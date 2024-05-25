While they seem like complete opposites, rarely have two different genres complimented and worked so well together like horror and comedy. The harsh contrast between gore, violence and scares with silly and non-serious comedy has made for a collection of highly memorable and iconic experiences over the years. Ranging from massive blockbuster hits like Zombieland and Gremlins to certified cult classics like Evil Dead and Jennifer's Body, the combination is a fan favorite among audiences.

The 2020s have been no stranger to exceptional horror comedy experiences, playing into the latest trends and conventions of horror filmmaking and modern humor. Horror comedy is arguably at the height of its popularity and capabilities, with exciting new and creative films in the genre released throughout the year to audience acclaim. Indeed, these are the best horror comedies from the 2020s so far, proving that a film can make viewers scream in fear and laughter alike.

10 'Totally Killer' (2023)

Directed by Nahnatchka Khan

Combining a classic slasher with a time-travel story, Totally Killer sees the notorious "Sweet Sixteen Killer" returning to take his revenge upon a small suburban town 35 years after his first murder spree. To discover the identity of the killer, 17-year-old Jamie (Kiernan Shipka) accidentally travels back in time to 1987, right before the first killing spree took place. With a newfound determination, Jamie is determined to hunt down and stop the killer despite the culture shock of now being in the 80s.

Time travel stories have always been rife with comedic potential, and combining this premise with the inherent charm and energy of a classic 80s slasher makes for a match made in heaven. Totally Killer is tongue in cheek, not only in its commentary and reflection on society's evolution in the past 35 years but also in the conventions and tropes of 80s slashers as a whole. It all comes together to make an experience that does justice to the classic slashers that it's a love letter to.

9 'Willy's Wonderland' (2021)

Directed by Kevin Lewis

Easily one of Nicolas Cage's most underrated films, Willy's Wonderland sees him as a quiet and stoic man who, after having his car break down, agrees to work off the repair costs by cleaning an abandoned family fun center. However, the job is far from as simple, as he is forced to face a crew of deadly, haunted animatronics that roam the building at night with a thirst for bloodshed. As he fights and takes down the animatronics night after night, a group of teens end up breaking into the building at the same time in search of answers.

While the film takes clear inspiration from the trend of haunted, killer animatronics popularized by the Five Nights at Freddy's video games, Willy's Wonderland certainly takes a more comedic and over-the-top approach to the premise. From Cage's hilarious non-speaking performance to the chaotic and absurd designs and hilarious action sequences, it makes for a much more comedic experience than the actual Five Nights at Freddy's movie.

8 'Renfield' (2023)

Directed by Chris McKay

Another hilarious horror comedy with Nicolas Cage in a primary role, Renfield brings the classic characters of Renfield (Nicholas Hoult) and Dracula (Cage) to the modern era. Growing tired and annoyed with his life of indentured servitude under the prince of darkness, Renfield begins to reevaluate and finds a path to redemption away from the clutches of Dracula. It doesn't take long before Dracula catches on to Renfield's schemes, however, placing him in danger and unleashing Dracula and his darkness upon the world.

While fans of the classic horror icons were initially hesitant about such a brash and comedic interpretation of the character, Renfield was a pleasant surprise with its mixture of love for the original character and overwhelming violence and gore. Its filmmaking chops give it the ability to win over its audiences in spades, making for a fun and exciting blend of action, comedy, and horror that revels in its display of carnage and bloodshed.

7 'Lisa Frankenstein' (2024)

Directed by Zelda Williams

From Director Zelda Williams and Oscar-winning screenwriter Diablo Cody, Lisa Frankenstein follows Lisa Swallows, a misunderstood and social outcast high school student, in 1989. Her escape from her chaotic family life and high school drama is an abandoned cemetery, where she fantasizes about the lives that came before her own. One such figure ends up getting a new lease on life, becoming a walking and surprisingly handsome corpse and forcing Lisa to do all she can to hide his dangerous existence.

Lisa Frankenstein features the same manic, horror-comedy energy and style of Cody's previous work, with a distinct and effective 80s rom-com flair that makes the experience unique among other horror comedies. The film simply isn't afraid to go for the wildest, non-commercial and campiest approach to a love story, creating the type of beautiful and extreme experience that seems tailor-made for its core audience. While it bombed at the box office, it will almost assuredly attain a legendary cult classic status in the years to come.

6 'Freaky' (2020)

Directed by Christopher Landon

Blending a classic body-swap premise with a slasher film, Freaky sees socially awkward Millie (Kathryn Newton) as a victim of the deadly Blissfield Butcher (Vince Vaughn). Instead of dying at the hands of the butcher, his ancient dagger causes them to switch bodies, with the killer continuing his rampage as a teenage girl while Millie is stuck in the adult body of a killer. After miraculously getting in touch with her friends, they attempt to come up with a plan to stop the killer and return them to their original bodies.

