We are less than a month away from the official release of PlayStation's one of the biggest games of this calendar year, Horizon: Forbidden West. As the release date approaches, we keep learning more and more about what the sequel will bring. Ahead of the release, PlayStation has shared a brand-new trailer detailing the peril the Nora hunter will face on her journey to the west, as well as a new character played by Carrie-Anne Moss.

We have already seen how stunning the frontiers of the game will be from the previous trailers, the most intriguing part of this trailer is the people you'll meet in the game—mainly a new villain. The trailer provides a brief look at the new villain, Regalla, and her tribe. Regalla is a rebel leader in the war-torn west, and she will slaughter anything and everything that comes in her way. From the trailer, Ragalla seeks revenge on those who did wrong by her.

Needless to say, she isn't the only danger that Aloy will have to overcome. Other threats include the machine itself and the knowledgeable and untrustworthy Sylens from the first game. The world has people starving and machines that have gone rogue against humans, with a large question mark about Sylens and his ambition. The trailer also details the expansive range of machines we will encounter.

Image via PlayStation

Along with Sylens, there are also returning characters from the first game. The returning cast includes some familiar allies: Zo, Alva, Kotallo, Varl, and Erend. Beyond the known, the trailer also shows that there are some mysterious things that are yet to be discovered. There are several new faces and hints of something bigger that awaits Aloy.

Horizon: Forbidden West is a direct sequel to the original game Horizon Zero Dawn. First launched in 2017, the game follows Aloy, who seeks to uncover secrets about her past in a world overrun by machines. The game takes place in a post-apocalyptic United States, and one of the central themes revolves around finding out what went wrong that led to the events. The original game was also launched for PC several years later, in August 2020.

PlayStation has also shared some new key art for the sequel in a blog post, and as usual they're stunning. The blog post also hints there is more to come, as it read, "many new dangers that have yet to be revealed." Horizon: Forbidden West is currently scheduled for a February 18, 2022, release. You can watch the brand new story trailer below.

