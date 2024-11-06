There's finally some good news for Kevin Costner’s ambitious Western, Horizon: An American Saga, although it's maybe not the good news that fans would have been hoping to hear. We're still waiting for a release date for the second part, Horizon - Chapter 2, but in the meantime, audiences can at least get a behind-the-scenes look at how the films were made under Costner's self-funded vision. Costner has also had a hand in the making of the documentary as it was produced via his agency, WME, and it will give fans a behind-the-scenes look at the creative journey and challenges involved in bringing Horizon to life. However, the doc remains without a streaming home, though reports suggest that Max, the current streaming home for Horizon – Chapter 1, is considering it but has yet to view footage.

Set on the American frontier, Horizon follows the birth of a small town and introduces a cast of settlers with complex backstories. Chapter 1, which debuted earlier this year, received mixed reviews and underwhelmed at the box office. Horizon's first part was released in theaters on June 28, 2024. The film had a production budget of approximately $100 million but underperformed at the box office, grossing around $38.2 million worldwide and critically, the film was divisive. However, the film found a second wind on VOD, suggesting an engaged fan base for Costner’s epic vision. Despite this, New Line Cinema indefinitely postponed the release of Chapter 2, which was originally set for an August premiere.

What Will the Future of 'Horizon' Be?

As of right now, the future of the Horizon saga remains uncertain, with Chapter 2 still awaiting a release strategy from New Line, and Costner keen to film parts 3 and 4, as he explained to Today:

“I love the journey of this thing. It’s been the hardest thing I’ve ever done, but I love this movie... I made a promise to myself, I’m trying desperately to keep it, and to bring it to people, these kind of giant stories, and I hope that people fall in love with these characters.”

Given that the sequel is already complete, it’s likely it will see the light of day, though whether it will be in theaters or on streaming platforms is yet to be seen. Until then, the documentary might be the closest fans get to revisiting the dusty trails of Horizon. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

