Kevin Costner's most recent film and the passion project of his career just got the streaming update fans have been waiting for. Warner Bros. officially announced that Horizon: An American Saga: Chapter 1 will begin streaming on Max on August 23. This news comes after the film performed dreadfully at the box office earlier this year, earning only $34 million worldwide on a reported budget of $100 million. The film was also poorly received by critics and only moderately liked by general audiences, with the former rating Horizon a "rotten" 49% and the latter scoring the film at 70% on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes. Critics largely agreed that the film's scale and cinematography are beautiful, but that it is remarkably uneventful for the majority of its colossal three-hour runtime.

In addition to Costner, Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1 also stars Sam Worthington, Sienna Miller, Jena Malone, and Tatanka Means. The screenplay for the film was penned by John Baird and Costner himself, with Mark Kasdan also receiving a writing credit. Costner helmed Horizon: An American Saga, marking only the fourth time in his career he stepped behind the camera to direct (Danes with Wolves, The Postman, and Open Range), and the first time in more than 20 years. Horizon: An American Saga - Part 2 was originally slated to hit theaters in August, but was pulled from the slate due to the first film's poor box office performance. Part 2 will now have its world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival on September 7.

What Else Is Popular to Stream on Max?

There are plenty of movies and TV shows to watch on Max for fans of all genres. Narrowly sneaking into the top 10 most popular movies is Hercules, the 2014 sword & sandal epic which sees Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson take on the role of the titular demigod. Sherlock Holmes, starring Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law, has also been hanging in the top 10, with Julia Roberts' Pretty Woman coming as a more recent addition. Both Grown Ups movies starring Adam Sandler, Kevin James, and Chris Rock have also found success on Max and have been dominating the charts for several weeks now.

Horizon: An American Saga - Part 1 begins streaming on Max on August 23. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch Costner in Yellowstone, now streaming on Peacock.

