British film production company Amicus Productions is most remembered for its roster of horror films from the 1960s and '70s. Churning out films like The Skull and The Deadly Bees quickly branded them a formidable establishment that could compete with Hammer Horror, their biggest rival. Though the two production companies were often assumed to be one, for they shared many of the same directors and actors, Amicus branched out and found its own niche of horror anthologies. They struck gold with this formula of segmented stories and steadily released multiple films over nine years. However, one title is a standout star and is still considered one of the best horror anthologies of all time: 1971's The House That Dripped Blood. This '70s gem boasts the key components of an exceptional anthology: consistency, structuring, and balance.

This Horror House Boasts Terror and Talent