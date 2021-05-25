The new State of Play will be the first new footage of the sequel in almost a year.

Sony will be presenting a 20-minutes look at Horizon: Forbidden West gameplay as part of its latest State of Play online presentations. This will be the first official footage of the game since its initial reveal, back in June 2020.

Horizon: Forbidden West brings back heroine Aloy in a new journey through a devastated America. As with 2017’s Horizon Zero Dawn, the sequel will feature a huge open world filled with dangerous machines shaped like animals, while Aloy learns more about how humanity fell after achieving these technological wonders. The sequel will explore iconic locations of the United States, such as a ruined San Francisco and the Yosemite Valley. The new map is promised to surpass the size of the original game’s, with underwater exploration also added as a new mechanic for the sequel.

The gameplay reveal should focus on some of the gameplay updates the sequel will receive, as well as showcase the processing power of the PlayStation 5, which will be put to test with Horizon: Forbidden West. The game will likely want to use all the PlayStation 5 new features, such as haptic feedback, 3D spatial audio, and reduced loading times.

Guerilla Games, the developers of Horizon Zero Dawn, are back for the sequel. Ashly Burch and Lance Reddick will also reprise their roles of Aloy and Sylens, respectively. Horizon: Forbidden West is expected to hit the PlayStation 5 in 2021, and if that’s really the case, we could possibly get a release window during the upcoming State of Play event.

You can watch the State of Play event this Thursday, May 27, through Twitch or YouTube. The State of Play Pre-Show starts at 12 p.m. ET, with the Horizon: Forbidden West gameplay presentation starting at 5 p.m. ET.

