In the greatest news to ever hit the ears of this writer, Sony confirmed on Monday at their Consumer Electronics Show presentation in Las Vegas that a feature film adaptation of Horizon Zero Dawn, one of the greatest video games of the 21st century, was officially going ahead. The film will be produced by Columbia Pictures, an offshoot of Sony, and is the next step forward for the adaptation, which had been originally planned as a Netflix television series. The move to feature film is great news, because the visuals of the game deserve IMAX treatment.

Horizon Zero Dawn was released on Sony's PlayStation 4 back in 2017, and is set in a post-apocalyptic world where mechanical creatures based off distinct animals dominate the landscape. Taking place in the 31st century, long after an originally-unspecified cataclysmic event has led to the collapse of human civilization, the remnants of humanity have regressed into primitive tribal societies, living like cavepeople who worship what they don't understand in the form of the machines. The game explores themes of legacy, what it means to be human, loyalty and forging your own path. It is widely considered a masterpiece and one of the finest video games made in the 21st century.

What is 'Horizon Zero Dawn' About?

Close

The story follows Aloy, a young woman ostracized by the Nora tribe. After being found and raised by another outcast, in the form of her adoptive father, Rost, Aloy feels the urge to uncover the secrets of her past and the world around her, going beyond her borders and taking her life into her own hands. Equipped with exceptional skills in archery, stealth, and crafting, she navigates the wilds, hunting and surviving against the odds. The world of Horizon Zero Dawn is a living, breathing world that features diverse ecosystems, ranging from verdant forests and towering peaks to arid deserts and icy tundras. The stunning landscapes are populated by an array of robotic creatures, many resembling animals and dinosaurs. Horizon was critically acclaimed upon release, winning Game of the Year. A sequel, Horizon Forbidden West, would follow in 2022 and continues Aloy's story, which is left up in the air by the game's conclusion. A third outing is believed to be in pre-production.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Horizon Zero Dawn, and for the love of goodness, get a PlayStation and play it for yourselves.

Your changes have been saved Horizon Forbidden West

Buy on Playstation