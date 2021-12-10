During The Game Awards, Guerrilla Games released a new trailer for their upcoming game Horizon Forbidden West. The new trailer focuses on the many environments Avoy will explore, and the many tools she'll be able to use.

The trailer begins with Aloy explaining that the land around her is dying, and that the machines have gone out of control. The game then goes into a gameplay compilation, showing the many parts of the post-apocalyptic United Stated you will be able to explore. We see many different environments, including a beach, a forest, an area completely covered in snow, and even underwater. We can also see many of Aloy's tools for exploring and fighting, including her iconic bow and arrow, a spear-like weapon, a glider, a cluster bomb, a grappling hook, and more. Each scene also shows her using a completely different outfit, suggesting that the game will have a good amount of customization for how you want her to look.

RELATED: 'Horizon: Forbidden West' Gameplay Reveals a Stunning Sequel and New Frontiers for Aloy

Horizon Forbidden West is an action RPG that is the sequel to 2017's Horizon Zero Dawn. The story will again center around Aloy, as her and her tribe are sent on a quest ot a frontier known as the Forbidden West. The tribe believes they may find the source of a mysterious plague that kills everything it infects. The sequel will have a larger map than the original, and will also add new features like underwater exploring, allowing players to uncover new secrets beneath seas, lakes, and rivers. The sequel will also be enhancing the melee combat, climbing mechanics, and improving traversal options.

Horizon Forbidden West is set to release on February 18, 2022, and will be available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Check out the gameplay trailer for Horizon Forbidden West below.

LISTEN: Horizon Forbidden West - EP From PlayStation Game Get back into the world of Horizon with some incredible music.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email