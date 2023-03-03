Following 2017's The Death of Stalin, a historical comedy making light of the monumental chapters of the past learned about in school, the genre blending humor with matters of the past has been on a sharp rise for the past few years. While this has appeared in some films, such as The Favourite, comedy is more commonly seen in historical fiction, like the recently released Babylon, with the historical fact being more of a serious affair. But if you want to something laugh over while learning, turning to the small screen is your best bet.

On television, we have the precise parodies of famous pieces of documentary filmmaking in Documentary Now!, a comedic retelling of Catherine the Great's rise to power in The Great; a romp through high-seas history in Our Flag Means Death; and, of course the international franchise that is Drunk History. To add to this list of quality television, comedy legend Mel Brooks is finally releasing his long, long-awaited History of the World Part II as a star-studded anthology series. But as we wait for this epic to release in just a matter of days, you never forget your first.

Related: 10 Historical Comedies to Watch After 'Our Flag Means Death'

Horrible Histories, based on the series of books by Terry Deary, is a British comedy series that originally aired on CBBC from 2009 to 2014, though the show has since been revived from 2015 with specials and spottily released new content. It was a sketch comedy show filled with sketches and parodies of films, songs, commercials, and television programs — all covering the nastier, sillier side of mostly Western, and primarily British, history from the Stone Age to the 20th century. Hosting the show was Rattus Rattus (John Eccleston), the talking rat, but those unfamiliar with the show may feel like they know exactly what they're going to get — a juvenile, barely educational series of gross-out gags and poop jokes that kids can laugh at and parents are forced to endure.

But looking deeper into the show, and you'll see why this series is a childhood staple of many in the U.K. and Australia, with the show airing on ABC3. Moreover, why it deservedly won many awards during its original run and its main cast as a team went onto even further success, including the acclaimed sitcom, Ghosts. The original 1993 book series has exploded into a multimedia juggernaut that includes two feature-length films, video games, stage shows, a Royal Albert Hall concert, and one of the greatest historical comedies few people talk about.

Horrible Histories Is the Best of 'Edutainment'

This show was not intended to be a serious learning tool. It was always the intention of the developers of the series to be a comedy first, something that gets children curious about the topic to read further into independently using comedy. In this regard, they're incredibly effective, while doing their due diligence to correct their own inaccuracies and get the facts, while telling neglected historical stories in a comedic way. It was also subversive, deglamorizing history by touching on the sociopolitical divides between the common man and the people we read about, discussing the ethics of conquest and imperialism, workers' rights, and achievements of women and people of color.

Aside from its surprising painstaking accuracy and educational value, the show is a whip-smart comedy for children and adults. The series' main comedy comes from moments in British history, the Tudor, Stuart, Georgian, and Victorian era gets a particular focus. But there are also sketches from Ancient Greece, Egypt, Rome, and Scandinavia, later adding the Incans and Aztecs. It's pretty generic stuff, but the recurring sketches and song parodies are fondly remembered years later. Stupid Deaths, where the Grim Reaper himself points and laughs at the ridiculous ways historical figures passed on; HHTV News special correspondent Bob Hale's rapid-fire summary of historical periods; spoofs of Masterchef and Wife Swap, film trailers, advertisements by Shouty Men all about the weird and wild side of history. The song parodies are also a highlight, with many remembering the English Monarchs song, the Lady Gaga-inspired Cleopatra, the Charles II rap, and the Dick Turpin song, this came out at a time when song parodies were big online, which definitely helped the show's success.

A Brilliant Ensemble Cast Was Brought Together by This Show

Image via BBC

What really carried the show is the incredible cast, spearheaded by a troupe of six actors: Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Mathew Baynton, Ben Willbond, Laurence Rickard, and Martha Howe-Douglas, unofficially referred to as the Horrible Histories troupe or the Six Idiots. Each of them plays their own collection of Horrible Historical figures and characters along with other members of the cast such as Sarah Hadland, Lawry Lewin, Dominique Moore, and Alice Lowe. These figures included monarchs like Queen Elizabeth I, Queen Victoria, and all four Georges, emperors like Caligula and Elagabalus, and of course, the iconic made-up and parody characters like Death and The Shouty Man.

Each actor gets multiple laughs throughout the show, and it's clear how much fun they all have together, especially when you factor in their continued success. After Horrible Histories, they made the feature-length Bill, a farcical comedy about William Shakespeare which was quite positively received. They also made two TV shows as a team: the Jim Henson-style fantasy series Yonderland, and the wildly successful Ghosts, which got an American remake on CBS, and allowed them to play with history just like old times. This troupe, who are arguably one of the greatest boasting a genuinely underrated ensemble cast, really play to each other's strengths on Horrible Histories, getting together to entertain and get kids excited about history through educational elements.

The best thing that Horrible Histories did was in its hiring of British comedy actors from shows like The Mighty Boosh and Peep Show, and use Monty Python and Blackadder as a baseline for the writing team. This tone worked extremely well for them and is why Horrible Histories is a top recommendation for lovers of historical comedies and wacky slapstick. Aside from the incredible theme song and music, and its sincere chemistry between the cast, the joy of this series is how its pure, unadulterated fun in the way well-made "edutainment" is. Horrible Histories honors the intentions of the original books in not solely teaching history out of a textbook, but exploring the idea that learning history can be fascinating and fun, while inviting curiosity and making you laugh.