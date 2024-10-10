Through the years, the horror genre has evolved into various outlets and formats, giving its fans a plethora of options to choose from when they want that occasional ghost story or entertaining scare. Television has taken the genre by storm with countless series, including anthology horror series which reign as some of the spookiest and scariest contributions to the iconic genre.

While the serialized series is always enjoyable, the beauty of the anthology formula is the consistent unpredictability and guaranteed variety that keeps audiences hooked. There are some notable series, such as Rod Serling's The Twilight Zone and Netflix's Black Mirror that occasionally toe the line of horror, but both series, as excellent as they are, fall more into the science-fiction category compared to others like Tales from the Crypt and American Horror Story. Both series are phenomenal sci-fi anthology series, but when it comes to more horror-filled television series, there are some that simply stand out with their level of chills and thrills.

10 'Goosebumps' (1995-1998)

Created by R.L. Stine

R.L. Stine's famous young adult horror and supernatural book series, Goosebumps, was controversial during the 1990s, but the series' immense popularity eventually led to an anthology television series. Most of the episodes are direct adaptations of Stine's books and feature the same creepy elements that initially hooked readers.

Stine cultivated an intriguing blend of terror and thrills that was all in good fun and, while some may argue it wasn't suitable for kids, it was still a solid horror anthology series. For those who grew up reading Goosebumps, the anthology series is a must-see and accurately depicts Stine's words onto the small screen fairly well, especially for a 90s series. The popularity of Goosebumps continues to live on and even spawned a reboot of the series in 2023 as well as two films starring Jack Black as the infamous Stine.

Goosebumps Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date October 27, 1995 Cast R.L. Stine , Corey Sevier , Caterina Scorsone Seasons 4

9 'Are You Afraid of the Dark?' (1992-2000)

Created by D.J. McHale and Ned Kandel

Close

Nickelodeon's horror series Are You Afraid of the Dark? follows a group of kids known as the Midnight Society who meet at night around a campfire, each sharing a different tale of horror and fright. The campfire and dark, shadow-filled woods effortlessly immerse viewers in the array of stories that vary from episode to episode, keeping a nice level of unpredictability. The interesting quality of Are You Afraid of the Dark? was its unique style and variety of stories which were either based on popular short stories, urban legends, or fairytales, but they always ended with a happy ending.

Co-creator D.J. McHale revealed that the formula of the series was partially inspired by Rod Serling's The Twilight Zone and McHale's choice to write the reoccurring opening line in the show, "submitted for your approval," is a nod to Serling's iconic series. The series was rebooted in 2019, running for three seasons, and even though it remained true to the original anthology series, there's something about the original that gives a spooky nostalgic feel that the reboot failed to capture.

Watch on Paramount+

8 'Alfred Hitchcock Presents' (1955-1962)

Created by Alfred Hitchcock

Image via CBS

Alfred Hitchcock's signature television series, Alfred Hitchcock Presents featured episodes ranging from psychological thrillers to haunting, puzzling mysteries that were in line with The Master of Suspense's iconic style of storytelling. Created and hosted by Hitchcock, Alfred Hitchcock Presents also had an array of stars who appeared in various episodes, such as Clint Eastwood, Bette Davis, Peter Lorre, and Robert Redford, making it a beloved anthology series today.

Hitchcock was one of the first to create a popular anthology series that dabbled in various genres that effectively kept audiences' tuning in for ten seasons. In 1962, the name of the series was changed to The Alfred Hitchcock Hour but still remained true to the show's original format, running for several additional seasons before ending in 1965. The series might not be on the same level as the more modern fear-induced stories, but for those who enjoy casual fright or a nail-biting suspenseful thriller, Alfred Hitchcock Presents is right up your alley.

Alfred Hitchcock Presents Release Date October 2, 1955 Creator Alfred Hitchcock Cast Alfred Hitchcock , John Williams , Patricia Hitchcock , Raymond Bailey Seasons 7

Watch on Peacock

7 'Creepshow' (2019-2023)

Created by Greg Nicotero