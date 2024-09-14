Fantasy is a genre of fiction that uses aspects such as mythical creatures, magic, or alternate physics to deliver a story in which the rules of reality do not apply, allowing for more creative freedom and more versatile stories. It tends to go hand-in-hand with other genres, too, with many different films twisting the typical conventions of fantasy and incorporating them into whatever story they want to tell. Star Wars, for example, is a near-perfect blend of fantasy and sci-fi, while The Lord of the Rings is the embodiment of epic fantasy.

As such, there is no shortage of movies that feature fantasy mixed with horror, which often makes for some pretty haunting yet very imaginative tales. As with any effort to mix two genres, it can either do well or fall flat on its face. Luckily, those looking for horror movies that are a little bit different from the norm and allow for a nice liaison between two beloved yet distinct genres are in for a ride. Indeed, there are plenty of brilliant entries to choose from, all of which bring considerable imagination to the table.

10 'Gaia' (2021)

Directed by Jaco Bouwer

Gaia is a film that critics loved, but some audiences didn't quite enjoy, but that doesn't mean it's a bad movie--in fact, it's quite good and is rather unique and interesting. The movie comes straight from South Africa and follows two researchers who enter a thick forest hoping to recover a downed drone. However, what they find is a series of dangerous monsters, along with a rapidly spreading fungus that seems to be responsible for them.

This remarkable hidden gem is an eco-horror movie — the enemy is Mother Nature herself — and comes with some really eerie visuals, though it sometimes fails in the narrative department. Still, Gaia makes effective use of a small cast and its one-of-a-kind setting, balancing the horror and fantasy elements while keeping things close to the chest. The result is something really special and eerie that viewers won't forget any time soon, whether they love it or not.

9 'The Ritual' (2017)

Directed by David Bruckner

The Ritual follows a group of British friends who, following the death of one of their group members, embark on a hiking trip in the mountainous Swedish wilderness. As they traverse through the forest, something begins hunting them, made worse by the lingering presence of a cult harassing them as they become lost and disoriented.

The Ritual dives deep into Norse mythology, introducing a monstrous being inspired by Viking legend, with the cult members being fully aware of its existence. But that's not all, as there are also cult members who are far from home, also taking the form of some sort of creature in Norse mythos. Overall, while it isn't the best fantasy horror movie out there, The Ritual is quite frightening and weaves a lot of fantasy elements into its admittedly simplistic storyline.

8 'Lamb' (2021)

Directed by Valdimar Jóhannsson

Lamb has a deceptively simplistic title. "What could be so frightening about a baby sheep?" some might say. One viewing of the movie, however, will put it all into perspective. Utilizing the mounting sense of dread that comes standard with every great slow-burn horror, Lamb is an Icelandic film about a couple living on a farm who awakes one morning to find that one of their sheep has given birth to a half-sheep/half-human hybrid, which they decide to raise as their own.

To be frank, it's a weird movie, but one that grapples with a lot of interesting concepts. For example, the couple ends up in a tug-of-war with the biological mother, who begins to pester the family in the hopes of being reunited with her child named Ada (Lara Björk Hall). Odd but highly underrated, Lamb pursues a unique path while breaking several horror conventions, and it is made all the better for it.

7 'Moloch' (2022)

Directed by Nico van den Brink

Moloch comes from the Netherlands and follows a young woman who lives in a peat bog with her family. A stranger attacks the family one fateful night, leading to a series of strange and unexplained events while a larger, more sinister force lurks beneath the surface of the swamp, quietly waiting for its moment to strike.

This film was another major hit with critics, who found it to be a brilliant, if underrated, diamond in the rough. The ideas in the film feel fresh and original, with the vile swamp that serves as the backdrop only adding to the overall atmosphere and sinister setting. Sure, there are some clichés, but Moloch owns them rather than make them feel cheesy and outdated. Anyone who is a fan of sinister folk horror has to check out Moloch. It's a remarkable fantasy horror movie that has never received the attention it deserves, and that needs to change.

