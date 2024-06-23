Horror comedies have continuously been some of the most iconic and memorable films when it comes to the vast annuls of both horror films and comedy films respectively. The blending of bloodshed and horrific themes combined with a nonserious and joking tone has lent itself to a wide variety of interesting and unique explorations and possibilities in the realm of filmmaking. While each decade has its own signature and standout examples of great horror comedies, the 2000s stand out, especially as one of the best decades for the genre.

The combination of the rise of the internet and the digital era, the decreased barrier to entry for filmmaking as a whole, and the overall culture of the decade all played a part in creating some of the most iconic horror comedies of all time. Whether they are cult classics that are still widely talked about to this day, or massive critical and financial success stories that influenced the genre going forward, the 2000s had just about everything a fan of horror comedy would want.

10 'The Happiness of the Katakuris' (2001)

Director: Takashi Miike

Close

One of many exceptional horror films from Japanese director Takashi Miike, The Happiness of the Katakuris adds additional layers of chaotic, comedic energy to his signature style of visual horror. The film follows the story of the Katakuri family, who are following their dreams by opening a guest house in the mountains as a step toward their seemingly perfect life. However, things quickly start to go wrong when every guest ends up dying while in their care, forcing the family to hide the steadily increasing number of bodies.

More than simply acting as a horror film or a comedy film, The Happiness of the Katakuris makes the most out of the medium of cinema in itself to tell its wild, hilarious, and unpredictable story. From action sequences that suddenly switch over to stop-motion claymation to wild choreographed musical numbers at seemingly random moments, the film is a beautiful experience that needs to be seen to be believed. The film has easily risen the ranks to be a true cult classic of the decade, creating a wild one-of-a-kind cinematic achievement.

Watch on Midnight Pulp

9 'Scary Movie' (2000)

Director: Keenen Ivory Wayans

Image via Dimension Films

The massive cultural phenomenon that helped inspire a new wave of spoof movies throughout the decade, the first Scary Movie is a landmark horror comedy that has as many die-hard fans as it does detractors. The film acts as a direct parody and spoof of some of the biggest horror movies of the era, most notably the plots of Scream and I Know What You Did Last Summer. On top of a variety of other parodies and references, the film makes use of the classic style of humor of the Wayans Brothers, with its increased use of wild absurdity and crass nature.

While the many sequels and other spoof movies that it inspired have been largely reviled by audiences and critics alike, the original Scary Movie has a distinct charm and energy that makes its style of humor work. While it certainly hasn't aged the best in the nearly 25 years since its release, there are still many jokes that work exceptionally well, as well as the films that it parodies still being relevant to this day. There's a reason that many fans find themselves rewatching this film year after year, as it's become a landmark title in the realm of parody and spoof filmmaking.

Scary Movie Release Date July 7, 2000 Director Keenen Ivory Wayans Cast Carmen Electra , Dave Sheridan , Frank B. Moore , Giacomo Baessato , Kyle Graham , Leanne Santos Runtime 88

Watch on Max

8 'Behind the Mask: The Rise of Leslie Vernon' (2006)

Director: Scott Glosserman

Image via Anchor Bay Entertainment

Acting as a hilarious mockumentary that tells the truth and secrets behind the life of a horror movie killer, Behind the Mask: The Rise of Leslie Vernon was ahead of its time with its meta examination of the slasher genre. The film follows a documentary crew who has been given exclusive access to the life of the self-proclaimed next great psycho horror slasher, a seemingly innocuous man by the name of Leslie Vernon. The crew experiences him as he sets up his victims in the sleepy town of Glen Echo, deconstructing the archetypes of the genre in the process.

While a meta and self-reflecting approach to the horror genre is nothing new nowadays, the lengths and perspectives that Leslie Vernon takes to build its world and recontextualize the concepts and conventions of horror filmmaking are highly creative and unique for the time. Especially for die-hard fans of horror who are accustomed to the recurring trends that the genre has to offer, the film is a must-watch and fully realized love letter to the genre as a whole.

