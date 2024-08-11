Music can make or break a film. Scores are used to enhance the atmosphere, and they are sonic tools that help filmmakers shape their stories, and have a huge emotional impact on their audience. If the music is not done right, the film loses a lot of its footing, and the story doesn't engage the audience.

Music is especially important in horror films. Filmmakers in the horror genre have to create tension, and music is the best medium to complement their stories and acting in creating such tension. Unfortunately, horror film scores are often overlooked, with the last horror film score nominated for the Academy Award for Best Original Score being Interview with the Vampire in 1994. Even a lot of horror film fans often overlook the scores.

10 'Psycho' (1960)

Composed by Bernard Herrmann

Psycho is a horror classic that is known and loved by most horror film fans. The film takes place in the Bates Motel, run by Norman Bates (portrayed by Anthony Perkins) and his mother, Norma Bates. The film focuses on the aftermath of the encounter between Norman and an embezzling secretary on the run named Marion Crane (portrayed by Janet Leigh). Psycho is often considered as the start of the slasher genre and is often thought of as one of the best Alfred Hitchcock films.

Psycho's score was composed by Bernard Herrmann. From the very first moment of the opening credits, Herrmann sets the mood of the film with his anxiety-inducing opening theme. Throughout the film, Herrmann utilizes muted strings to create tension and represent Norman's repressed feelings, except for the most iconic scene in the film; the shower scene. In the shower scene, Herrmann uses strings that represent the high-pitched screams of Norman's victim in the scene. Herrmann's usage of traditional orchestral sounds during the Psycho score has inspired a generation of slasher films composers.

9 'Suspiria' (1977)

Composed by Goblin

Both the original Suspiria and the 2018 remake have remarkable scores. Suspiria follows American ballet student Suzy (portrayed by Jessica Harper) as she travels to Germany to attend a new ballet school. When she arrives at school, a plague of violence runs rampant at the school, targeting its students. Suzy realizes that the school is keeping secrets and is a front for something sinister. Director Dario Argento mixes between supernatural horror and graphic body horror to create his cosmic horror masterpiece.

The score of Suspiria is one of the most outstanding scores in the horror genre. The score and soundtrack were composed by Italian rock band Goblin. Goblin uses their usual instruments, the keyboards, drums, and guitars, alongside a Greek mandolin, Indian drums, and synthesizers. The band's music is essential in creating the supernatural atmosphere, and the cosmic horror mood of the film through their magical, haunting music. From the opening scene, the music lets the audience feel Suzy's restlessness and anxiety.

8 'The Shining' (1980)

Composed by Wendy Carlos and Rachel Elkind

The Shining is a classic. A classic that Stephen King passionately hates. However, nobody can deny the impact and legacy the film has on the horror genre. The film follows Jack Torrance (portrayed by Jack Nicholson), Wendy Torrance (portrayed by Shelley Duvall) and their son, Danny (portrayed by Danny Lloyd) as they head to an isolated hotel for the winter. When the family arrives at the hotel, Jack's sanity deteriorates, and he imposes life-threatening danger on his wife and son.

When Wendy Carlos and Rachel Elkind were first shown the film, it was a much longer version than the final cut. Most of Carlos and Elkind's original composed music was part of the scenes that got cut out. This incident caused Carlos to vow never to work with Stanley Kubrick again, because a similar thing happened to her when working on Clockwork Orange. Despite all of these issues, the original music composed by Carlos and Elkind blends well with the already existing classical pieces used in the film. The soundtrack of The Shining makes it more effective, with the ominous feeling and dread it fills the audience with.

7 'The Descent' (2006)

Composed by David Julyan

The Descent follows a group of friends on a spelunking trip in the Appalachian Mountains of North Carolina. However, the group quickly discovers that their lives are in danger after they find out that malevolent humanoid creatures are living in the cave they are exploring. In The Descent, the scary part is not the monsters, but instead the hopeless situation the characters are in. The film starts with the deaths of the husband and daughter of the main character, Sarah (portrayed by Shauna Macdonald), and Sarah's grief haunts the narrative of the film from the very first minute to the last.

The feeling of hopelessness that characterizes the film wouldn't be possible without David Julyan's music. Actually, Julyan's music became involved with the film before he even knew. Director and screenplay writer Neil Marshall listened to Julyan's music in Insomnia while he was writing the script. Marshall also used Julyan's music as a temporary score while editing. In summary, Julyan set the mood and pacing of the film before he was even involved.

