Following yesterday's unveiling of Horizon: Forbidden West's story and reveal of a new character played by Carrie-Anne Moss, PlayStation released a new featurette introducing us to the main cast of their massive open-world adventure. The "Meet the Cast" video goes behind the scenes with the stars new and old from the Horizon franchise, with each member talking about their character and their role in the game as well as the process of acting out scenes together on a motion capture set.

Moss and fellow newcomer Noshir Dalal gave a brief summation of their new characters without getting too deep into detail. Moss was particularly tight-lipped in her interview regarding her character's presence in the story. "I really love playing manipulative people," Moss opens up with during her segment, perhaps giving a hint as to the role of character in the story. "I play this very interesting character named Tilda who's quite a dynamic character." Moss also discussed the process behind acting for Horizon versus a typical movie set, something she considered freeing.

On a whole, Moss revealed next to nothing about Tilda, a character who very well could be another villain or some other rogue force with their own goals in the Forbidden West. "There's a lot of mystery to her--I don't want to say too much, but she's an interesting character," Moss added to close out her part in the video, expertly keeping us in the dark for now.

Image via PlayStation

RELATED: 'Horizon Call of the Mountain' VR Exclusive Game Announced From PlayStation

Dalal gave us a bit more to work with regarding his character Kotallo's role in Horizon: Forbidden West. "Kotallo is a warrior who kind of had his life turned upside down and finds himself, when he encounters Aloy, at a point of real crisis," Dalal revealed, also noting that the Tenakth's fracture has made life difficult for his people. "Kotallo's chief has come to a vision of a better future where instead of constantly fighting against each other, [they] come together in a form of peace so that everyone can live together." It seems Kotallo will be a new ally for Aloy to play peacemaker with for the warring tribes.

The original cast members, Ashley Burch, Lance Reddick, John McMillan, and John Hopkins all sounded happy to get back on stage and work with their new cast members in Guerrilla's large studio called The Volume. The advanced technology of Horizon: Forbidden West allowed the team to have larger-scale in-person scenes with up to ten actors in the room at once, something Burch had never experienced before and seemed to absolutely love. Being together as a group and seeing the expressions and actions of their fellow actors in person helped the dynamic between them according to Hopkins and Burch. McMillan likened it to a theatrical performance where actors are working together to build on a scene and make it all come together.

Horizon: Forbidden West isn't far off now as it drops on February 18 for PlayStation 4 and 5. Check out the featurette below to hear the actors gush about their characters and the joys of being on set together.

'Horizon Forbidden West' Trailer Reveals the Tribes of Utaru and Tenakth As Aloy travels to the Forbidden West, she will encounter even more compelling characters.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email