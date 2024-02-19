Crime films typically feature violence, thievery, or extortion similar to the kind that happens in real life. Oftentimes, these films also feature a detective or police officer investigating the case and trying to find out who in the world is responsible for all of this. Other times, the movie is told from the perspective of the perpetrator. On the other hand, horror films are movies that, obviously, intentionally scare their viewers with eerie visuals and freaky scenarios.

Blending these two genres creates a somewhat rare breed of film, but one that is pretty amazing to behold. Even though there have been some major flops in this department over the years, there have been some that are nothing but fantastic, and deserve checking out for fans of either (or both) of the genres.

10 'Craving' (2023)

Directed by J. Horton

Craving is an indie movie about drug abuse and the negative effects of it. The movie opens in a country bar, where a group of drug users have barricaded themselves after a deal has gone terribly wrong. The bar is surrounded by the police, who have arrived for a sting operation that has slowly devolved into a siege. However, those inside the bar begin experiencing symptoms of withdrawal. Worse still, something inside the bar is out to get them.

The majority of the story is told via flashbacks, which show how each character comes to be in this predicament. The film explores an interesting dynamic as it forces the main characters to question what it is they fear more: prison and police retribution, or facing their greatest fears on their own. The movie wasn't widely distributed but received some pretty good reviews, all the same. Many praised the movie for its visual effects and cinematography, which provides an ambiance unlike any other movie out there.

9 'American Psycho' (2000)

Directed by Mary Harron

American Psycho stars Christian Bale in the iconic role of Patrick Bateman, who is an investment banker by day and a ruthless serial killer by night. While the movie is definitely a psychological horror/crime film, it's also a tongue-in-cheek comedy. The movie featured a star-studded cast involving Jared Leto, Willem Dafoe, and Reese Witherspoon, among others.

The movie, like many horror-crime flicks, also features a detective who is hounding after Bateman. While it isn't the best horror-crime film out there, it has made an impression on audiences and is one that keeps its viewers hooked and coming back again and again with its laugh-out-loud moments and disturbing psychological narrative.

8 'Don't Breathe' (2016)

Directed by Fede Alvarez

Don't Breathe follows a group of rebellious teenagers who have chosen entirely the wrong house to break into. What seems to be a simple breaking and entering job turns sour when the tenant of the house, a blind man (Stephen Lang), immediately begins hunting them. Not only is he a trained killer despite not being able to see, but he has dark secrets that he needs to hide using any means necessary, Aside from being a cautionary tale to maybe not go breaking into random people's houses, the movie is also a twisted take on the horror-crime genre.

The film is directed by Fede Álvarez, who also directed the Evil Dead remake. Both this movie and the latter found immense success, with the former producing a sequel. This is thanks to the fact that the killer survives the ordeal with the teens. This is certainly atypical of the horror genre, which can often see the villain defeated at the end. It's this ability to subvert expectations whilst remaining creepy that makes it such a wild ride from start to finish.

7 'Cure' (1997)

Directed by Kiyoshi Kurosawa

Cure is one of the scariest movies that most people have never seen. This Japanese horror-crime film was directed by Kiyoshi Kurosawa, who went on to direct several successful and terrifying horror flicks. But none have ever really held a candle to this one. Another film featuring a detective, the movie follows an abnormal series of killings that are all caused by various people. Despite these individuals all confessing to the deaths, the modus operandi of the murders is always strikingly similar, making it look like they have all been the same person.

As if this case weren't complicated enough for the poor detective, his wife's mental health begins to deteriorate to the point where she frequently ventures off on her own and gets lost. Not a great thing to happen when there are murderers about. This is a mystery with so many moving parts, none of which are pleasant, which keeps it consistently entertaining, and brilliantly horrifying.

6 'Saloum' (2021)

Directed by Jean Luc Herbulot

Saloum is a movie that comes from the West African nation of Senegal. With versions in both French and Wolof, Saloum takes place in the region of the same name and features a group of mercenaries who survive a plane crash near the Saloum River Delta. Upon reaching what they believe to be a safe haven, things quickly begin to get weird. They eventually become attacked by a swarm of monsters that hunt by sound, which is way outside the mercenaries' area of expertise.

