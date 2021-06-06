Get back into the world of Horizon with some incredible music.

If you're a fan of the Horizon video game series and can't get enough, then you'll want to give the newest EP tracks from Sony Records a listen. These tracks are going to be a part of the highly anticipated Horizon Forbidden West: The Isle of Spires, the sequel to Sony's Horizon: Zero Dawn (2017).

The four tracks, titled "A Steady Breath", "Riddles in Ruins", "Eyes Open", and "To Find What Was Lost" are by Joris de Man feat. Julie Elven, The Flight, Oleksa Lozowchuk, and Niels van der Leest, respectively. All four tracks carry a hint of a somber tone to them, with varying tempos between each one. All four are highly atmospheric and immersive, and live up to the work these artists composed for the original game.

Horizon: Zero Dawn is set in a futuristic, post-apocalyptic world where mankind's destruction of the natural environment cascaded out of control centuries prior, causing a mass extinction event. But mankind's technology survived, including the machine/animal hybrids meant to make the earth livable again, and the AI supercomputers which control those machines and maintain a delicate balance.

The sequel, Horizon Forbidden West will pick up where the first story left off. The main protagonist, Aloy, will once again have to deal with warring factions, new and old characters, and technology run amok in order to save mankind from the mistakes of the past.

All four tracks are available for free on all major music streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music, among others. For more Horizon Forbidden West content, you can check out the official PlayStation page or check out the 14-minute gameplay trailer.

Look for Horizon: Forbidden West on the PS4 and PS5 later this year.

