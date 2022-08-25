The Umbrella Academy showrunner Steve Blackman and his producing banner Irish Cowboy signed a multi-year deal with Netflix that includes a TV adaptation of Horizon Zero Dawn, the beloved open-world action-adventure game. Blackman’s new deal also sets his involvement in a thriller event series set on the International Space Station, Orbital.

Set in a distant future, Horizon Zero Dawn imagines a world where technological advancement almost wiped out humans from the face of the Earth. Humanity is persistent, though, and in the game’s universe, humans have regrouped and formed new communities. However, the knowledge of ancient times was erased, leading people to live in a tribal fashion. At the same time, autonomous machines shaped like giant animals roam the lands, threatening the lives of those who dare to get too close.

In the franchise's first game, we get introduced to Aloy, a brave warrior who roams far from her tribe while uncovering the secrets of humanity’s past. The game was praised for its combat and creature design, but Horizon Zero Dawn is most dearly remembered for its unique post-apocalyptic concept, which fits perfectly in a TV show format. So, it’s exciting to know Netflix is finally bringing the game to TV. Even more exciting is that Blackman is involved after adapting The Umbrella Academy comics into a series that surpass the original material.

As for Orbital, the original concept was created by writers David & Keith Lynch, who will serve as co-creators together with Steve Blackman. Little is known about the series besides the fact it’s a thriller that takes place in the most famous space station ever. Commenting on the new deal, Blackman said:

“‘Horizon Zero Dawn’ and ‘Orbital’ are elevated, event-level projects grounded in characters that fans will love and relate to, which are hallmarks of Irish Cowboy productions. We’re thrilled to be working with Netflix and all of our partners on developing these ground-breaking stories.”

The Horizon Zero Dawn show is executive produced by Blackman, Michelle Lovretta, and Abbey Morris; Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan of PlayStation Productions; Jan-Bart van Beek and Ben McCaw of the game’s developer, Guerrilla; Roy Lee and Matthew Ball of Vertigo. Orbital is executive produced by Blackman, Morris, The Lynch Brothers, Dan Lin, Nick Reynolds, and Jonathan Eirich, with Ed Barratt and Richard Wylie acting as co-executive producers.

Both Horizon Zero Dawn and Orbital are in the early stages of development and don’t have a release window yet. To get a better idea of what the original game looks like, check out Horizon Zero Dawn’s trailer below: