Horror can be a difficult genre to get into. While its fans enjoy feeling the tension provided by a good horror movie, those who are less experienced with the genre often don't enjoy that feeling. But, for many, a comedic tone can help to remedy this issue.

Horror comedies are a great way to get into the genre. Horror is all about building tension, but laughter is all about relieving it. As a result, the best horror comedies don't stay tense for too long because they know when to put audiences on edge, while also knowing when to make them feel comfortable with a joke. The filmmakers behind these movies expertly blend screams and laughs to create horror films that are perfect for those who don't typically like the genre.

10 'Happy Death Day' (2017)

Directed by Christopher Landon

Happy Death Day is a horror variation of the classic time loop story told in films like Groundhog Day where, rather than reliving the same day over and over again until she grows as a human being, college student Tree (Jessica Rothe) is cursed to repeatedly relive the same day until she can figure out the identity of the baby-masked killer who murders her at the end of every loop.

Happy Death Day is a perfect introduction to the horror comedy genre for anyone who wants to get into it, but isn't sure if they're ready for some of the genre's more visually disturbing films yet. Death Day has plenty of laughs as Tree grows increasingly frustrated with her situation, particularly during a montage of her deaths. At the same time, the film also gives viewers a peak at some of the violence one might expect from a slasher movie with a heavier rating, containing no shortage of beatings and stabbings, but with less blood. So, while the movie's scares may not satisfy horror aficionados, it is perfect for those wanting to dip their toe into the genre.

9 'Killer Klowns from Outer Space' (1988)

Directed by Stephen Chiodo

Stephen Chiodo's Killer Klowns from Outer Space is a cult classic comedy horror film from the late '80s. In it, a small U.S. town is invaded by an extraterrestrial species known as the Klowns. The Klowns feed on people, trapping their corpses within cotton candy-like bags before slurping the blood out with a straw. Eventually, a group of townspeople attempts to fight back against the Klowns, shooting them in their noses to make them explode into a burst of confetti.

The fun in Killer Klowns is seeing the creativity both in the Klowns' weapons, and in the set design. They are equipped with popcorn guns, vicious balloon animals, and reality-bending shadow puppets, all of which add a layer of comedy to the movie's kills. Their UFO is shaped like a big top tent, and inside, the carnival aesthetic is dialed up to the max, creating a particularly unique and entertaining atmosphere for a horror film. The script wisely leans into the absurdity of its concept, adopting a cheesy, over-the-top tone that feels appropriate for a movie about flesh-eating alien clowns.

8 'Tucker & Dale vs. Evil' (2010)

Directed by Eli Craig

An important aspect of many horror films is having a great villain to terrify their protagonists. Halloween has Michael Myers (Nick Castle), Child's Play has Chucky (Brad Dourif), and the Insidious and Conjuring franchises have a host of demons at their disposal to provide scares. Tucker & Dale vs. Evil is unique in that, until its last act, it completely lacks any sort of traditional antagonist, as it is a horror comedy of errors.

In Tucker & Dale, the eponymous duo (Alan Tudyk and Tyler Labine, respectively) are involved in a series of increasingly ridiculous mishaps that paint them in a progressively worse light in the eyes of a group of college students. For example, in one memorable scene, one student (Joseph Allan Sutherland) attempts to attack Tucker, who's standing in front of a woodchipper, from behind, only to fall into the chipper when Tucker moves at the last second. This results in a particularly gruesome death, and Tucker's attempts to save the boy only manage to make it look like he is responsible for the whole thing. It's a perfect example of the absurd brand of humor on display in this film that makes the movie a must-watch for anyone who hasn't seen it.

7 'Freaky' (2020)

Directed by Christopher Landon

2020's Freaky was Christopher Landon's first R-rated horror comedy, following the director's two PG-13 Happy Death Day films. The film sees Vince Vaughn as a serial killer who swaps bodies with high school student Millie (Kathryn Newton), allowing Vaughn to remind audiences of his comedic talents as he fully embraces the physical mannerisms of a teenage girl. While the film gains plenty of laughs from Vaughn's performance, Landon also makes sure to use his new R-rating to craft some killer horror moments.

Unlike the Happy Death Day films, Freaky has a number of gory kills, the most memorable of which is a scene in which the killer, in Millie's body, slices a teacher in half using a wood saw. Simply said, Freaky is the perfect next step for those who enjoyed the Happy Death Day films, but want something with a little more blood and guts. It may not be the goriest horror film in the world, but it's a great introduction to more gruesome fare.

