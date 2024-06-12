The Big Picture Tickets for Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1 are now officially available for purchase on Fandango.

Director Kevin Costner's long-awaited Western epic will be split into four chapters with the second releasing on August 16.

Despite mixed reviews, the movie showcases ambition and strong performances, appealing to fans of the Western genre.

Officially announced on the movie's X (formerly Twitter) page, tickets to watch Kevin Costner's long-awaited Western epic, Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1, are available to purchase now. With a link to Fandango in the post, the announcement also came with a short trailer, showcasing the dramatic scope of the upcoming release. The movie is set for a June 28 release date following its premiere at the 77th Cannes Film Festival on May 19, 2024.

The festival was a major launch pad for the project, which is something creator Costner had wanted to produce since first commissioning it in 1988. His recent run in the hit series Yellowstone was the catalyst for financial backers to see Horizon's potential, with his passion project set to be split into three other "Chapters," with the second set to be released on August 16, the third currently in production, and the fourth currently in early development. An official synopsis for the film reads: "Families, friends, and foes discover the lure of the Old West as the Civil War divides the country."

The Debut of 'Horizon' Left Critics With Mixed Feelings

For a Western epic that had long been the dream of one of Hollywood's biggest names, expectations going into its Cannes debut were certainly high. Despite earning an impressive standing ovation that left Costner in tears, critics were left in a much more subdued mood, illustrated by the less-than-glowing reviews for the movie. Collider's own Chase Hutchinson gave it a 4/10 in his review, citing the personal input from Costner as a worry for the saga going forward. He said:

"It ultimately proves to be a film that feels like Costner's worst directed effort yet, which is saying something considering how that also includes The Postman. The fact that he has sunk so much money into this to have it not only look more like a television show but also feel like one is disappointing. It's neither a sweeping epic nor a character study. Whether it becomes that is an open question, but prospects certainly aren't looking good as Costner has provided himself with a shaky foundation."

Despite a shaky start, there are still three Horizon outings to come, and Costner is enough of a veteran to be able to learn from his mistakes. The movie is also not without merit, with plenty of critics praising its ambition and several of the performances, with fans of the Western genre likely to get plenty of satisfaction out of their ticket purchase.

Tickets for Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1 are now officially available. You can watch Costner star in another major Western franchise, Yellowstone, right now on Peacock.

