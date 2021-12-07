Dark Woods is a wildly popular mystery-horror podcast (and soon-to-be TV show as reported by Deadline) produced by Elliot Wolf and written by David Pergolini. Dark Woods follows a pair of divorced lovers (Corey Stoll and Monica Raymund) as they uncover a mystery surrounding a dead body found in a Californian Redwood State Park, which turns out to be a part of something far bigger than it seems. Episodes of the podcast have been dropping weekly since its first release on November 8, with five installations so far (at time of writing). Here are some other delightfully horrifying podcasts to tune into while waiting for more Dark Woods content, from more popular titles, down to the hidden gems of audio.

Welcome to Night Vale

Welcome to Night Vale is a cult classic written by Joseph Fink and Jeffrey Cramer, following a weird southwestern town’s top radio host and “The Voice of Night Vale,” Cecil Palmer (Cecil Baldwin). In a narrative style reminiscent of old radio plays like The War of the Worlds, listeners get a look into the absurd world of Night Vale, as narrated in the style of a regional radio show. Episodes of the podcast are broken down into segments, including “The Weather” (a musical section), research updates from Carlos the Scientist (Dylan Marron), and proverbs from The Proverb Lady (Meg Bashwiner).

Despite the horrors the show has in tow, Welcome to Night Vale makes for quite a cozy listen. As you get to know the desert town and its residents, from Khoshek the Cat to the ominous Glow Cloud, the intimate narration style allows you to really get into the wonderful world-building that Night Vale has to offer. As the series unfolds, the listener is invited to see the town from Cecil’s perspective, while following his character arc as he develops his life in Night Vale. This dark comedy-horror is a treat to listen to.

The Magnus Archives

The Magnus Archives is a fictional archive of paranormal events, existing as a part of a research institution for supernatural occurrences. Each episode covers a different case file for an unexplained happening, typically looking at “statements” chronicling the abnormal experiences. The narrator of the podcast is the newly hired archivist, Jon Sims (Johnathon Sims), alongside a handful of other individuals working in the facility, such as the faux-parapsychologist Martin Blackwood (Alexander J. Newall) and Jon’s assistant Sasha James (Lottie Broomhall).

The podcast is presented as a fusion between an anthology show and a long-form podcast. Each episode has the feel of an episode of The Twilight Zone or Tales from the Crypt, containing a first-person account of a stand-alone short horror story. The recurring characters and the archives backstory, however, provide a long thread throughout the series, making it rewarding to stay with the podcast for the long run.

Pseudopod

Pseudopod is an anthology-style collection of short horror stories. Pseudopod is one of the older horror fiction podcasts in this list, starting in 2006, becoming an innovator in the field of horror. A purely episodic podcast, each episode of Pseudopod is written by a litany of different authors. Updated several times a month, host Julie Hoverson takes the listener on a journey through this collection of stories.

The genre of each episode can vary wildly from mystery, to supernatural horror, to thrillers, depending on the short story being published that week. If you like being able to dip into a variety of tales across the genre from an assortment of the newest and most exciting writers in horror, then Pseudopod will prove to be perfect for you. With over 700 episodes and counting, there’s plenty to get your teeth into too.

Alice Isn’t Dead

From the one of the creators of Welcome to Night Vale (Joseph Fink), Alice Isn’t Dead is an absurdist mystery podcast about a trucker (Jasika Nicole) who searches for her missing and assumed-dead wife. As she travels across the country in her hunt, she uncovers a wealth of secrets and bizarre occurrences, including cryptids, murder, and a large-scale conspiracy beyond her imagination.

The story is told through a series of voice memos made from the unnamed protagonist addressed to her wife, a la Twin Peaks’ (a franchise which is paid homage to along the way) Agent Dale Cooper (Kyle Maclachlan) and his tapes to Diane Evans (Laura Dern). This allows the series to really utilize a sense of intimacy as a narrative device in a unique and charming way, making it easy to become totally wrapped up in the journey. The opening line of “Episode 1, Chapter 1: Omelet” is “This is not a story, it’s a road trip -- which, same difference”, and as promised, the podcast takes you along for the ride.

Wrong Station

In the same vein as a 1940s radio show, Wrong Station is another serial anthology podcast. Released roughly every fortnight, Wrong Station is a stylish, charming series perfect for those who like to dip into horror across all subgenres. Each episode handles its own story, written by one of the podcasts creators (Anthony Botelho, Alexander Saxton, and Jacob Duarte Spiel). Every story is presented as an unfurling of secrets, making the listener feel as though they’re a fly on the wall in an exceptionally eccentric confessional booth.

Although each episode is a different personal divulgence of terrifying anecdotes, the same narrator holds together the whole series (Anthony Botelho), with the occasional guest actor in sections of dialogue. When the podcast begins, you’re given a little preamble to set the scene: you’re in the host’s living room, settling in to hear a story, or maybe you’re snowed-in at his cabin. The masterful use of audio design and the personable nature of the host make Wrong Station ideal to get lost in.

Unwell: A Midwestern Gothic Mystery

Unwell: A Midwestern Gothic Mystery is a long-form podcast about a woman who moves back to her hometown, Mt. Absalom, to care for her injured mother, only to find far more than she had bargained for. Lillian Harper (Clarisa Cherie Rios) sets out to uncover the small town’s secrets throughout this non-linear, creepy drama that tangles you up in a sense of unreality.

Created by Hartlife NFP, Unwell: A Midwestern Gothic Mystery won the Best Podcast 2021 award at the BBC Audio Drama Awards, and it’s easy to see why. From the jump, the exceptional sound design creates an incredible atmosphere making it easy to get wrapped up in the town’s eccentricities. During the first episode, the fourth-wall is broken persistently, as the listener hears competing voices chanting messages about the story and its characters at varying points. This, paired with exceptional foley work creating unsettling sound effects, makes Unwell: A Midwestern Gothic Mystery an enticing and fresh listen, even if you feel like you have had your fill with the “creepy little town” trope.

Old Gods of Appalachia

Old Gods of Appalachia is a collection of stories all set within the same universe of an “alternate Appalachia”, a fictional version of the area. Each episode takes on its own entity, with the region of Appalachia and its history as a common thread. The podcast takes on the known of local folklore and heritage and combines it with the unknown of imaginatively disturbing eldritch beings, weaving the new in with the old.

Created by Steve Shell and Cam Collins, both with a background in regional folklore and history, Old Gods of Appalachia is a love letter to oral history and regional mythology. Each episode, save for those that spread a story across two or three parts, takes on the story of a new cryptid. The world-building of this series is immense. It’s only made better by the defining authorial voice that spans throughout the podcast. The style the script is written in is gripping, making it hard to switch off after the first episode.

