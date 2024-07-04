The Big Picture Horizon Zero Dawn adaptation was halted due to allegations against showrunner Steve Blackman.

Blackman is accused of fostering a toxic workplace environment, including retaliation, discrimination, and harassment.

The future of the Horizon Zero Dawn adaptation remains uncertain as Blackman denies the allegations.

One of the most eagerly awaited video game adaptations in development, Horizon Zero Dawn, is no longer moving forward in its original form, as per a report by Rolling Stone. The article from the magazine, which features multiple accusations of inappropriate and toxic workplace behaviour from Steve Blackman, the man tasked with developing the series and best known as the showrunner behind The Umbrella Academy, noted that both Horizon Zero Dawn and another project, which had been titled Orbital, have been shelved following the allegations made against Blackman.

Horizon Zero Dawn is a 2017 game, set in a post-apocalyptic world where robotic creatures dominate the landscape. Taking place in the 31st century, long after a cataclysmic event has led to the collapse of human civilization, the remnants of humanity have regressed into primitive tribal societies, living in harmony with nature and worshipping ancient technology.

The story follows Aloy, a young woman who is an outcast from the Nora tribe. Raised by a fellow outcast named Rost, Aloy is determined to discover the truth about her origins and the world she lives in. She is skilled in archery, stealth, and crafting, which she uses to hunt and survive in the wild. The world of Horizon Zero Dawn is a vast and visually stunning open environment filled with diverse ecosystems, from lush forests and towering mountains to arid deserts and frozen tundras. These landscapes are inhabited by various robotic creatures, often resembling animals and dinosaurs. Horizon was critically acclaimed upon release, winning Game of the Year.

What Are the Allegations Against Steve Blackman?

Image via Guerilla Games

Blackman had been given the keys to the Horizon kingdom back in 2022, when he signed a multi-year deal with Netflix, the headliner for which was the adaptation of the bestselling PlayStation game. However, he has now been removed from the project having been accused of fostering a hostile workplace environment. Twelve staffers and a human resources complaint detail allegations against Blackman that include retaliation and discrimination, toxic and manipulative behaviour, inappropriate remarks and inadequate handling of concerns.

Blackman allegedly retaliated against staff members, particularly targeting a female writing team when one member took maternity leave. He reportedly expressed feeling "ripped off" for hiring the pregnant writer and made comments blaming their exit on budget issues while allegedly wanting a more experienced writer. Multiple sources claim Blackman created a work environment filled with fear and distrust, where staff felt they had to show unwavering loyalty to avoid being fired. He is also accused of taking credit for others' work and making decisions based on perceived disloyalty. The HR complaint and sources accuse Blackman of making sexist, homophobic, and transphobic remarks. This includes making inappropriate comments about staff members' appearances and sexualities.

Blackman denies these allegations, calling them "entirely untrue" and "completely absurd," and maintains that all employment matters were handled in compliance with policies and regulations. Stay tuned to Collider for more on the future of Horizon Zero Dawn.