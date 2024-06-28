We still don't know if we'll ever see Kevin Costner return to Yellowstone, but we're still getting the next best thing with Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1. This ambitious new project marks the first time Kevin Costner has directed a feature film since 2003's Open Range, Horizon: An American Saga was independently financed by Costner, and that's no mild feat given that the budget for the first film is reportedly at least $100 million. So far, it looks like that money was well-spent, as the film went on to earn a respectable standing ovation following its premiere at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.

Taking place in the immediate aftermath of the Civil War, Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1 explores the lives of several characters dealing with the country that was left behind in the conflict. This epic new saga will be only the first chapter of a multi-movie endeavor, with a second installment set to arrive later this very same year. When can you expect to watch the first part, you may ask? Read below to find out when, where, and how you can watch Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1.

Is 'Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1' Streaming?

Image via Warner Bros.

No, Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1 is not yet available to stream. However, the first part (along with the second part) will eventually be available to stream on Warner Bros. Discovery's streaming service Max. However, two of Warner Bros. most recent movies, Dune: Part Two and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, arrived on the service around 80-100 days after their initial release, so there's a good chance we won't be seeing Horizon - Chapter 1 on the service until early to mid-September at the earliest.

Image via Warner Bros.

The first chapter of Kevin Costner's epic Western series will be galloping into theaters very soon, as Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1 will officially be released into theaters on Friday, June 28, 2024, in the United States and Canada. The film's sequel, Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 2, will be released later this Fall on Friday, August 16th, 2024. While those might be the movie's biggest markets based on the title alone, the film will be getting a wide international theatrical release as well. To find out if and when the new film will be playing in your country of residence, refer to the following chart below:

Release Date Countries June 26, 2024 Iceland June 27, 2024 Hungary

Russia June 28, 2024 Brazil

Canada

Spain

Finland

United Kingdom

Ireland

Italy

Norway

Poland

Sweden

Turkey

United States July 4, 2024 Australia

Netherlands

Portugal August 22, 2024 Germany

Is 'Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1' in Theaters?

Image via Warner Bros.

The only way to see Kevin Costner's passion project unfold is on the big screen, as Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1 will be releasing exclusively in theaters this June. This means that the latest big-screen, big-budget Western will be in direct competition with the anticipated prequel to John Krasinski's smash-hit horror franchise, A Quiet Place: Day One. While the film was independently financed by Costner, the film will still be distributed by Warner Bros. Discovery.

Find Showtimes for 'Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1'

Image via Warner Bros.

To find showtimes for the highly anticipated Western epic and purchase your tickets in advance, look at the following links below to do so:

Watch the Trailer for 'Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1'

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The second trailer for Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1, which was released on May 17, showcases a version of the United States that was still recovering from the nation's deadliest conflict. In the wake of the Civil War, many Americans set out to create a new life for themselves by traveling to and colonizing the West, all during the phenomenon known as Manifest Destiny. At the center of this bold new expansion is a gunslinger named Hayes Ellison (Kevin Costner), who will meet an equal array of allies and enemies in this new frontier. Costner is also only scratching the surface of the film's ensemble cast, which also includes Sam Worthington, Sienna Miller, Luke Wilson, and more.

