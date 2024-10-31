Many cult classics belong either wholly or in part to the horror genre, maybe because horror, broadly speaking, isn't necessarily for everyone in the first place. Some people like getting scared when they sit down to watch a movie, while others find the whole idea of jumping or feeling unsettled kind of upsetting. Cult classic horror movies, by extension, are probably even more of an acquired taste.

That being said, some of the most well-known and well-liked cult horror movies have built up sizable reputations to the point where they don’t necessarily feel like “cult classics” anymore; they're more mainstream. That can be a testament to such a film’s success, and this can be observed with some of the following movies. All are among the best cult movies that are also horror films, with some taking a little time before they found a decent following.

10 'Eraserhead' (1977)

Director: David Lynch

Eraserhead was a pretty bold feature film debut from the always bold and boundary-pushing David Lynch; an introduction to the man and his style that, in hindsight, was kind of perfect. It’s a low-budget and bleak fever dream of a movie, following one man struggling with becoming a father, particularly because the newborn baby he’s had with his partner seems to be some sort of mutant.

It’s a horror movie unlike any other, even if there are other movies out there that explore the terror inherent to parenthood. Eraserhead also emphasizes bizarreness to such an extent that it could never really be anything more than a cult movie, but that’s okay. It’s the kind of thing that’s worth watching because of the unfamiliar territory it dives into headfirst, and because its distinctive style is ultimately as mesmerizing as it is off-putting.

9 'The Return of the Living Dead' (1985)

Director: Dan O’Bannon

Despite the title, The Return of the Living Dead is not connected to any of the zombie movies George A. Romero made, and leans more heavily into comedy than his zombie-related efforts did (though Dawn of the Dead is undeniably satirical). The Return of the Living Dead is much broader and leans more into the exploitation genre, being more than happy to indulge in ridiculous violence and over-the-top sleaze.

Narratively, it just follows what happens to the residents of a small town when a gas is unleashed and begins to turn everyone into zombies. It’s standard stuff, but if you're after a good deal of dumb comedy and unwavering bloodshed, then you’ve come to the right place. The Return of the Living Dead knows what it is and sticks to it throughout, for better or worse.

Return of the Living Dead Release Date August 16, 1985 Director Dan O'Bannon Cast Thom Mathews , Linnea Quigley , Clu Gulager , James Karen , Beverly Randolph Runtime 91 minutes

8 'An American Werewolf in London' (1981)

Director: John Landis

The jury might be out on whether An American Werewolf in London can truly count as a B-movie, seeing as it hits the beats you'd want a schlocky comedic horror film to hit, but does so with an incredible level of polish. Namely, it’s really well-written and the special effects-heavy sequences are honestly amazing, meaning it’s a movie that gleefully exists between “B” and “A” grade qualities.

Maybe it’s the best of both worlds. An American Werewolf in London is just a good time and easy to appreciate, regardless of how you approach it or what you're expecting out of it. It also might well be the greatest werewolf movie ever made, with a potential competitor – the also quite good The Howling – coincidentally coming out the same year: 1981.