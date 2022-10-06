The scariest season of them all is finally upon us – the nights are longer, the weather is colder, and the scents of candy corn fill the air. Whilst October is the month for all things, gory, violent, and terrifying, it’s also a season for family activities – trick or treating, pumpkin carving, and, of course, cozy nights in watching something spooky!

Not every horror film has to be something that will traumatize the kids though – some just have friendly ghosts, cute creatures, and magical musical numbers.

‘The Witches’ (1990)

Based on Roald Dahl's famous children’s book, The Witches follows eight-year-old Luke (Jasen Fisher) as he moves to the UK with his Grandmother Helga (Mai Zetterling) following the death of his parents. When they vacation near the coast of Bournemouth for the summer, they stumble across a convention of witches masquerading as the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children.

Luke spies on the witches' meeting and discovers that they are plotting to use a magic potion in sweet shops across the world to turn children into mice, making them easier to kill. With the help of Helga and his new friend Bruce, Luke must come up with a plan to stop the witches and save children everywhere. The Witches is a '90s horror that still terrifies to this day.

‘Gremlins’ (1984)

When struggling inventor Randall Peltzer (Hoyt Axton) finds an adorable and mysterious creature in a Chinatown antique store, he convinces the owner's grandson to sell it to him as a gift for his son Billy (Zach Galligan). The child warns Randall that he should remember three important rules: do not expose the creature (a Mogwai) to light; do not let it come in contact with water; and above all, never feed it after midnight.

Billy names the Mogwai Gizmo, and before long the two become the best of friends, but when Billy's friend Pete accidentally spills water over Gizmo, the reason for the rules soon becomes clear. Gremlins is often named a Christmas horror film, but is fun for the family all year round.

‘Hotel Transylvania’ (2012)

Count Dracula (Adam Sandler) and his daughter Mavis (Selena Gomez) live in a monsters-only hotel in Transylvania – a safe haven for creatures formally persecuted by human beings. On Mavis’ 118th birthday, she is allowed to finally leave the castle and explore the human world. However, when a plot to keep her safe goes completely awry, human Johnny (Andy Samberg) finds himself inside the walls of the castle.

In order to get Johnny out of the building without anyone finding out, Dracula disguises him as Johnnystein – a Frankenstein-like monster who has arrived to plan a big party for the hotel guests. Johnny soon becomes popular among the visitors of the hotel, particularly with Mavis who begins to fall for him – but how will she feel when she finds out the truth? And how will the monsters ever forgive Dracula for endangering them with a human?

‘Beetlejuice’ (1988)

When Barbara (Geena Davis) and Adam Maitland (Alec Baldwin) are in a car accident, they return to their country home to find that they no longer have reflections and begin to suspect that they have died. This is then confirmed when they find a Handbook for the Recently Deceased, and when they encounter a giant sand worm while looking for help.

The Deetz family – Charles (Jeffrey Jones), his second wife Delia (Catherine O’Hara), and his teenage daughter Lydia (Winona Ryder) – buy and move into the home, much to The Maitland's displeasure. In a bid to get rid of them, they decide they only have one option – to haunt the house and scare away the new owners, but with no experience, they reach out to the eccentric freelance bio-exorcist Beetlejuice (Micheal Keaton).

‘Coraline’ (2009)

When Coraline (Dakota Fanning) and her parents move into an old house turned into flats, she meets their neighbors who warn her that the door between her home and the one next door should not be opened and that there is danger in Coraline’s future. Curiosity becomes unbearable for Coraline though, and she ignores the warning, going through the mysterious door.

On the other side, she finds another apartment – exactly the same as her own in every way except one – the residents. The people living in the apartment refer to themselves as her ‘other’ Mother and Father, only they have buttons for their eyes. Excited and intrigued by this other version of her world, Coraline explores and finds a host of magical new things, but everything takes a horrible turn when she returns home to find her parents are missing – kidnaped by her ‘other’ Mother.

‘Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark’ (2019)

Set in the 1960s, Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark follows three friends Stella (Zoe Colletti), Auggie (Gabriel Rush) and Chuck (Austin Zajur) living in the fictional town of Mill Valley. When they explore a local haunted house on Halloween night, they find a book of horror stories that was allegedly written by a young girl who died by suicide after being accused of witchcraft.

Stella takes the book home and begins to see stories magically appear across the previously blank pages. What’s even more terrifying though, is that the horrifying events written in the book are beginning to become true – and the children of the town are going missing one by one.

‘Addams Family Values' (1993)

Unbeknownst to Gomez (Raul Julia) and Morticia Addams (Anjelica Huston), their newly hired nanny Debbie Jellinsky (Joan Cusack) is a serial killer, who purposely seduces rich bachelors and kills them off in order to inherit their fortune. Debbie has her sights set on Gomez’s brother Uncle Fester (Christopher Lloyd), who quickly falls for her charms.

In a true manipulative fashion, Debbie isolates Fester from his suspicious family and plots to kill him in various ways – failing each time. It is up to Gomez, Morticia, and their wonderfully weird family to rescue him and show him her evil ways.

‘Sleepy Hollow’ (1999)

Tim Burton’s gothic romance/horror Sleepy Hollow is perfect for older children and teens. Featuring Jonny Depp as Ichabod Crane, it follows the investigation into a number of murders in the village. The locals tell Ichabod that the bodies of several men have been found with their heads missing, and they believe it is the work of the Headless Horseman – a legend they longed believed was nothing but a myth.

With the help of one of the victim's orphans (Marc Pickering), and of love interest Katrina Van Tassel (Christina Ricci), Ichabod must work to find out whether the supernatural being is behind the murders, or if it is just a sinister joke played by the locals with the answers much more rooted in reality.

Casper (1995)

When Carrigan Crittenden (Cathy Moriarty) finds out that her father has left his life’s earnings to charity instead of her, she is enraged. With the help of her lawyer, she discovers a map that appears to point to a treasure hidden within his manor. They travel to the dilapidated home only to find it haunted by a family of Ghosts. Undeterred, they hire a paranormal therapist James Harvey (Bill Pullman), who moves in with his daughter Kat (Christina Ricci) and plans to convince the ghosts to leave the home.

Casper (Malachi Pearson), the youngest and friendliest ghost in the group, befriends Kat and shows her all the secrets of the Crittenden manor – including a machine that can allegedly bring the dead back to life. Between the less-friendly ghostly trio haunting the manor, Carrigan’s scheming, and her father desperately trying to contact her deceased mother – Kat must make some hard decisions to help those around her and do the right thing.

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

Halloween Town is ruled by the Pumpkin King Jack Skellington (Danny Elfman/Chris Sarandon), and populated by a variety and creepy creatures from vampires, witches, and zombies to mummies, wolfmen, and even the patchwork creation of a mad scientist – Sally (Catherine O’Hara). The town's whole life revolves around preparing for October 31st each year, but Jack has grown weary of the same old routine and seeks a change.

When he stumbles across a doorway to another magical town, he discovers new meaning in life – to take over Christmas. Jack instructs the town to take on the task of preparing for Christmas, but Sally has a premonition that it will all go horribly wrong and tries to warn him. With the best intentions, Jack tries his best to give children across the world a Christmas they will never forget – but will it be for the right reasons? The Nightmare Before Christmas is a must-watch Halloween favorite, and the perfect film to transition from the spooky to the festive season.

