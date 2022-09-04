Recent movies like The Invitation, The Feast, and The Menu have whetted our appetite for more meaty movies with memorable dinner party scenes to sink our teeth into. Now, not every entry on the forthcoming list will be to everybody’s taste, but you’re almost certain to find something here to tickle those taste buds… whether it's cannibalism, multiple-murder, monkey brains, or fetuses in baked goods. There is definitely a dish that the whole family can enjoy. Bon appétit!

Hannibal (2001)

In Ridley Scott’s 2001 sequel to Silence of the Lambs, Clarice Starling (now played by Julianne Moore) has become a pariah with the FBI after the killing of a mob mom with a Mac 10 in one hand and a baby in the other. The dinner party in Hannibal happens at the end of the movie with Starling’s nemesis Paul Krendler captured by Dr. Lecter and about to become the main course. Lecter removes the top of Krendler’s skull, exposing the brain, he cuts into the sack that sheathes the brain and begins to slice small segments off, which he cooks and then feeds to his victim. Clarice is appalled and pleads with Hannibal to stop what he is doing. Lecter pushes Paul into an adjacent room and covers his head with a tea towel.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974)

Poor Marilyn Burns, that girl cannot get a break. On a sweltering Texas day in 1974, Sally Hardesty (Burns) and a group of friends take to the road and pick up a hitchhiker. The guy is unhinged and starts to behave erratically and violently towards the group. They throw him out, believing this is an end to the day’s weirdness. They couldn’t be more wrong. Sally and her friends (or what's left of them by the time the credits roll) are about to run afoul of a dangerous cannibal clan. The most dangerous of all is a 7-foot hulk with a chainsaw who wears masks made from human skin. It culminates in chainsaw deaths, girls strung up on meat hooks, wild chases through rural Texas, and a dinner party, which at first appears to be populated by corpses – until one of them moves. Sally makes her getaway.

The Last Supper (1995)

In Stacy Title’s The Last Supper a group of house-sharing lefties chooses to murder men and women with right-wing leanings: homophobes, racists, and antisemites. Their aim is to make the world a much better place without this kind of people. At the end of the film, the group accidentally has their own version of The Antichrist show up in Norman Arbuthnot (Ron Perlman). Not only do they not hate him, but he begins to sway a few of them around to his way of thinking. What they don’t know is he has figured out their little secret and poisoned their wine, killing them all.

You're Next (2011)

Adam Wingard's underrated 2011 home-invasion flick You’re Next has yet another family sitting down to dinner. When pretentious filmmaker Tariq (Ti West) goes to the window to investigate a strange noise, he is skewered with an arrow, right in the eye socket.

Dumplings (2004)

In Fruit Chan’s Hong Kong-based extreme entry Dumplings (adapted loosely from the short film Three...Extremes) Miriam Yeung’s scorned wife Mrs. Li discovers a gruesome alternative to a rigid exercise program and intensive monthly facials - unfortunately, it happens to be an especially distasteful way of giving herself that necessary rejuvenation: the extreme preventative measure to the gradual decline of her beauty is fetuses in baked goods! I don’t think you need us to tell you that this particular takeaway is a recipe for disaster.

The Celebration (1998)

One of the most excruciating displays of cruelty in The Celebration is when the dinner party starts singing a racist song with a young man of color watches. Appalling.

Alien (1979)

The gathering in Alien is less a dinner party and a more intergalactic but casual debriefing of Kane (John Hurt) after he is released from quarantine. The whole crew is gathered around, bantering, and laughing until Kane begins to have some type of seizure. He ends up on the table where a parasitic alien punctures its way straight through his ribcage, covering an already hysterical Veronica Cartwright in blood and gore.

Hereditary (2018)

Before Ari Aster’s family in occult horror Hereditary succumb to Satanic indoctrination, they sit down to enjoy an uncomfortably passive-aggressive middle-class meal. Son Peter (Alex Woolf) wonders if his mom Annie (Toni Collette) has something on her mind. This triggers an Oscar-worthy outburst of raw guttural emotion from Annie. The character unleashes all her pent-up anger and rage and directs it at Peter’s stupid face, blaming him for his sister’s death. Outstanding.

Beetlejuice (1988)

It’s all fun and games in the afterlife until you summon Beetlejuice, and then it’s just all games. The dinner scene with Delia, Charles Deetz, and their entourage of yuppie city friends briefly possessed and performing "Day-O (The Banana Boat)" against their will might be the most family-friendly dinner party on this list. Classic.

Killer Joe (2011)

In the final scene of Killer Joe, Matthew McConaughey’s volatile character Killer Joe asks the people gathered around the table if any of them would like to say grace. The sly Dottie (Juno Temple) eagerly offers to say it. Joe proposes to Dottie, which her brother Chris objects to, and attacks Joe – who beats him without mercy until Dottie pulls out a gun, accidentally killing Chris. She points her gun at Joe and announces she’s pregnant. The film abruptly ends.

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984)

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom had a provisional ban in India because of the dinner party content. Monkey brains, eyeball soup, baby snakes slithering out of a knife wound in the belly of their dead mother. Yuck!

Seven (1995)

Describing the scene where Brad Pitt and Morgan Freeman discover Gluttony at a dinner party is a tad optimistic. Readers with a delicate sensibility (or anyone who isn’t John Wayne Gacy) should probably examine this crime scene through the wooly veneer of a tranquilizer. Gluttony is a victim of serial killer John Doe, who targets and kills people who’ve committed one of the Seven Deadly Sins. The man was tied and bound to a table and chairs, forced to eat himself to death. Gruesome.

Nightmare on Elm Street Part Five (1989)

The highlight of Nightmare on Elm Street Part 5: The Dream Child is Greta’s (Erika Anderson) imaginative demise. Greta’s snobbish mother has organized a soirée and spared no expense, and she demands that Greta behave herself and at least try eating something. Freddy Krueger (Robert Englund) shows up the second Greta slips off, and he’s playing chef. Strapping Greta in, he produces a tray that contains a doll and starts dissecting it, he removes the meat and internal organs and force-feeds it to Greta. He feeds until her jaws become comically swollen, and she is unable to breathe.