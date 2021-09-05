The next-gen version will now be available with previous-gen purchase.

Sony has made changes concerning the next-gen upgrades of the highly anticipated Horizon Forbidden West. The pre-orders for the game went live on September 2, but the base edition of the game didn't offer any next-gen upgrades. Although not all publishers offer a free next-gen version, Sony recently committed to charging no additional fee for such.

As per the previous pricing of Horizon Forbidden West, the base edition that was priced at $60 didn't include any next-gen upgrades. Instead, players had to purchase the Digital Deluxe Edition, which was priced at $80, or the much more expensive Collectors' Edition if they wanted both the gen versions of the game. But now, previous-gen players will receive free upgrades regardless of the edition they purchase.

Image via Guerilla Games

Sony announced the upgrade changes in a blog post. They acknowledged their previous commitments and also confirmed a new policy for upgrades. As Jim Ryan, President & CEO, Sony Interactive Entertainment, said:

Last year we made a commitment to deliver free upgrades for our cross-gen launch titles, which included Horizon Forbidden West. While the pandemic’s profound impact pushed Forbidden West out of the launch window we initially envisioned, we will stand by our offer: Players who purchase Horizon Forbidden West on PlayStation 4 will be able to upgrade to the PlayStation 5 version for free.

Sony also announced that newer first-party games will now no longer provide a free upgrade. Players who have purchased a previous-gen version of the game have to pay an additional $10 if they want the next-gen version. Sony has already changed the prices of next-gen games to $70, while previous-gen games will continue to be $60.

Horizon Forbidden West will release on February 18, 2022, and will be available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

