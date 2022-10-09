To sum up the 60s in a single word, it would be the word 'unpredictable'. From the hippie counterculture movement participating in non-violent anti-Vietnam war demonstrations to mourning the untimely death of former US President John F. Kennedy as a result of assassination, the decade was undoubtedly a divisive time that also witnessed many significant cultural transformations.

When it comes to the cinematic landscape, the 60s saw the birth of film auteurs like Stanley Kubrick and Jean-Luc Godard as well as revolutionary films that forsake the restrictions of genre. Horror is no exception, with the advent of new exciting sub-genres due to the relaxation of the Production Code and the rise of underground cinema.

'Repulsion' (1965)

The first Installment of Roman Polanski's "Apartment Trilogy", Repulsion (1965) explores anxieties such as androphobia and claustrophobia by presenting its events from the perspective of a shy Belgian manicurist Carol Ledoux (Catherine Deneuve).

Living with her older sister Helen (Yvonne Furneaux) in their London flat, Carol becomes increasingly withdrawn from the public when Helen goes on an Italian holiday with her married boyfriend. Haunted by vivid delusions and hallucinations that feed on her fear of men who desire her with tainted intentions, Carol realizes that her flat is no longer a safe haven for her to hide in.

'Peeping Tom' (1960)

Not only one of film auteur Martin Scorsese's favorite films, Peeping Tom (1960) is director Michael Powell's most controversial motion picture, so contentious that it allegedly ruined Powell's career.

The psychological-horror thriller takes a deep dive into voyeurism, following an aspiring filmmaker named Mark Lewis (Carl Boehm) who works at a film studio during the day and takes photos of scantily clad women at night. Dedicated to his dreams of making a documentary about fear, Mark has a penchant for filming the panic-stricken reactions of his female victims as he murders them. His commitment towards his passion project wavers when he befriends the kind-hearted neighbor Helen Stephens (Anna Massey).

'What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?' (1962)

Based on American novelist Henry Farrell's novel of the same name, Robert Aldrich's horror thriller is perhaps what pioneered the hag-horror subgenre that impugns ageism and gender stereotypes.

Starting with possibly one of cinema's most powerful opening sequences that elucidate troubled and complicated family dynamics, What Ever Happened To Baby Jane? (1962) revolves around the problematic yet dependent relationship between aging sisters Jane (Bette Davis) and Blanche Hudson (Joan Crawford). Whilst Jane was a successful but spoiled child star, Blanche's career as a formidable Hollywood actress in later years eclipsed Jane's, making the latter bitter with jealousy that soon results in calamitous accidents as well as devastating secrets enshrouding their sisterhood.

'Rosemary's Baby' (1968)

A blissful portrait of a happily-in-love couple slowly torn apart by betrayal, pride, greed, Satanic rituals as well as the hackneyed idea that pregnant women are often consumed by their paranoia, Rosemary's Baby (1968) is one of the earliest examples to focus on the horrors of black magic and the occult.

Suspecting that her elderly neighbors are devil worshipers, the pregnant Rosemary Woodhouse (Mia Farrow) has no one to rely on but her own when even her husband Guy (John Cassavetes) becomes increasingly preoccupied with his strangely booming career. In this unsettling tale about gaslighting, female liberation, and religious entitlements, eating raw liver seems to be the least of audiences' worries.

'Psycho' (1960)

Before bearing witness to birds terrorizing citizens as well as movie-goers in 1963, these animals had made an earlier appearance as part of cinema's most iconic yet sympathetic movie villains, Norman Bates' (Anthony Perkins) taxidermy collection.

Highlighting the importance of musical scores and effective, fast-paced editing style, Alfred Hitchcock's Psycho (1960) details the encounter between real estate clerk Marion Crane (Janet Leigh) and Norman, the reclusive manager of Bates Motel. After the notorious shower sequence which had assuredly contributed to Marion's unexpected departure, it's up to her sister, her lover, and a detective to find her. But no one is safe in the Bates Motel, especially when Mother is around.

'Onibaba' (1964)

Presenting the detrimental effects of war and the terrible consequences of jealousy, Onibaba (1964) is an unnervingly realistic cautionary tale about the exploitation of human nature, where no one in the film is essentially a good or bad person.

The underrated Japanese period drama horror film takes place during Japan's civil war during the 14th century, concentrating on an older woman and her young daughter-in-law who ambush and even kill soldiers to loot their armor and weapons to be traded for food. The pair's relationship soon grows unstable and sinister when a friend of the woman's deceased son becomes entangled in a torrid love affair with the daughter-in-law.

'Wait Until Dark' (1967)

Legendary actress Audrey Hepburn's first and only horror film, Wait Until Dark (1967) sees the admirable pop culture icon as a young blind woman and wife of a professional photographer, the latter who unintentionally keeps a doll that is stuffed with heroin which a group of criminals is dead set on retrieving back by all means.

Although commonly referred to as a suspense thriller, audiences can only sit, watch and imagine the horrors of being a naive blind woman trapped alone in an apartment with ruthless, sadistic thugs in this psychological horror motion picture.

'Carnival of Souls' (1962)

An American independent film that has slowly garnered a cult following over the years, this arthouse horror film is a must-watch for fans of atmospheric horror film directors such as David Lynch and Robert Eggers.

After a fatal car accident, the film centers around a young woman named Mary Henry (Candace Hilligoss) as she relocates to Utah to start over a new life. As she becomes increasingly disturbed by visions of a ghoulish man and mysterious incidents where she becomes 'invisible' to the people around her, Carnival of Souls (1962) observes Mary's downward spiral into an utter frenzy as she desperately clings to reality.

'Night Of The Living Dead' (1968)

Often identified as the first zombie film, Night Of The Living Dead (1968) was a major shocker when it was first released in the 60s, but signature attributes ranging from cannibalism to slow movements are nowadays the most prominent features of zombie disaster flicks.

In the first installment of an enduring and contended film franchise, all hell breaks loose when radiation from an exploded space probe may be the cause for corpses being reanimated into hostile, flesh-eating zombies. Trapped in a Pennsylvania farmhouse, the remaining refugees can only depend on emergency broadcasts, limited artilleries, and their survival instincts to avoid getting infected.

'Eyes Without A Face' (1960)

In the original "Face-Off" movie, audiences watching this French horror classic are perchance grateful that it was shot in black-and-white, or else the face transplant sequence might be too strenuous to feast eyes upon.

Eyes Without A Face (1960) is a deterrent example of how guilt-ridden and domineering fatherly affection will attract deadly results, as epitomized in renowned plastic surgeon Dr. Genessier's (Pierre Brasseur) decision to kidnap a young beautiful woman and remove their faces to be grafted on his daughter Christiane's (Edith Scob) when the latter's face is disfigured due to the doctor's reckless driving.

