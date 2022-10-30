From angst-filled teen movies (The Breakfast Club) and Steven Spielberg blockbusters (Raiders of the Lost Ark) to scary slashers (Friday the 13th) and big-muscled action movies (The Terminator), 1980s cinema had it all. In a great decade filled with great movies, the '80s gave generations of movie-goers timeless and memorable classics.

However, amidst the popularity of High-Concept blockbusters, a sub-genre of films gained cult status or at least attracted a loyal and devoted fan base: horror-comedy. With the spooky season well and truly here and for those looking to add some hilarious horror to the Halloween watchlist, these are the best horror comedies the decade had to offer. Halloween is the perfect reason to revisit some of the funniest and most memorable horror comedies of the 1980s. The decade produced many of the most iconic entries in the sub-genre, cementing it as a leading player in American cinema. From iconic pictures to underrated B-movies, these horror comedies will never get old, continuing to attract intense fan devotion decades after their original release.

20 'Killer Klowns from Outer Space' (1988)

Directed by Stephen Chiodo

After a comet crashes nearby, Mike Tobacco (Grant Cramer) and Debbie Stone (Suzanne Snyder) decide to go and investigate it, only to discover the comet is populated with extra-terrestrial clowns. While the young teen couple seeks help, the clowns go on a murderous rampage as they terrorize a small town.

Since its release in 1988, Killer Klowns from Outer Space has become a cult classic and horror-comedy fan-favorite. The film also stars John Vernon as Curtis Mooney, whose defining character trait is "old man hates teenagers," and boasts a memorable theme song. With a stupid yet fun premise, some grotesque, some of the most terrifying killer clowns in film, and wildly inventive production and set designs that are wacky and creative, Killer Klowns from Outer Space is an entertaining and enjoyable festival of nightmares.

19 'House' (1985)

Directed by Steve Miner

Famous horror novelist Roger Cobb moves into her aunt's house shortly after her tragic suicide. Shortly after arriving, Roger is haunted by creepy monsters and apparitions from his troubled past.

In a great imitation of past haunted house movies, 1985's House is a hidden gem of a horror-comedy from Steve Miner. Entertaining and bonkers, House not only tricks its main character but manages to trick the audience with all the twists and turns it takes. The special effects hold up surprisingly well, the scares are well-executed and genuinely terrifying, and George Wendt brings comic relief as Harold, Roger's friendly neighbor.

18 'Parents' (1989)

Directed by Bob Balaban

Bob Balaban directs the 1989 horror-comedy Parents. The story revolves around Michal, a ten-year-old who suspects something is wrong with his seemingly perfect parents and their idyllic suburban life. When he goes to a school counselor for help, his family's dark secrets come to life.

Weird and disturbing, Parents is a comedy that delivers plenty of awkward laughs and introduces two of the all-time worst movie parents. Balaban crafts a creepy atmosphere, using the film's intriguing premise to its fullest and delivering a unique and unfairly maligned film that ranks as one of the most curious entries into the horror-comedy genre.

Parents Release Date January 27, 1989 Director Bob Balaban

17 'Elvira: Mistress of the Dark' (1988)

Directed by James Signorelli

Elvira was an icon of cheesy horror comedy throughout the 80s, thanks greatly in part to her time as the horror host of Elvira's Movie Macabre, so it was only a matter of time before Elvira herself made a big-screen debut in Elvira: Mistress of the Dark. The film sees Cassandra Peterson portraying her legendary titular character Elvira as she moves to a conservative small town in Massachusetts to claim her inheritance. However, the locals are far from enthusiastic about her arrival, with Elvira's sinister uncle Vincent planning her downfall with his abilities as a warlock.

There is an inherent love and charm present throughout all of Elvira: Mistress of the Dark, creating an experience tailor-made for lovers of all things dark and gothic with its signature comedic edge. The film amplifies and expands upon all the quirks and attributes that have made Elvira such an enigmatic and popular figure throughout the 80s, being a horror comedy that is directly tied to 80s culture while still feeling timeless in its execution. – Robert Lee

16 'The Monster Squad' (1987)

Directed by Fred Dekker

Combining some of the most recognizable monsters of all time with the same manic, coming-of-age 80s charm of a film like The Goonies, The Monster Squad is may just be one of the most 80s films to ever exist. The film sees all the greatest monsters in history, including Count Dracula, Frankenstein's Monster, the Wolfman, the Mummy, and the Gillman, all teaming up in search of a powerful amulet that will allow them to take over the world. It becomes up to a ragtag group of monster-fighting kids known as the Monster Squad to stop them from enacting their evil plan.

