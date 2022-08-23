Kevin Costner's newest passion project grows larger as Horizon, an upcoming epic western film, has added Luke Wilson to its large cast, according to a report from Deadline. No further details of Wilson's role were given concerning the project that will be produced through Warner Bros and New Line Cinema.

Wilson, who can be seen in The CW's Stargirl as Pat Dugan, joins the cast alongside previously announced members such as Sienna Miller (American Sniper), Sam Worthington, and Jamie Campbell Bower (Stranger Things). No information has been revealed about which roles the cast will be playing in the film, but more details of the film are likely to be revealed as production begins to gear up.

Horizon will center on the 15-year journey of the expansion of the American west through many perspectives as it focuses on both the determination and the ruthlessness of both pre-and post-Civil War America. The film marks Costner's first directorial feature since 2003, with the release of Open Range. However, Costner is best known for directing and starring in the critically acclaimed western film Dances With Wolves, which won the Academy Award for Best Picture and Best Director, among several others. Alongside directing the picture, Costner also co-writes the script with Jon Baird and will serve as a producer under Territory Pictures Inc.

Image via Summit Entertainment

RELATED: Kevin Costner to Star and Direct Epic Western Passion Project 'Horizon' About American Expansion to the West

With Costner's previous acclaim in the genre, Horizon could potentially be an exciting film for audiences to look out for when it eventually releases some time in the near future. Alongside the eventual release of Horizon, Wilson is also set to appear in Miranda's Victim, a crime drama film directed by Michelle Danner, which is currently filming. The actor is also set to appear in The Best Man, directed by Shane Dax Taylor, and will lend his voice to New-Gen, an upcoming animated series. He also recently starred in this year's Look Both Ways, a Netflix comedy, and Gasoline Alley, an action thriller film where he co-starred with Bruce Willis and Devon Sawa.

Due to the film's status in pre-production, no release date for Horizon has been set yet. Check out our interview with Wilson and David Thewlis about Guest of Honour below: