Franchises are the unstoppable force of modern media, so it is no surprise that upcoming projects are made with major expansions in mind. One such project, on the back of his success in Yellowstone, is Kevin Costner's Horizon: An American Saga, which is being split into four parts in an attempt to bring to life the greatest Western epic of the 21st century.

If critics are to be believed, following the first chapter's debut at Cannes, the franchise is off to a stuttering start, with Collider's own Chase Hutchinson describing it as "Costner's worst directed effort yet". However, that won't stop the millions of Western lovers across the world from flocking to their local theaters, hoping to see some classic cowboy action. With that in mind, and with the June 28 release date edging ever closer, here is a look at the cast and characters in Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1.

Kevin Costner

Hayes Ellison

Close

Fashioned on the classic cowboys of old Hollywood, Hayes Ellison is a throwback. Suave, sophisticated, and grizzled, Hayes comes riding into town surprisingly late into the epic, demanding the screen as well as the attention of those around him. Hayes feels like the character Costner always dreamed of playing, which is no surprise, seeing as the actor first commissioned the film back in 1988.

Costner has had a legendary career on-screen, with his critical sense of emotional understanding bleeding into a variety of roles, including in the likes of The Untouchables, JFK, and Dances with Wolves. A hit with both the public and critics, Costner has won an eye-watering number of the industry's top prizes, including two Academy Awards, three Golden Globes, and a Primetime Emmy. In recent years, his role as John Dutton in the Western drama Yellowstone earned him a Golden Globe Award and Screen Actors Guild nomination, as well as the financial key from executives to unlock this long-awaited Western epic.

Sienna Miller

Frances Kittredge

Image via Warner Bros.

Frances Kittredge's life is far from easy, with Horizon proving this early on when Apaches attack her settlement and burn it to the ground. This horrific tragedy leaves Frances without a husband and her children without a father, leading her onto a journey of both self-discovery and burgeoning romance.

The American-born British actress Sienna Miller has proved her impeccable talent on many an occasion. Starting life as a model, even appearing in Italian Vogue, she later went on to earn her breakout role in the British crime movie Layer Cake alongside Daniel Craig. Best known for roles in the likes of American Sniper, Burnt, and G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra, Miller's most acclaimed work would come as Tippi Hedren in The Girl, a role that would earn her nominations from the BAFTAs and Critics Choice Association.

Sam Worthington

First Lt. Trent Gephardt

Image via Warner Bros.

A handsome, grounded leader, First Lt. Trent Gephardt expects much of the unexpected in his daily life but certainly does not expect to fall head over heels for the beautiful Frances.

Australian Sam Worthington has been part of some of the biggest franchises in modern film, highlighted by his starring role as Jake Scully in Avatar and its soon-to-be many sequels. Beloved for his work as the likes of Guy Cotter in Everest and Captain Jack Glover in Hacksaw Ridge, he is also a fond name for video game fans, with Worthington the voice of Alex Mason from the Call of Duty: Black Ops series. Alongside the new Horizon franchise and future Avatar projects, Worthington is also set to star in John Woo's The Killer, set to release this August.

Jena Malone

'Ellen' Harvey

Image via Warner Bros.

A woman with an intricate past, Ellen Harvey as we first know her, is a doting mother, although a problem with two brothers leads her and her husband to confront the issue head-on, putting their infant in the care of Abbey Lee's Marigold.

Nevada-born Jena Malone has had an eye-catching career in the 21st century, making her on-screen debut just prior, in 1996. Her breakout role would prove to be one of her best to this day as the endearing Gretchen in Donnie Darko, with the film becoming a cult classic. From the likes of The Hunger Games franchise to Into the Wild, and Nocturnal Animals, Malone continues to be a part of some great projects, most recently as Beth in the neo-noir romantic thriller, Love Lies Bleeding.

Jamie Campbell Bower

Caleb Sykes

Image via Warner Bros

Every good Western needs antagonists, with Caleb Sykes proving a violent opponent for Costner's hero, Hayes.

A singer, model, and actor, Jamie Campbell Bower has had a steady but promising rise through the ranks since his debut in the hit 2007 musical, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. Since then, Campbell Bower has appeared in many an eye-catching franchise, from The Twilight Saga to Mortal Instruments, although it would be in the Harry Potter franchise that he would find the most fame, bringing to life the powerful wizard, Grindelwald. Not just a big-screen performer, Campbell Bower had a critically acclaimed turn in Stranger Things, appearing as Henry Creel/Vecna in Season 4.

Danny Huston

Colonel Houghton

Image via Warner Bros.

Empathetic but realistic, Colonel Houghton is often the voice of reason, but that doesn't stop him from finding hope in even the most difficult of places.

Writer, director, actor - Danny Huston does it all. His filmography features many flicks that have received both public and critical acclaim, from Martin Scorsese's The Aviator to Alfonso Cuaron's Children of Men, as well as alongside Costner in Yellowstone. An actor with an enormous pedigree, many compliments have been paid his way via his collaborators, with his talent and charisma combining to make him a mainstay on screens for almost 50 years. Alongside Horizon, Huston is also attached to several other eye-catching upcoming projects, including a Naked Gun reboot and a remake of The Crow, set to release this August.

Abbey Lee

Marigold

Image via Warner Bros

After being tasked with looking after Ellen's child, Marigold's unlikely journey takes an even wilder turn when she suddenly falls madly in love with Hayes, a man almost twice her age. Swept off her feet by his charm, Marigold becomes pivotal to the film's second half.

Perhaps best known for her modeling work, for which she has earned plenty of acclaim, Abbey Lee (Formerly Abbey Lee Kershaw) turned her attention to acting at the start of the 2010s, although her big break would have to wait until 2015 in Mad Max: Fury Road. Since then, Lee has not looked back, making a name for herself thanks to roles in the likes of Office Christmas Party, Old, and Florida Man. Her best role so far has come as Christina Braithwhite in Lovecraft Country, a performance that earned her a nomination for Best Villain in a Series at the Critics' Choice Super Awards.

Other Cast-Members in 'Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1'