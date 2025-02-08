Horror comedy occupies a delightfully strange corner of television, where chills meet laughter. Whether poking fun at haunted house tropes, reveling in absurd gore, or blending supernatural and slapstick, these shows offer a twisted escape from reality. The best ones don’t just mock the macabre—they embrace it, spinning spooky scenarios into wickedly entertaining narratives filled with eccentric characters and bizarre situations.

Whether the family-friendly thrills of Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!, the graphic chainsaw-wielding carnage of Ash vs Evil Dead or the vampiric adventures of What We Do in the Shadows, the comedy-to-horror ratio varies to appease any viewer. There's something irresistible about watching the peculiar coexist with the mundane—a zombie solving crimes in iZombie or a gothic family living among conformists in The Addams Family. These are the best horror comedy shows, ranked by how well they embody the hallmarks of both horror and comedy.

10 'The Addams Family' (1964–1966)

The Addams are a delightfully eccentric, wealthy, and loving family with a passion for the macabre and supernatural. Led by the charming Gomez (John Astin) and his elegant wife Morticia (Carolyn Jones), they live with their children Wednesday (Lisa Loring) and Pugsley (Ken Weatherwax), along with peculiar relatives, butler Lurch (Ted Cassidy) and the disembodied hand Thing. Though warm and welcoming, their bizarre lifestyle often confounds outsiders, who are both horrified and fascinated by the Addams' spooky mansion and odd customs.

Kooky and kind-hearted, The Addams Family strikes a splendid balance between gothic horror and social satire, remaining timeless, as evidenced by the Addams' franchise’s many adaptations. The comedy of the show is derived from juxtaposing the Addamses and the more “normal” outsiders who encounter the family. Despite their unorthodox ways, the Addamses are warm and welcoming, challenging their neighbors’ perception of them. Wholesome yet wonderfully spooky, the show satirizes conformity while celebrating individuality. Its enduring charm makes it a true classic in television history.

9 'Shining Vale' (2022–2023)

Hoping to salvage their crumbling marriage, Pat Phelps (Courteney Cox) and her husband Terry (Greg Kinnear) move with their teenage kids, trading the bustle of the city for a sinister old house in a small town. While the family remains oblivious, Pat begins to witness disturbing—possibly supernatural—phenomena, causing her to question her sanity. As paranormal forces and experiences escalate, Pat must confront whether the demons she faces are her own or truly of supernatural origin.

Shining Vale contains various references to Rosemary’s Baby, The Exorcist, and most prominently The Shining, parodying horror tropes and highlighting the dismissal of women’s concerns and struggles. Pat is caught between paranormal and psychological chaos, with her paranoia reflecting the isolation women often endure when labeled as “crazy.” The show unsettlingly and cleverly deconstructs women’s roles in the horror genre with themes of mental health and repressed trauma.

8 'iZombie' (2015–2019)

Liv Moore’s (Rose McIver) life takes a shocking turn when a party leaves her transformed into a zombie. To satisfy her craving for brains without harming others, she takes a job at the morgue. Eating brains gives Liv visions of the deceased’s memories and allows her to take on some of their personality traits. She uses these new powers to help Detective Clive Babineaux (Malcolm Goodwin) solve murders. Liv attempts to keep her zombie identity a secret as she adjusts to her new lifestyle and newfound crime-solving purpose.

iZombie delivers a fresh spin on the zombie trope while maintaining the characteristics that have made the undead beings classic. The show is gory, and the murderous scenarios are inherently dark, but the show takes on a light-hearted tone. Liv can be likened to the character Veronica Mars (Kristen Bell)—iZombie was created by Veronica Mars creator Rob Thomas and producer Diane Ruggiero-Wright. Some of the most hilarious parts of the show come from Liv’s temporary personalities, notably those of a frat boy and a musical theater performer.

7 'Scream Queens' (2015–2016)

Just as the Dean (Jamie Lee Curtis) of Wallace University requires Greek life to be more inclusive with its selection, the members of the sorority Kappa Kappa Tau, new and seasoned alike, are targeted by a mysterious individual dressed as the school’s mascot—the Red Devil. No one can be trusted. As the bodies stack up, dark secrets begin to unravel, bringing to light the Kappa House’s bleak history involving the death of a KKT sister.

From the creators of American Horror Story and Glee, Scream Queens is a dark comedy slasher that embodies the grisly, comedic and cliquey elements of its predecessors’ characters and plots. The show satirizes the slasher genre and millennial culture, and the murders are over-the-top. For instance, Chanel #2 (Ariana Grande) death scene involves her and the killer in the same room, texting each other as she is fatally stabbed, resurrecting to hit “Send” on her tweet before permanently collapsing. Emma Roberts as Chanel Oberlin and Glen Powell as Chad Radwell are both so relentlessly crude that you can’t help but laugh.