6 'Session 9' (2001)

Composed by Climax Golden Twins

Session 9 is an underrated 2000s psychological horror gem. The film follows an asbestos cleaning crew as they work in an abandoned mental hospital. The crew consists of the head of the company who is in need of money, Gordon Fleming (portrayed by Peter Mullan), heartbroken Phil (portrayed by David Caruso), law school dropout who has knowledge of the mental hospital's history, Mike (portrayed by Stephen Gevedon), gambling addict Hank (portrayed by Josh Lucas), and Gordon's cousin who is afraid of the dark, Jeff (portrayed by Brendan Sexton III). With every passing day, the lines between reality and complete madness blur. The title refers to audio-taped therapy sessions that Mike listens to while doing the job.

The original score composed by experimental music band Climax Golden Twins matches the eerie visuals director Brad Anderson delivers. The band created a dark, ambient, evocative tonal score that compliments the eeriness of the film and the location it is filmed in. The haunting score adds to the psychological horror elements of the film.

5 'The Witch' (2015)

Composed by Mark Korven

The Witch is one of the most remarkable films of modern horror. The Witch is a unique piece of folk horror that sat Robert Eggers up as a household name in horror and launched Anya Taylor-Joy into stardom. The Witch follows a Puritan family's relocation after being banished from their settlement for refusing to follow the role of the church's rules. The family settles at a remote piece of land near a forest. When tragedy starts haunting the family, their eldest daughter, Thomasin (portrayed by Taylor-Joy) is blamed for everything.

Mark Korven composed an all original score for the film, and it is one of the most unique scores ever. Krorven utilized very atypical instruments to create his minimalist, tense, dissonant score. He avoided traditional harmonies and electronic instruments at the request of Eggers. Korven also composed his music in a way that allowed Eggers to move notes around as he desired. Korven created a very haunting and scary score that left audiences uncomfortable while watching The Witch.

4 'Hereditary' (2018)

Composed by Colin Stetson

There is a lot to praise about Hereditary, whether it is Ari Aster's portrayal of a dysfunctional family struck with grief, the unique folkloric aspect, or the actors' great performances. Hereditary follows Annie Graham (portrayed by Toni Collette) and her family as they grapple with grief after the death of her mother. However, strange events surround the family after the death and tragedy keeps following them. The film relies heavily on the folklore of the demon king Paimon. It is done so skillfully that audiences often forget it was Aster's debut feature.

The score for the film was composed by Colin Stetson. Aster requested that Stetson creates an "evil" score, and that's exactly what he did with his use of contrabass clarinets, B-flat bass clarinets, and his haunting vocals. Another important instrument is the trumpet, which we hear at the climax of the film, mirroring how Paimon's appearance is heralded by trumpets in folklore. Stenson aimed to create a score that complements the visuals and become one with them, rather than taking attention from them.

3 'Midsommar' (2019)

Composed by Bobby Krlic

Midsommar is another Aster directed modern horror classic. The film follows PhD candidate Dani (portrayed by Florence Pugh) after a murder-suicide kills her entire family, leaving her completely alone, apart from her distant boyfriend Christian (portrayed by Jack Reynor). When Christian and his friends are invited to visit Sweden to attend a festival celebrating summer, he invites Dani along. All hell breaks loose when they arrive in Sweden and find themselves involved in a commune with odd behaviors. In contrast to the norm in horror movies, most of the film takes place in the daylight, which shows the horrors the characters face clearly.

Electronic artist Bobby Krlic, also known by his stage name the Haxan Cloak, composed the score for the film. Krlic actually started composing the score before the filming began. Krlic used analog technology to create and record his music, with the score being recorded on tape. The tape recording allowed him to record high register strings, gongs, and cymbals that he later slowed down to create a strange and unsettling feel to the music. Krlic also created diegetic music for the Hårga commune to use as their folk music by studying traditional Nordic, Scandinavian and Icelandic music.

2 'It Follows' (2015)

Composed by Disasterpeace

It Follows has a very unique premise. The film follows Jay (portrayed by Maika Monroe) after she has sexual intercourse for the first time with her new boyfriend, only to learn she is now haunted by a life ending curse that only transfers through sexual intercourse. Throughout the film, the audiences cannot see the monster following Jay, but the dread and fear of the character can be felt. It Follows was the introduction of Monroe, one of the most important modern scream queens of this generation.

With the monster unseen for most of the film, the score had to be frightening to transmit the feelings of the characters to the audience. Composer Disasterpeace achieves this with his score for It Follows. John Carpenter's work was a huge influence on It Follows, and the influence extends to the score as well. Disasterpace's score is so dark and fear-inducing that it is impossible to believe that it is the composer's first ever score for a film.