One of the more divisive releases of 2024, Horizon: An American Saga, was always the dream of Western legend Kevin Costner, with his success on the series Yellowstone finally paving the way for the green light to be given to his passion project. With a total of four installments in this epic sweeping saga planned Costner had his work cut out and even threw in his own money to make sure his dream became a reality.

Sadly, that reality was met with indifference from audiences and negativity from critics, leading to a stuttered start to life at the box office which saw the movie struggle to recuperate even half its $50 million budget. Another $50 million has already been splashed on Chapter 2, which has seen its release date cut, and other frustrations leave a marred cloud over its head despite not even debuting yet. Nevertheless, with publicity, good or bad, comes intrigue, and, with the first installment set to make its streaming debut very soon, many more will likely turn their heads to Chapter 2. So, with all that in mind, here is a look at everything we know so far about Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 2.

Not so long ago, the scheduled release date for Horizon's second chapter was August 16, 2024, with the saga set to continue in flying fashion and capitalize on the hoped-sustained interest following the late June release of Chapter 1. Alas, public and critical reception didn't quite favor the film, leading to a surprising move by distributor New Line Cinemas and Costner's production company, Territory Pictures, as they pulled Chapter 2 from its scheduled slot. The intention behind this move was to give more time for Chapter 1 to pick up steam as it moved from theaters to streaming and VOD, with Territory Pictures remaining positive in a statement that read:

"The audience response to Horizon, and enthusiasm for seeing our story continue in Horizon 2, has been incredibly gratifying. Kevin made this film for people who love movies and who wanted to go on a journey. The support that we have received from film fans, and the theater owners, as they experience the first chapter of this saga only serves to reinforce our belief in them and the films that we have made, and we thank them for coming on board for the ride. We welcome the opportunity for that window to be expanded as we know it will only serve to enhance the experience of seeing Horizon 2.”

Now, the release date for Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 2 is still unknown, although we do know it will make its bow at the 81st Venice International Film Festival on September 7, 2024. Hopefully, unlike the less-than-impressive response Chapter 1 received upon its Cannes debut, critical reception for Chapter 2 will help bring a buzz to its pending release and see much more success for Costner's second outing. According to Costner himself in an official press statement, the Venice debut of Chapter 2 was always his dream:

"My dream was always to show Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter Two at the Venice Film Festival. The fact that now they have decided to show Chapter One earlier in the day and then the World Premiere of Chapter Two that evening shows not only their belief in how the two films work together but their support of a director’s vision."

Where Can You Watch 'Horizon: An American Saga' Chapter 2?

Just like Chapter 1, Chapter 2 of Horizon: An American Saga will be available in theaters upon first release. Thereafter, the movie will move to VOD - hopefully much later than Chapter 1 if received positively - with a streaming release eventually coming on Max. As of August 23, 2024, Chapter 1 will also be available to stream on Max, with an ad-based subscription available for $9.99 per month, or an ad-free subscription available for $16.99 per month.

Is There a Trailer For 'Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 2'?

As yet, no trailer has been released for Chapter 2. However, with production on this second installment beginning as soon as Chapter 1 had finished, and given Chapter 2's initial planned release date, it's fair to assume that some sort of trailer might be on its way soon.

Who Will Star in 'Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 2'?

Most of the cast from Chapter 1 will reprise their roles in Chapter 2, including the likes of Costner as Hayes Ellison, Sienna Miller (American Sniper) as Frances Kittredge, Sam Worthington (Avatar) as First Lt. Trent Gephardt, Giovanni Ribisi (Boiler Room) as H. Silas Pickering, Danny Huston (Succession) as Col. Albert Houghton, Jena Malone (The Hunger Games) as Ellen Harvey/Lucy, Luke Wilson (Stargirl) as Matthew Van Weyden, Ella Hunt (Cold Feet) as Juliette Chesney, Will Patton (Yellowstone) as Owen Kittredge, Isabelle Fuhrman (Orphan) as Diamond Kittredge, and many more. Joining this star-studded group in Chapter 2 are Chad Lindberg (Star Trek: Picard) as Travis and Thomas Haden Church (Sideways) and Glynn Turman (Rustin) in currently unnamed roles.

What Is 'Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 2' About?

Despite Chapter 1 neatly leaving the door open for plenty more throwback-style Western tales and desert-spanning revelations in Chapter 2 and beyond, currently, not much is known about what to expect from the second installment. The vague synopsis for Chapter 2 reads,

"The continuation of one story of the settlement of the American west. It follows the further adventures of characters first featured in Horizon: An American Saga."

Who Is Making 'Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 2'?

Of course, Costner has been at the helm of this second part and will continue his production into a total of four installments with Chapter 3 already in production. Co-written by Costner and Jon Baird, the movie has been executive-produced by Mark DeBevoise, Charlie Lyons, and Danny Peykoff. Almost all the behind-the-scenes crew on Chapter 1 have returned to apply their talents to this second chapter, made easier by the seamless continuation from one production into the next.