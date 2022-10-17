The large cast for Kevin Costner's upcoming epic western film continues to grow, as Deadline reports that Will Patton has joined the cast for Horizon. The actor's appearance in the movie will mark the fourth overall collaboration between him and Costner after No Way Out, The Postman, which Costner directed, and the hit television series Yellowstone.

While the role that Patton will be playing remains under wraps, the actor joins previously announced cast members including Sienna Miller (American Sniper), Sam Worthington (Avatar), Jamie Campbell Bower (Stranger Things), and Jena Malone (The Hunger Games: Catching Fire). Other cast members for the upcoming epic include Alejandro Edda (Narcos: Mexico), Tatanka Means (Killer of the Flower Moon), Michael Rooker (Guardians of the Galaxy), and Isabelle Fuhrman (Orphan), among many others. No official word yet on what roles the actors will be playing.

With the film still in production, specific details about the Horizon remain a mystery. However, Horizon will reportedly occur during a 15-year timespan before and after the American Civil War. The film's logline reads, "Experienced through the eyes of many, the epic journey is fraught with peril and intrigue from the constant onslaught of natural elements, to the interactions with the indigenous peoples who lived on the land, and the determination and at many times ruthlessness of those who sought to settle it." With a large set of talented actors alongside a potentially gripping premise and a talented filmmaker at the helm, Horizon is shaping up to be an exciting entry into the Western genre for audiences to look forward to.

Alongside the eventual release of Horizon, Patton is also set to star in You Can't Win, a drama film directed by Robinson Devor. He was recently seen in hit films such as Blumhouse's Halloween trilogy as the character Deputy Frank Hawkins. Other recent credits from Patton include Outer Range, a science fiction Western series, and The Forever Purge, which was released in 2021.

Horizon serves as Costner's return to directing after previously helming Open Range in 2003, which was released to positive reviews. He is best known directing and starring in the critically acclaimed 1990 film Dances With Wolves, which received the Academy Award for Best Picture. Alongside directing and starring in Horizon, Costner also co-writes the film's screenplay with Jon Baird while serving as a producer for the upcoming project under Territory Pictures. With Costner returning to the director's chair for a genre he has an established history with, Horizon could be an exciting historical film to look forward to when it releases in the near future.

With the film still in production, no official release date for Horizon has been set yet. Check out the official trailer for Yellowstone Season 5, which Costner stars in, below.