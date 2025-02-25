For all their dozens of movies together and their well-documented friendship, Christopher Lee and Peter Cushing rarely played allies. Even their non-franchise, lesser-known features from Hammer Films usually set the pair at odds with one another, a casting choice established by The Curse of Frankenstein in 1957 and perpetuated by Horror of Dracula the next year. Similarly, the anthology films made by Amicus Productions, Hammer's American cousin, kept them separated in different installments per movie. Those overlapping facts make 1972’s Horror Express, a Spanish-British production with no ties to Hammer or Amicus, an outlier in their mutual filmography and the best use of their chemistry on and off the screen. The genre-bending, low-budget horror flick frees the friends from their conventional expectations and lets them play off one another to the fullest extent of their long-standing yet underutilized camaraderie.

What Is 'Horror Express' About?

In 1906, uptight anthropology professor and explorer Sir Alexander Saxton (Lee) puts his foot in it after finding an unknown prehistoric creature frozen in the Manchurian ice. Amazed at the rare find and suspecting that this creature might contain the as-yet undiscovered proof of human evolution, Saxton transports his mummified fossil onto a Trans-Siberian Railway train headed back to London’s Geological Society. It’s almost embarrassing how quickly the creature defrosts, escapes its container, and starts picking off the passengers one by one without so much as a "hello" or a "how are you?"

The surly and staunchly scientific Saxton doesn’t buy that the rising corpse count is because of anything supernatural. Once the evidence mounts, he grabs a rifle and goes monster-hunting, assisted in his task by Dr. Wells (Cushing), his chipper semi-rival. As they investigate this puzzle, they learn their enemy is a two-million-year-old alien that kills by psychically emptying its victim’s brain, absorbing all their knowledge and leaving the body with white, blank eyes, blood seeping from every orifice, and a smooth brain. It can also hop across hosts at will and telepathically re-animate all those murdered bodies into a zombie army, which is a pretty convenient trick for the unnamed alien and supremely inconvenient for our heroes.

'Horror Express' Memorably Makes the Most of Its Small Budget

Image via Granada Films, Benmar Productions, Scotia International



Between the icy location and the parasitic alien, Horror Express (alternatively known by its far superior title, Panic Aboard the Trans-Siberian Railroad) resembles The Thing and Murder on the Orient Express if both stories were tossed into a blender. To the latter point, the ensemble includes a Polish count (George Rigaud) and countess (Silvia Tortosa), a stowaway spy (Helga Liné), a suspicious investigator (Julio Peña), and a monk cosplaying as Rasputin (Alberto de Mendoza) with aspirations of full-on Satanic worship, among other idiosyncratic passengers. As such, Horror Express is simultaneously a period piece, a mystery, a slasher creature-feature horror, and sci-fi stuffed into an immersion blender.

Not everything cohesively flows, nor can the film's ambition always rise above its low budget; the obviously fake blood, the glowing red monster eyes, and the dramatic zooms meant to induce tension can be chuckle-worthy. But this cult classic goes as big as it can with the little it has. In lieu of mightier resources, director Eugenio Martín's zooms and the flashing staccato cuts accompanying them convey as much atmospheric dread as was available. Martín also employs clever expository visuals, while both the train's evocative interior production design and the detailed exterior models hold up remarkably well under modern inspection.

Christopher Lee and Peter Cushing's Chemistry Has Never Been Sharper or More Rewarding Than in 'Horror Express'