6 'Gremlins' (1984)

Directed by Joe Dante

Gremlins is a classic '80s film that holds an important place in Hollywood's history. The film tells the story of Gizmo (Howie Mandel), a cute, furry creature known as a Mogwai. Unfortunately, Gizmo's owner, a young man named Billy (Zach Galligan), neglects to follow the rules that he was given when he received his new pet. This results in Gizmo spawning several more Mogwai with far more abrasive temperaments than him, who eventually transform into the anarchic Gremlins.

As the Muppet-like beasts overrun Billy's town, they sabotage machines and brutally attack civilians in a number of ways, creating plenty of memorable horror moments. One notable scene depicts a Gremlin being blown up inside a microwave, an image that was deemed so gruesome for a PG-rated film of the time, that it heavily contributed to the creation of the PG-13 rating. But the Gremlins aren't purely responsible for the film's horror, as their chaotic behavior has some great, cartoon-like humor in it. The scene where the Gremlins take over a movie theater is especially memorable, particularly due to the film's great effects work on the Gremlins themselves. It's easy to see how, with its perfect blend of laughs and scares, Gremlins managed to create an audience of young horror fans.

5 'The Cabin in the Woods' (2012)

Directed by Drew Goddard

In many ways, The Cabin in the Woods is the perfect horror comedy film for die-hard fans of the horror genre. It pokes fun at each and every horror trope imaginable, while simultaneously paying homage to everything that fans love about the genre. For most of its runtime, the film is split into two distinct halves; one which is played almost completely straight, focused on a group of young adults visiting the titular cabin, and another that focuses on an organization that watches over the cabin, ensuring that each of its inhabitants dies in order to satisfy a ritual that will save humanity.

The first plot is where the film earns most of its scares. It's not devoid of humorous moments, but the horror definitely takes the center stage, allowing the comedy to shine in the second plot line. Watching the organization's employees debate over which horror threat to send to the cabin is a treat for horror fans, while the third act, where all the monsters escape and rampage around the facility, may be one of the subgenre's finest moments. While the film was released over ten years ago, the tropes it makes fun of are still relevant today, making it a worthy watch for any longtime horror fan.

4 'Ready or Not' (2019)

Directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett

In Ready or Not, Samara Weaving plays Grace, a woman who is set to marry Alex (Mark O'Brien), a member of the exceedingly wealthy Le Domas family, who also happens to occasionally sacrifice a member's new spouse in accordance with a deal they made with an evil being. Unfortunately for Grace, she ends up being selected as a sacrifice, and is fooled into playing a deadly game of Hide and Seek with Alex's family.

Ready or Not does a fantastic job of infusing its comedy with its horror. While the Le Domas family is inherently scary because of both their intentions, and because they completely outnumber Grace, their incompetence, as well as their flippant attitudes towards their actions make for some hilarious moments. Their demeanors also perfectly juxtapose with just how gory the film can get, adding humor to scenes, while also making the family of rich killers seem even more out-of-touch with reality than they had before. Weaving's performance is another highlight, making her standout as a great scream queen.

3 'Zombieland' (2009)

Directed by Ruben Fleischer

Zombieland is one of the most memorable horror-comedy films from the 2000s. Jesse Eisenberg plays the hilariously awkward Columbus, a young man on a road trip across post-apocalyptic America with Woody Harrelson's Tallahassee, a gruffer survivor with a love of zombie killing. Along the way, they encounter Wichita (Emma Stone) and Little Rock (Abigail Breslin), two sisters with a propensity for conning others.

The secret to Zombieland's success is the comedic chemistry shared by its main cast. Eisenberg is a perfect punching bag for everyone else, but watching him take so much verbal abuse makes it more satisfying when he slips in an occasional jab. Harrelson is great at embodying Tallahassee's humorously toxic persona, while also being able to effectively let the character's guard down when more vulnerability is required. Stone and Breslin round out the cast well, especially when it comes to keeping Tallahassee in check, and therefore likable. The film's horror is almost as memorable as the comedic rapport between its cast though. Its gore is well done, and there are a few sequences, like an early flashback where audiences see Columbus' first encounter with a zombie, that emphasize the film's horror strengths while briefly minimizing its comedic ones.