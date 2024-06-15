While to the common eye, the genres of comedy and horror feel like they would be complete opposites of one another, reality has proved that horror comedies are one of the most ingenious and effective combinations of genres. The blending of tense, graphic, and bloody material in horror films combined with the tongue-in-cheek and non-serious tone of a comedy has resulted in many outstanding experiences over the years.

The 2010s are no stranger to effective and standout horror comedies that have helped redefine and evolve the genre to great heights. Even horror films that weren't intrinsically comedies like Get Out and The Cabin in the Woods would find time and space for great comedic moments in order to spice up and keep audiences on their toes not just for scares, but for wit and comedy as well. However, the films of the decade that were specifically aimed at being horror comedy experiences made an effort to balance horror themes and comedy in unexpected and hilarious ways.

10 'The Final Girls' (2015)

Director: Todd Strauss-Schulson

Combining the tropes and conventions of classic 80s slashers with the tried and true time-loop concept, The Final Girls sees a young woman reeling from the loss of her mother, who was famous for being an actress in an 80s horror film. Somehow, fate leads her to be transported into the world of the 80s movie that made her mom famous, on an endless loop through the film's plot. The only way out seems to be interfering with the standard plot of the film, and saving her mother's life inside the film.

The Final Girls acts as a comedically charged love letter to the classic slasher films of the 80s, poking fun of the conventions and tropes of films like Friday the 13th and Sleepaway Camp. Especially with the lead character's perspective of a young, modern-day teen dealing with the culture shock of these trends happening in real-time, it creates a hilariously awkward blending of psyches. The big selling point of the film, however, is the effective themes of grief and loss, and how media can play a part in helping people move past these painful times.

9 'Mayhem' (2017)

Director: Joe Lynch

A wild, action-packed horror comedy that blends the worlds of white-collar corporate jobs with unbridled chaos due to the lack of inhibitions, Mayhem is an experience that is as satisfying as it is gruesome. The film stars Steven Yeun as Derek Cho, a dead inside worker who was just fired, but is stuck quarantined inside of the office complex due to the quarantining of a massively spreading virus that makes people lose their inhibitions. With the entire building infected with the virus, it slowly devolves into a flurry of bloodshed and sex, with Derek now determined to reach the top and take revenge upon the executives who fired him.

The inhibitions-losing virus does a terrific job at lending itself to high comedic potential as well as horror potential, as well as making for a highly enjoyable viewing experience. The primary duo of Yeun and Samara Weaving also work wonders together on screen, as a simple yet effective partnership as they lay waste to numerous white-collar workers in increasingly comedic ways. It makes for an especially perfect watch for those who are sick to death of working in a dead-end office job and are looking for an experience to let loose and express unadulterated rage.

8 'Warm Bodies' (2013)

Director: Jonathan Levine

Taking the 2010s zombie trend and applying it to the romantic comedy genre, Warm Bodies follows the story of R (Nicholas Hoult), a member of the living undead who aspires to do more with his boring and uneventful life. His life suddenly changes when he meets Julie (Teresa Palmer), a survivor searching for supplies whose squadron was taken down and eaten by a zombie horde. However, R does what he can to save her, somehow blossoming a romance between the two that unintentionally sets into motion the steps to transforming the world and curing the zombie ailment.

While a romance story with a zombie certainly has the elements of a nonsensical, horror-comedy premise, Warm Bodies also does an effective job with its world-building and character dynamics to make its story of love feel genuine. It plays into the trends and archetypes of the massively popular zombie media of the era to create a compelling love story that goes against the grain and tells the power of love in even the most unexpected of places. It's certainly one of the most unique zombie movies to have ever been released, helping it attain a notable following in the years since its release.

7 'Don't Let the Riverbeast Get You!' (2012)

Director: Charles Roxburgh

Harnessing the distinct and awkwardly hilarious energy of campy 1950s monster films, Don't Let the Riverbeast Get You is one of the strangest yet undeniably hilarious movies to be released in the 2010s. The film follows the story of local tutor Neil Stuart, who has been largely shunned and made a laughingstock of his community after nobody believed his claims of seeing a Riverbeast three years ago. However, as Neil is attempting to reclaim his grip on life, the Riverbeast seems to have returned, with a body count slowly rising.

Don't Let the Riverbeast Get You has a wild, one-of-a-kind tone and energy that feels reminiscent of some of the best so bad it's good movies out there, yet tactful and purposeful in its hilarious execution. Its focus on strange non-sequiturs, hilarious dialogue, and flashing lights whenever the monster is about to appear on-screen all come together to make a hilarious and strange comedy experience that needs to be seen to be believed. While its style of humor may not mesh with everyone, those who are on the same wavelength as the film will have no trouble considering it one of the best horror comedies of the 2010s.

6 'Better Watch Out' (2016)

Director: Chris Peckover

Taking a home invasion Christmas film and providing a comedic twist that flips the entire concept on its head, Better Watch Out sets itself as easily one of the best horror comedies set during the holidays. The film follows a twelve-year-old boy who is left with a babysitter in their safe suburban residence during the holidays on what seems to be a normal night. However, when what appears to be home invaders break into the home, the babysitter is thrust into action to protect the boy, before realizing that this is far from a standard home invasion.

The brilliance of Better Watch Out comes from its ingenious and hilarious twist on the formula of home invasion films, completely flipping the concept on its head and resulting in hilarious results. It's also the type of twist that is that much better the less that the viewer knows going in, but it's easy to say that despite initially sharing a plot with serious horror films like Black Christmas, the result is much more non-serious. Especially for people who grew up loving films like Home Alone, Better Watch Out is the must-watch Christmas film for those who want more blood and violence in their holidays.

5 'Happy Death Day' (2017)

Director: Christopher Landon

One of the most successful and iconic time-loop movies of recent memory, horror or otherwise, Happy Death Day follows college student Tree who, on her birthday, finds herself stuck in an endless time loop reliving the same day over and over. To make things worse, a mysterious, baby-faced killer is hunting her down in increasingly absurd ways, with most loops ending with Tree experiencing herself getting murdered over and over. Tree concludes that the only way to break out of this time loop is to discover the identity of this mysterious killer.

Christopher Landon has proven himself to be a proven force when it comes to modern-day horror comedies, with Happy Death Day easily being his most iconic and beloved work. The film takes pleasure in the creativity and endless possibilities of a time loop slasher, having fun with the many different murders of its main lead, while also weaving together an effective mystery at the center of it all. The film was so successful that a sequel, Happy Death Day 2U, was quickly made soon after, although it doesn't hold up to the ingenious comedy present in the original.

4 'Tucker and Dale vs. Evil' (2010)

Director: Eli Craig