Rent on Amazon Prime

7 'Bubba Ho-Tep' (2002)

Director: Don Coscarelli

Image via Vitagraph Films

Easily one of the strangest and most hilarious concepts for a horror comedy film, Bubba Ho-Tep follows the "true" story of what actually happened to Elvis Presley, played by Bruce Campbell in the film. The film sees Elvis living in an elderly retirement home in East Texas, having switched places with an Elvis impersonator years before his presumed death, and having missed the chance to switch back. Now, he must team up with a man who claims to be the reincarnation of John F. Kennedy to defeat an ancient Egyptian mummy who threatens to steal the souls of the home's residents.

While the clear selling point of the film is its bonkers and off-the-wall premise, it's the performances of Campbell and Ossie Davis that help elevate the film into a genuinely effective horror comedy. It takes a surprisingly somber and slow approach to its manic premise, in a way managing to be that much more hilarious because of its insistence on playing its plot 100% straight. The film has become an icon of horror cult classics for the era, almost built to be praised and rediscovered as an underrated gem from the get-go.

Bubba Ho-Tep Release Date June 9, 2002 Director Don Coscarelli Cast Bruce Campbell , Ossie Davis , Ella Joyce , Heidi Marnhout , Bob Ivy , Edith Jefferson Runtime 92

Watch on Tubi

6 'House of 1000 Corpses' (2003)

Director: Rob Zombie

Image via Lionsgate Films

The first in director Rob Zombie's Firefly series, House of 1000 Corpses finds inspiration from controversial horror films of the 70s to create a shocking and graphic display of violence and humor. The film follows a group of teenagers who, while traveling across the backwoods of Texas in search of urban legends and serial killers, find themselves prisoners to exactly what they were searching for. They are now forced to fight for their lives against the dangerous backwater Firefly family, being set up for death with seemingly no way of escape from their clutches.

House of 1000 Corpses is filled with Zombie's signature blend of dark humor and aggressively over-the-top gore and violence, coming together to make what is easily one of the director's best works. The real star of the show however is the late great Sid Haig, who is an entertaining and scene-stealing tour de force as the vicious Captain Spaulding, quickly becoming iconic as one of the decade's best original horror villains. While it seems strange to find inspiration from some of the most horrifying horror films of all time for a horror comedy, the final product works surprisingly well.

House of 1000 Corpses Two young couples traveling across the backwoods of Texas searching for urban legends of murder end up as prisoners of a bizarre and sadistic backwater family of serial killers. Release Date April 11, 2003 Director Rob Zombie Cast Chad Bannon , William Bassett , Karen Black , Erin Daniels , Joe Dobbs III , Judith Drake Runtime 89

Watch on Amazon Prime

5 'Slither' (2006)

Director: James Gunn

Image via Universal Pictures

A chaotic and hilarious mixture of love and body horror from director James Gunn, Slither follows a small town as it becomes ground zero for a terrifying alien plague with plans to take over the planet. However, what this living plague could never have expected was to fall in love with the wife of its initial host, suddenly having to readjust its plans per these new feelings. Once his plan of global domination begins, however, it becomes up to a small group of survivors, including a sheriff and a teenage girl, to put a stop to the creature before it's too late.

Even for what would be his directorial debut, Gunn's signature style of humor is fully maintained throughout Slither, only it's complimented by his equal love of practical effects monstrosities and pure body horror. However, the core that manages to ground the film is the genuinely heartwarming romance between its leads, with Michael Rooker especially providing an arguably career-best performance, even when he's covered in unrecognizable makeup. While it's certainly much more graphic than his other works, Slither is a must-watch for fans of Gunn's other directorial works.

Slither A small town is taken over by an alien plague, turning residents into zombies and all forms of mutant monsters. Release Date March 31, 2006 Director James Gunn Cast Don Thompson , Nathan Fillion , Gregg Henry , Xantha Radley , Elizabeth Banks , Tania Saulnier Runtime 96

Rent on Amazon Prime

4 'Trick 'r Treat' (2007)

Director: Michael Dougherty

Image via Legendary

Easily one of the biggest cult classics of the 2000s, horror or otherwise, Trick 'r Treat is an anthology horror comedy that follows a collection of interwoven stories that each occur on the same Halloween night. The stories follow a high school principal with a secret life as a serial killer, a college virgin who seems to have found the perfect match, a group of teenagers pulling a dastardly prank, and an old reclusive man getting an uninvited guest at his home.

