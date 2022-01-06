As Aloy travels to the Forbidden West, she will encounter even more compelling characters.

With the highly anticipated Horizon Forbidden West for PlayStation arriving closer and closer to its release date, Guerilla Games has revealed a closer sneak peek into the beautiful yet torn world of the game. The game is expected to release on February 18.

The trailer showcases the variety of tribes players can expect to interact with while playing, along with the many jobs that can be found in the world. Other unique qualities were also revealed about each tribe, with one having the ability to heal lands with singing - how cool is that?! But the sneak peek also gave fans a closer look into the world’s biggest conflict: the blights and a mysterious plague.

Horizon Forbidden West will serve as the sequel to the critically-acclaimed Horizon Zero Dawn, which debuted in 2017. The story follows Aloy, a hunter who must navigate a world full of dangerous machines as she solves the mystery of her past in the post-apocalyptic United States. The gameplay involves players using a variety of weapons to take down the machines and other enemies that roam the land. A skill tree determines player progression through three different categories: prowler, brave, and forager. Each category judges the player’s capabilities in stealth, combat, and healing abilities, with upgrades offering a “level up” effect in gameplay.

Image via PlayStation

The gorgeous visuals and soundtrack mixed with its fascinating open world, story, and characters made the game a hit deserving of a sequel. The story continues with Aloy traveling with her tribe on a quest that reaches a frontier called “Forbidden West.” There they hope to solve the mystery of a plague that kills everything it touches.

Horizon Forbidden West will be available on Playstation 4 and Playstation 5 upon release. Check out the impressive worldbuilding in Guerilla Games’ latest look into the story of Horizon Forbidden West:

