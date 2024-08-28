The horror genre, almost since its inception, has proven to be one of the most varied in terms of the creative and forward-thinking premises that can be executed with a meager budget. Horror movies are usually quite cheap, but they can either be made with a larger investment behind them, like The Conjuring, or with an extremely tiny budget, such as 28 Days Later. The latter of these two groups of films is collectively referred to as B-Movies.

Quaint and somewhat "lesser" than most mainstream offerings, B-movies have evolved throughout the years. There have been many B-Movies released since their rise in popularity during the 1950s, especially in the horror genre. They are especially prevalent among newer directors, such as Sam Raimi with his independent horror hit The Evil Dead. Although the term has something of a negative connotation, it doesn't refer to inherently bad efforts; they are flawed, but there's genuine merit to them. These are the best horror B-movies released throughout modern cinematic history, proving that art can take many shapes and forms.

10 'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2' (2024)

Directed by Rhys Frake-Waterfield

Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 is a slasher film loosely based on the Winnie-the-Pooh books written by A. A. Milne. Serving as both a sequel and a soft reboot to the much-maligned Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey, the story follows Christopher Robin as he tries to deal with the trauma surrounding the events of the previous movie. Meanwhile, Pooh and Piglet reunite with Tigger and Owl to wipe out the humans after they enter the Hundred Acre Wood.

One of the best parts of Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 is the creature effects. For example, there are several closeup shots of Pooh's face, showing him snarling in an animalistic manner, with attention especially given to the unnatural form of his mouth. This choice draws attention to the inhuman nature of the Hundred Acre Wood creatures, enhancing their monstrous depiction. In addition, the acting is quite good. For instance, Scott Chambers plays Christopher Robin with a real air of tragedy, selling the grief he experiences throughout.

9 'The Blair Witch Project' (1999)

Directed by Eduardo Sánchez and Daniel Myrick

The Blair Witch Project is a found-footage horror film first released in 1999. The plot follows filmmakers Heather Donahue, Josh Leonard, and Mike Williams as they become lost in the forest and try to find their way out while making a documentary about the fictional Blair Witch legend. The Blair Witch Project is one of the earliest examples of the found footage genre, thus granting it a lot of historical significance.

Furthermore, this is one of the most effective uses of the genre, as its straightforward presentation sells the illusion that the trio of filmmakers is really lost in the wild instead of merely pretending for the sake of the movie. Additionally, the performances of Heather, Josh and Mike are eerily and unsettlingly natural. For instance, the lines are not the kind of prepared, almost effortless dialogue found in most films; instead, it has the type of awkward pauses and buffer words that dominate most everyday conversations. It's no surprise that The Blair Witch Project's now-iconic viral marketing campaign managed to convince the world the story was real.

8 'Friday the 13th' (1980)

Directed by Sean S. Cunningham

Friday the 13th is a slasher film first released in 1980. It became very successful, spawning ten sequels, a 2009 reboot, and various extended media, including comic books and video games. The plot follows a group of camp counselors as they try to manage a summer camp on the fictional Crystal Lake in New Jersey, at which a young boy named Jason Voorhees had tragically passed away several decades earlier.

One of the most impressive elements of Friday the 13th is the gore effects from special effects legend Tom Savini. For example, in the scene in which Kevin Bacon's character is killed, an arrow is shoved through his neck, with highly realistic blood pouring out that feels disturbingly accurate in color and texture. Its status as one of the films that helped to popularize the slasher genre in the United States grants Friday the 13th considerable historical significance due to its foundational nature to one of the most famous subgenres in horror.

7 'Halloween' (1978)

Directed by John Carpenter

Halloween is a 1978 slasher film that was one of the earliest feature films from The Thing and Big Trouble in Little China director John Carpenter. Highly successful, it spawned numerous sequels, including two different reboots, as well as various extended media such as toys and video games. The story follows a murderer named Michael Myers who, after escaping from a mental hospital, stalks a young woman named Laurie Strode, played by iconic scream queen Jamie Lee Curtis, while psychiatrist Dr. Loomis, played by Donald Pleasence, tries to stop him.

The film's unprecedented success led to the popularity of the slasher subgenre in the coming decade. Although its status as the first-ever slasher remains debated, Halloween's influence in horror is undeniable, kickstarting the slasher craze of the '80s. Moreover, the film is remarkably well done; the atmosphere is particularly effective, especially in the scenes involving Michael, where the iconic theme music composed by director John Carpenter plays. The eerie tune creates a creepy aura whenever Michael is on-screen, thus subtly informing the audience of just how threatening and near-supernatural The Shape is.

6 'The Evil Dead' (1981)

Directed by Sam Raimi

The Evil Dead is a 1981 independent horror movie. The story follows a group of college students who stay in a cabin that houses the Necronomicon and the hostile spirits called Deadites contained within. It became a huge hit, spawning two sequels, two reboots, a television series, as well as various extended media.

The Evil Dead is oozing with historical significance. For example, it is one of the earliest films by director Sam Raimi, famous for both horror movies such as Drag Me to Hell and for directing the three Spider-Man movies of the 2000s. The Evil Dead marks the debut of iconic horror protagonist Ash Williams, played by cult movie actor Bruce Campbell, who is among the most beloved figures in the genre. The visual effects are also quite good; for instance, the rotten skin and gashes in the flesh are very prominent on the Deadites, enhancing their undead and invasive nature and influencing future depictions of undead characters.

5 'Paranormal Activity' (2007)

Directed by Oren Peli

Paranormal Activity is a found footage horror movie first released in 2007, getting a wider release in 2009. The story follows a couple named Katie and Micah as they try to unravel the secrets of the titular paranormal activity taking place in their house. After a highly successful theatrical run, it would launch an unexpected series. The found footage format is on full display here with much of the exposition delivered through a documentary-style form, subtly informing the audience of the importance of every spoken word.

Additionally, the gradual escalation of the supernatural incursions is enhanced by the fixed angle of the main camera, thus emulating a similar type of limited perspective that the couple is experiencing. This kind of forced perspective also aids the constant sense of dread; by keeping the attention on the same angle, audiences stay in the dark just as much as the characters, thus maintaining the suspense better than it otherwise would have. Paranormal Activity is among the best zero-budget horror movies and a textbook example of how much can be done with a nothing budget.

4 'The Raven' (1963)

Directed by Roger Corman

The Raven is a horror fantasy comedy film released in 1963, loosely based on the eponymous story by Edgar Allan Poe. Directed by B-Movie maestro Roger Corman, it follows a sorcerer named Dr. Erasmus Craven, played by legendary actor Vincent Price, who does battle with the evil Dr. Scarabus, played by the equally iconic Boris Karloff.

The castle where most of The Raven's action happens is striking and eerily realistic, thus increasing the immersion.

One of the best aspects of the film is the production design. For example, the castle where most of the action happens is striking and eerily realistic, thus increasing the immersion. This attention to detail is also present in the intricate costumes worn throughout, especially by Price and Karloff, as the rich textures add a layer of mysticism to their portrayals. The acting is also quite good: Peter Lorre fully embraces the campy nature of the film through his witty delivery and exaggerated mannerisms. Not for nothing, The Raven is often referred to as one of Corman's best movies.

3 'The Void' (2016)

Directed by Jeremy Gillespie and Steven Kostanski

The Void is a supernatural horror movie first released in 2016. The plot follows a police officer named Daniel Carter as he finds himself trapped in a hospital controlled by cultists. One of the best aspects of the film is its Lovecraftian creatures and the masterful effects used to bring them to terrifying life. For example, at the beginning of the movie, a woman named Beverly turns into a lumpy, tentacled creature with a human face.

The half-human, half-monstrous creatures are horrifying yet undeniably striking, giving the film a unique visual language. The rest of the production values, including the set and costume design, are also very good. For instance, the hospital is made to be dilapidated and run down, thus emphasizing its isolated nature. Furthermore, the cloaked costumes of the cultists aid in the mystery surrounding the cult, enhancing the horror by maintaining the suspense.

2 'Them!' (1954)

Directed by Gordon Douglas

Them! is a science fiction monster movie first released in 1954. Directed by In Like Flint director Gordon Douglas and starring Miracle on 34th Street star Edmund Gwenn, the story follows a father-daughter scientist team who discovers a species of mutated giant ants. After this discovery, they team up with a police officer and attempt to alert the rest of the world about the insect threat as the ants rampage the country.

The film stands out because of the special effects of the giant ants; for example, the ants have a lot of subtle movements with their body parts.​​​​​​, which can best be seen as they slightly tilt their heads in coordination with their other movements. Their pincers are another remarkable aspect, as they open and close repeatedly and with their legs that move in a life-like manner as they walk.​​​​​​​ In addition, Them! was one of the earliest instances of the radioactive giant monster trope ​​​​​​​that would come to dominate cinema throughout the rest of the '50s, granting it lots of historical significance for fans of those types of films.

1 'Night of the Living Dead' (1968)

Directed by George A. Romero

Night of the Living Dead is a zombie horror film first released in 1968. Directed by horror legend George A. Romero, the story follows a group of survivors who try to survive against a zombie onslaught. After becoming an unexpected hit, the film spawned five sequels, numerous remakes, a series of parody films called the Return of the Living Dead series, and a large number of unofficial entries due to its public domain status.

Night of the Living Dead has excellent writing. The zombies represent a sudden influx of contemporary fears, thus infusing the film with a clear and intelligent commentary that stands out for its time. Night of the Living Dead has lots of historical value by all but inventing the modern zombie subgenre. It kickstarted the career of George A. Romero, an iconic director of the horror genre behind such films as Creepshow, The Crazies, and The Dark Half, showing the early signs of his distinctive cinematic language. If all of this does not make Night of the Living Dead the best horror B-Movies, then it is hard to imagine what would be.