While the tale of Sam and the old reclusive man is certainly the most iconic of the stories featured in the film, nearly every story in Trick 'r Treat has something to offer in terms of both genuine scares and effective comedy. The film's unique approach to anthology horror and combined storytelling has made it a smash hit over the years, with many revisiting the film and considering it one of the best Halloween films of all time. Its rise to popularity is also a relic of the 2000s, as it received its massive praise entirely through word of mouth in home video markets as a straight-to-DVD film.

Trick 'r Treat In a small town on Halloween night, those who break the rules of the holiday do so at their own peril. Release Date December 9, 2007 Director Michael Dougherty Cast Anna Paquin , Brian Cox , Dylan Baker , Rochelle Aytes Runtime 82 minutes

Rent on Amazon Prime

3 'Jennifer's Body' (2009)

Director: Karyn Kusama

Image via 20th Century Studios

An ahead-of-its-time satire and feminist horror comedy that completely flips the standard of female characters on its head, Jennifer's Body has amassed a dedicated cult following over the years. The film follows popular high-school student Jennifer (Megan Fox), who finds herself as the host to a horrific demon, now laying waste and killing all of the sleazy male classmates at her school. It becomes up to her best friend, Needy (Amanda Seyfriend) to put an end to the horror and hopefully save her best friend from this possession.

Jennifer's Body was a victim of a mismanaged marketing campaign that targeted the film as an erotic film targeting the exact audience that the film's satirical lens was making fun of. Over the years, however, people have realized just how effective the film is with its themes of the male gaze, gender, and female companionship, themes and topics that are rarely discussed and explored in a cinematic lens.

Jennifer's Body A newly-possessed high-school cheerleader turns into a succubus who specializes in killing her male classmates. Can her best friend put an end to the horror? Release Date September 19, 2009 Director Karyn Kusama Cast Megan Fox , Amanda Seyfried Runtime 102

Watch on Peacock

2 'Zombieland' (2009)

Director: Ruben Fleischer

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Easily one of the biggest and most successful and notable horror comedies, not just of the 2000s, but the entire 21st century, Zombieland takes a comedic approach to the concept of the zombie apocalypse. The film follows Columbus (Jesse Eisenberg), a loner who has managed to survive the zombie hordes thanks to his collection of rules for zombie survival. However, he has his worldview challenged when he meets his first actual human being in months, Tallahassee (Woody Harrelson), a man who ironically lives by no rules, with the duo deciding to form a temporary alliance in the name of survival.

The style of brash yet quirky humor juxtaposed against the violence and chaos surrounding them quickly helped Zombieland become a cultural phenomenon, helping usher in numerous trends in concepts and filmmaking going forward. It was one of the first major successes that helped usher in Zombie movies as a concept throughout the 2010s, and many gags and moments in the film are still considered legendary and iconic for comedies. It's a cornerstone not just of horror comedies, but comedies in general, helping shape and influence a generation's worth of films in its wake.

Rent on Amazon Prime

1 'Shaun of the Dead' (2004)

Director: Edgar Wright

Image via Universal Pictures

One of many pieces of comedy mastery from legendary director Edgar Wright, Shaun of the Dead also uses the zombie apocalypse as a jumping-off point for its humor, easily becoming one of the best horror comedies of all time. The film follows perpetual slacker Shaun, whose simple life revolves around his girlfriend, his mother, his best friend, and the local pub, with no aspirations of doing more with his life. However, life finds a way to force him into action, as the zombie apocalypse soon thrusts him into a leadership position as he attempts to gather his friends and family for safety.

Like many of Wright's comedic works of art, Shaun of the Dead is the type of comedy film that manages to get funnier and funnier with each subsequent rewatch, managing to find more hidden details and jokes in each viewing. The horror aspect of the horror-comedy isn't half bad either, as the film's usage of effective gore and nightmarish concepts helps keep the stakes high amidst the witty British humor. While nearly all of Wright's films are legendary and beloved in their own ways, Shaun of the Dead is easily in contention for the director's best work.

Shaun of the Dead Release Date April 9, 2004 Director Edgar Wright Cast Simon Pegg , Kate Ashfield , Nick Frost Lucy Davis , Dylan Moran , Nicola Cunningham Runtime 99

Rent on Amazon Prime

NEXT: The 10 Best Horror Comedies of the 2010s, Ranked