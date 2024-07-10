The Big Picture Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 2 has been pulled from theaters due to underperformance.

Decision to switch up release plan was made to grow the audience for franchise.

Costner's multi-million dollar investment in the four-part saga has uncertain future.

Kevin Costner's next big Western won't be wrangling up seats at the box office after all, at least not for the foreseeable future. Costner's Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 2 has been pulled from its upcoming theatrical release calendar and will not bow in theaters on Aug. 16 after all, according to The Hollywood Reporter. This decision comes after the first chapter in the franchise, released this past June, significantly underperformed at the box office.

The decision to pull Horizon Chapter 2 from theaters was made by distributor New Line Cinemas and Costner's production company, Territory Pictures, according to THR, after numerous discussions. Instead of sticking to the theatrical release date this August, the choice was made to "switch-up" the release plan to allow the first chapter of the film to grow a larger audience. As part of this decision, the first film, Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1 will debut on video on demand beginning on July 16. Said Territory Pictures in a statement:

"The audience response to Horizon, and enthusiasm for seeing our story continue in Horizon 2, has been incredibly gratifying. Kevin made this film for people who love movies and who wanted to go on a journey. The support that we have received from film fans, and the theater owners, as they experience the first chapter of this saga only serves to reinforce our belief in them and the films that we have made, and we thank them for coming on board for the ride. We welcome the opportunity for that window to be expanded as we know it will only serve to enhance the experience of seeing Horizon 2.”

'Chapter 1' of 'Horizon' Underperformed at the Box Office

The choice to shift away from a theatrical release is not totally surprising for the franchise, given the significant underperformance at the box office of Chapter 1. The film, intended to be the first in a massive, four-part Western undertaking, was directed by Costner, who also starred in the film alongside Sienna Miller and Sam Worthington. However, the film, which was made for a reported $100 million, has generated just over $24 million at the global box office. Its dismal opening weekend brought in just $11 million.

It is unclear where the franchise will go from here, as Costner has poured millions of his own dollars into funding the four-part saga, and work on the third installment was already underway as of earlier this year. No release window for Chapter 3 or Chapter 4 has been revealed, though Warner Bros. and New Line notably have not acquired the distribution rights for these installments.

Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1 is in theaters now. Stay tuned to Collider for more information on the franchise.