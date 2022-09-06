Isabelle Fuhrman will be donning a bonnet and heading back to the days of the Civil War as Deadline reports that the actress has been tapped to star in the Kevin Costner helmed western, Horizon. Gaining momentum with a star-studded call sheet, Fuhrman will join the previously announced Costner, Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Jamie Campbell Bower, Luke Wilson, Thomas Haden Church, Jena Malone, Alejandro Edda, Tatanka Means, and Michael Rooker.

Costner first delved into the world of the Civil War with his 1990 directorial debut, Dances With Wolves. After receiving 12 Academy Award nominations and taking home seven of them, including Best Picture and Best Director, it’s a no-brainer as to why Costner is heading back to that time period for his latest project.

The film will follow multi-storylines as its starring cast trudges forward to get through the 15-years prior to, during, and after the Civil War. With many eyeing a new life in the expansive and unknown West, audiences will watch as they travel across the country and tussle with nature’s extreme elements, collaborate, and sometimes clash with the indigenous peoples who have called this area home for thousands of years. The feature will be a look into the tough-as-nails lifestyle the pioneers were forced to take on as each day put them into life or death situations.

Image via Paramount Players

RELATED: 'Orphan: First Kill' Ending Explained

Returning to a role that secured her title as the creepiest adult child of all time, Fuhrman recently restyled her hair into pigtails to step back into the role of Esther in Orphan: First Kill. Landing on Paramount+ and VOD, the film also received a limited theatrical release that was quickly expanded after smashing the box office. The actress also recently appeared in Lauren Hadaway’s sports drama, The Novice, for which both she and the film gained critical acclaim.

Next up, Fuhrman will appear in techy sci-fi feature, Littlemouth, where she’ll star alongside Dennis Quaid and fellow The Hunger Games alum Josh Hutcherson. Signing onto Horizon adds another title to the actress’ packed schedule. She’s also working on Jordan Gertner’s (Spring Breakers) action-adventure flick, Sheroes, and Andy Tennant’s upcoming thriller, Unit 237.

As for Horizon, Costner penned the screenplay alongside BAFTA nominee Jon Baird. The feature will be produced under Costner’s Territory Pictures, Inc. With an extensive knowledge of the time period, audiences can expect Costner to deliver on his newest western based venture.

As of right now, no release date has been set. Keep scrolling to check out a trailer for Costner’s Dances With Wolves to get a taste of what’s to come in Horizon.