The crime aspect stems from the fact that the mercenaries' mission is to extract a Mexican drug kingpin, but of course, being a horror movie, this mission eventually goes terribly wrong. While it is a superb movie that features horror and action in equal measure, its release in a country that many are sadly not familiar with meant it didn't take off as well as it could have. That said, it is still available in most parts of the world thanks to Shudder, and definitely worth a watch.

5 'Godless: The Eastfield Exorcism' (2023)

Directed by Nick Kozakis

Godless: The Eastfield Exorcism is another movie that received excellent reviews, but unfortunately wasn't as distributed as widely as it could, or should have been. The crime aspect in this movie comes in the form of a group of religious zealots, who extort a troubled woman named Lara (Georgia Eyers) seeking guidance. They do this by putting an innocent woman through unimaginable torment in order to save Lara's soul.

Meanwhile, a detective is investigating the case, determined to get to the bottom of the nightmarish scenario. The movie received a 92% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Critics praised the movie for its compassionate take on handling issues such as mental health and religious extremism, as well as addressing the societal implications of each, and how the two may create dangerous results if mixed.

4 'Saw' (2004)

Directed by James Wan

Saw is a pretty low-budget movie that is still very effective. Focusing more on elements of body horror and excessive gore, the movie features two strangers who wake up trapped in a bathroom with each other. In the room is a dead man, and a set of instructions as to how to win their own escape. But there's a time limit. If they fail, they will be left in the bathroom to die. While all this is going on, a team of detectives is investigating Jigsaw, the man responsible for a series of killings involving death traps just like the one the protagonists find themselves in.

The ambitious project saw immense success due to its mind-blowing twist ending and went on to spawn a huge franchise that is still producing sequels to this day. When the movie isn't busy showcasing the horrific traps and contraptions the victims find themselves in, it is following the detectives, which makes for an equally thrilling storyline as they try to piece together who the man they're looking for is.

3 'Tigers Are Not Afraid' (2017)

Directed by Issa López

Tigers Are Not Afraid is a Mexican supernatural horror-crime film that gives off a unique vibe. Normally, when horror-crime films happen, most of them are well within the grounds of reality, but not this one. The movie is also pretty emotional, portraying the life of an unfortunate young girl named Estrella (Paola Lara) who is devastated by conflict. Throughout the film, Estrella is forced by a drug lord to do things no child (let alone anyone) should have to do, such as killing people and being forced to choose allegiance between two rival gangs.

Aside from this harrowing story, the movie also features ghosts who are out for revenge after being horrifically murdered. The movie's title stems from Estrella's tiger doll that she constantly carries around. Critic reviews were overwhelmingly positive, with many stating the movie somehow manages to blend brutal realism and magical fantasy all in one ingenious, terrifying package.

2 'Get Out' (2017)

Directed by Jordan Peele

Jordan Peele's directorial debut Get Out was a huge smash-hit. Not only is it a quality film, but it's also a striking social commentary on some issues that aren't really addressed enough. The film stars Daniel Kaluuya as Chris, a role he delivers with nuance and supreme talent. This film also had a fairly low budget, but it still manages to deliver in nearly all aspects. The story follows Chris as he heads off for a weekend getaway with his girlfriend.

Unfortunately for him, his girlfriend's family is downright strange. One is a hypnotist, and makes several passive-aggressive jabs towards Chris. Chris slowly begins to realize that he has come to a terrible place, but before long, it is too late. In a sick twist, the family is revealed to be secretly running a criminal syndicate, and Chris is just another one of their victims. The movie isn't too scary, but it's extremely unique. No other horror movie is quite like it, which makes it one for the books.

1 'The Silence of the Lambs' (1991)

Directed by Jonathan Demme

The Silence of the Lambs may not be the most scary film out there, but it sure is one of the best. The story concerns a serial killer that begins terrorizing a town. FBI Agent Clarice Starling (Jodie Foster) is assigned for the task. To understand how this new murderer operates so she can track him down, she enlists the help of another serial killer: the frighteningly intelligent and weirdly polite Dr. Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins).

The movie takes a deep dive into the darkest parts of the human psyche, parts that are best left unexplored. It's unnerving in the way that it shows how serial killers' minds work, which is precisely what makes it so disturbing. It's the perfect blend of the crime/detective genre and creepy psychological horror. It's brilliant, and without a doubt the greatest horror-crime movie ever, if not one of the best movies ever, period.