The Freaky Friday inspirations are something Freaky wears on its shoulders, adding a distinct horror twist to the comedy classic instead of following it beat for beat. Combined with Christopher Landon's (Happy Death Day) signature horror-comedy directing, Freaky is one of the most creative and fun horror-comedy concepts of recent memory. It's also nice to see Vaughn return to the leading role in a comedy film, with his hilarious performance and portrayal of a teenage girl being one of the biggest highlights of the film.

5 'Spree' (2020)

Directed by Eugene Kotlyarenko

A hilariously dark found-footage film for the digital era, Spree follows wannabe influencer Kurt Krunkle (Joe Keery), who has spent his life trying and failing to achieve internet stardom. Sick of his failed efforts, he embarks on a dangerous and insane plan that will assuredly give him the stardom he desires, planning to livestream himself on a killing rampage while working as a rider for the rideshare service Spree.

While many films have attempted to recapture the manic and chaotic aspects of the internet, few films have displayed the dangers of internet culture with such dark realism and accuracy as Spree. The film acts as a character study for the endless drive for fame, balancing its dark and self-destructive main character with a great deal of comedy and recurring jokes and gags. Spree is easily one of the most underrated horror comedies of recent memory, benefitting from a genuinely unhinged performance from Joe Keery.

4 'M3GAN' (2023)

Directed by Gerard Johnstone

Featuring one of the most iconic and recognizable original horror movie villains in recent memory, M3GAN follows the creation of the titular M3GAN, a life-like artificial intelligence-powered doll meant to be the perfect young girl's companion. However, the robot's goals of keeping its host safe by any means necessary prove to have some dire consequences, as it slowly begins to amass a kill count in the name of protection. It doesn't take long before M3GAN embarks on a full-on murderous rampage against humanity itself.

M3GAN mixes relevant modern commentary on the dangers of AI with a classic killer robot concept to great effect. The doll's appearance and voice of a young girl, complete with TikTok dances, instantly made her a hit among horror fans. M3GAN leans into the absurdity of its lead character and story, successfully balancing genuine emotional hardships with over-the-top violence and robot humor. Unsurprisingly, it became a smash hit and transformed M3GAN into a new horror icon capable of giving Chuckie a run for his money.

3 'Barbarian' (2022)

Directed by Zach Cregger

Few films had such an immediate impact on audiences quite like Barbarian. The film combines a genuinely terrifying premise with director Zach Cregger's comedic wit from his days in The Whitest Kids U'Know to create a powerful and hilarious one-of-a-kind horror experience. A great deal of Barbarian's iconic and greatest moments come from its ingenious plot twists, but the central plot follows a woman making a terrifying discovery in a home she rented as an Airbnb.

Many horror comedy films lean much more into the comedy aspect as opposed to horror, yet Barbarian does a great job of being distinctly horror-comedy while never shying away from being a terrifying experience. The film has a lot of powerful and distinct messages and themes that tie into its comedy, balancing laughs, scares, and chilling themes into a dynamic triple threat that cements its place as one of the best horror comedies in modern cinema.

2 'Bodies Bodies Bodies' (2022)

Directed by Halina Reijn

A wild and iconic horror comedy whodunit satire that aims at the youth of the digital era, Bodies Bodies Bodies is a hilarious display of toxic youth going at each other's throats. The film follows a group of friends who are bunkered down at a mansion during a hurricane. After one of them ends up dead, it becomes a frantic guessing game where they accuse one another of the murder. As more and more bodies begin to drop, painful lies come to the surface.

Bodies Bodies Bodies is the most recent example of the whodunit formula working well in a horror comedy. Just like the best whodunit, the highlight of the film comes from its colorful and chaotic cast of characters, who work wonders bouncing off of one another to create mountains of tension and endlessly quotable lines. Even for those who aren't as well versed in the horror aspect of horror-comedy, Bodies Bodies Bodies is a hilarious and timely experience that is perfect for the digital era.

1 'The Menu' (2022)

Directed by Mark Mylod

Comedically charged social satires that poke fun at the disconnect of the 1% have been increasingly prevalent throughout the 2020s, with The Menu acting as the pivotal interpretation of these themes. The film follows an elite group as they travel to a luxury coastal island to eat at a highly exclusive restaurant run by the acclaimed Chef Stowik (Ralph Fiennes). What they don't realize is that Stowik is planning a dangerous course of death, destruction, and murder that the hungry rich will have to endure.

While it was already a critical hit among critics during its initial theatrical release, The Menu soon became a smash streaming success, with audiences falling into its mixture of comedy, horror, and eat-the-rich themes. Brought together with some exceptional leading performances from Fiennes and Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu delights and surprises at every opportunity with its scathing satire of high-class restaurant culture. It certainly helps that it features what is easily one of the most satisfying and iconic horror movie endings of all time.