While not nearly as acclaimed or recognized as other 80s coming-of-age adventure films, The Monster Squad lives up to the reputation of the era with a fun, no-nonsense thrill ride that delivers exactly what one wants out of the premise. The horror comedy angle adds an effective yet deeply inventive twist on this classic 80s, trope, amplifying these self-aware cliches and conventions to make the entire experience that much funnier. – Robert Lee

15 'Re-Animator' (1985)

Directed by Stuart Gordon

When Herbert West (Jeffrey Combs) starts his class and moves into his apartment, Dan (Bruce Abbott) and his girlfriend, Megan (Barbara Crampton), are involved in West's weird scientific experiments in which dead brain tissue is re-animated and living organisms come back alive.

In under 90 minutes, 1985's Re-Animator is full of gory horror and hammy performances from its cast. Containing a mysterious-yet-wonderful score from Richard Brand, Stuart Gordon's low-budget movie is a splatter fest and a treat for those looking to watch a good schlocky horror. With a razor-sharp script filled with funny lines of deadpan dialogue and some gruesome and highly effective special effects, Re-Animator is a 1980s hidden gem.

14 'Vampire's Kiss' (1988)

Directed by Robert Bierman

Nicolas Cage has given many over-the-top performances in his career, but few outrank his unhinged turn in the 1988 horror-comedy Vampire's Kiss. The Oscar-winner plays Peter, a yuppie who gets bitten on the neck by one of his one-night stands and becomes convinced he is turning into a vampire.

Producing some of pop culture's most iconic memes and featuring a truly chaotic performance from Cage, Vampire's Kiss is a wild and outrageous ride that won't be for everybody. However, Cage fans and horror-comedy enthusiasts will find plenty to love about this delirious cult classic.

13 'Bad Taste' (1987)

Directed by Peter Jackson

Before he was the acclaimed award-winning director of the Lord of the Rings trilogy, Peter Jackson's feature-length debut was a wild, raunchy, and over-the-top sci-fi horror comedy that pushed its low budget to its absolute limits. Bad Taste follows a group of aliens who descend upon New Zealand in hopes of harvesting humans for their intergalactic fast food franchise. The aliens face off against a ragtag paramilitary force that is set on saving humanity from the alien menace.

Even from the humble beginnings of Jackson's career, Bad Taste shows off exactly why Jackson's filmmaking style and execution have become so revered and beloved as one of the greatest directors of all time. The experience is certainly more chaotic and violent than his most popular works, yet Bad Taste has a distinct, low-budget amateur charm that can be equated to some of the best horror films of the era like the original Evil Dead. The comedic restaurant capitalism satire angle just further adds to the enjoyability of the film, making it still deeply enthralling all these decades later. – Robert Lee

Bad Taste Release Date June 21, 1989 Director Peter Jackson

12 'Teen Wolf' (1985)

Directed by Rod Daniel

When Scott (Michael J. Fox) mysteriously turns into a werewolf, he learns from his father, Harold (James Hampton), that this is a generational family curse. As a result, Scott decides to use his new-found wolf powers to help his high school basketball team and his chances of teen romance.

Infused with light-hearted humor and a charismatic performance from Michael J. Fox, Rod Daniel's Teen Wolf is a cleverly written fantasy comedy that nicely executes the horrors of growing up and the trials and tribulations of adolescence. Also filled with fantastic werewolf make-up that holds up well, 1985's Teen Wolf has since gained cult status and has most likely left pre-teen viewers with one terrifying question: is puberty really that horrifying?

Teen Wolf Release Date August 23, 1985 Director Rod Daniel

11 'The 'Burbs' (1989)

Directed by Joe Dante

While Joe Dante is most commonly recognized for his work directing the Gremlins duology, The 'Burbs is an often overlooked yet still highly entertaining horror comedy in the same vein as his other masterpieces. The film follows suburban resident Ray Peterson (Tom Hanks), who begins to grow paranoid towards his newest next-door neighbors who have been living a secretive and isolating lifestyle. As Ray and his friends sneak around to investigate what his neighbors might be up to, they begin to realize and suspect that they are the culprits of malicious, evil schemes.

The 'Burbs certainly leans more into comedy than horror, yet its premise and themes lend themselves to a great deal of horror iconography and tone for a distinct cinematic experience. The film lives up to the legacy and reputation of Dante's other films, finding the exact right balance between hilarious self-aware comedy, exquisite practical effects, and some top-notch comedic performances to round everything together. While the film wasn't nearly as beloved when it was first released, it has grown to be a cult classic of the era and is considered one of the best horror comedies of the 80s. – Robert Lee