6 'In My Mother's Skin' (2023)

Directed by Kenneth Dagatan

In My Mother's Skin is a Philippine historical fantasy movie that takes place near the end of World War II. A wealthy family becomes trapped in their country estate while Japanese soldiers desperately try to maintain control of the island. Needing a way out, the father takes off on some foolish treasure hunt, and the mother's health begins to deteriorate. As a last resort, their young daughter, Tala (Felicity Kyle Napuli), turns to a mystical forest spirit known simply as the Fairy (Jasmine Curtis-Smith), who offers to help the beleaguered family... or so it seems. In truth, the Fairy plans to devour the family and begins gradually luring Tala into a trap.

The film is very dark and macabre, using the grim situation and the desperation of civilians during wartime to add fuel to the fires of terror. Though the Fairy looks innocent and welcoming, she is still a super creepy antagonist due to her nature and how she is willing to prey on the young and innocent. Underrated yet surprisingly adept at tackling its heavy content, In My Mother's Skin is a perfect film for fans of Pan's Labyrinth. Like del Toro's masterpiece, it captures the whimsical nature of fantasy and blends it with the sinister tones of horror, producing a one-of-a-kind triumph.

5 'The Head Hunter' (2019)

Directed by Jordan Downey

The Head Hunter is a historical horror film that takes place during Medieval Times and follows an unnamed Viking (Christopher Rygh) who earns his crust by hunting monsters. He prefers to decapitate these beasts of legend and keep the heads as trophies, but there is one head in particular that he really, really wants: that of the creature who killed his daughter.

While it was a smash hit with critics, audiences didn't seem to enjoy it quite as much. The Head Hunter is an ideal pick for fans of The Witcher, as it features a lot of the same themes and has the same dark, oppressive atmosphere as the show. There is a lot of brutal violence as the Viking hunts his prey, making The Head Hunter visceral but ultimately action-packed as well. The creatures are definitely creepy but also present a unique premise not commonly explored in horror, which helps the film stand out amongst other horror movies.

4 'Gremlins' (1984)

Directed by Joe Dante

Gremlins is among the best comedy-horror movies with a huge fantastical presence, namely in the existence of the adorable little creatures named mogwai. One Christmas, a young man named Billy (Zach Galligan) receives a mogwai as a Christmas present, with three important rules: one, do not expose it to sunlight; two, do not expose it to water; and three, do not feed it after midnight. Before long however, these rules are broken one by one, causing the mogwai to multiply and transform into the malicious little creatures known as gremlins. The gremlins begin to terrorize the town, killing people in odd, yet admittedly hilarious, ways.

Though loaded with '80s cheese and unconvincing practical effects, Gremlins remains a shining example of satire, ripping many plot points and themes straight from a multitude of other genres that were popular throughout the decade. In short, Gremlins is cheesy because it's supposed to be, and that's why people love it. With a near-perfect mix of fantasy and horror, this beloved movie is a standout of the '80s.

3 'The Innocents' (2021)

Directed by Eskil Vogt

The Innocents is a Norwegian horror film about children who possess magical powers, which they only reveal when adults aren't around, making their usual playtime much more dangerous and haunting. As these children discover their natural abilities, they begin to turn on each other, threatening their families and keeping secrets after the death of one of their closest friends tears them apart.

The Innocents features a main cast of child actors who deliver their performances with all the finesse and experience of a seasoned veteran. They are convincing in their roles, especially the more difficult ones, like Anna (Alva Brynsmo Ramstad), who has non-verbal autism. Ultimately, The Innocents is a shining example of the "less is more" philosophy, delivering one heck of a punch without needing to resort to high production values or complex plotlines.

2 'Beetlejuice' (1988)

Directed by Tim Burton

Beetlejuice is sort of a hot topic right now with the recent release of its sequel, nearly 40 years after the original was released. Although Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has been a box office success and received great reviews, the first horror-comedy still reigns supreme. It surely needs no introduction, as it has become an all-time classic in the dark fantasy and horror-comedy genres. The story features a couple who died in a car accident and must deal with an unwanted family moving into their home. Annoyed and frustrated by their presence, the ghosts hire Betelgeuse (Michael Keaton), a crude, hedonistic creature from beyond, to scare the family away.

The fantasy aspect comes from the alternate dimension of the dead known as the Netherworld, as well as many of the creepy creatures that appear throughout the film, which go way beyond simple ghosts and phantoms. Unashamedly bizarre and quite horrific, Beetlejuice has every ounce of the classic Tim Burton charm that made people fall in love with him and still stands as one of his crowning achievements.