Horror movies may be full of jump scares and intense amounts of gore, but more often than not, horror movies actually have deeply unsettling stories at their core. From The Shining to Hereditary, the genre of horror has spanned across many years, only getting more and more disturbing.

For any horror novice it can be hard to know where to start and on more than one occasion you end up watching the same movie over and over again with different names. New to the world of horror? Here are great horror movies that you must see before kicking the bucket.

'The Visit' (2015)

Two children spend a week at their grandparents' house while their single mom goes on a relaxing vacation with her boyfriend. Becca (Olivia DeJonge) decides to film a documentary about her grandparents and to learn more about her family as well. While filming, Becca and her little brother Tyler (Ed Oxenbould) discover a dark secret about their grandparents.

M. Night Shyamalan directs this great blend of horror, comedy and thriller genres. With the hand-held mockumentary feel to it, The Visit manages to keep the concept fresh for new audiences. The acting and script were quiet good, but it is the kids, DeJonge and particularly Oxenbould, that steal the spotlight. Their acting is brilliant, and they manage to make viewers laugh but also feel for them. Overall a great horror movie that's a definite recommendation.

'The Descent' (2005)

A year after a traumatic incident, Sarah (Shauna Macdonald) goes on a cave exploring expedition with her friends. After descending underground, the women start to find evidence of an earlier expedition and eerie cave paintings. Creatures with a taste for human flesh let the women know they're not alone.

If you're claustrophobic this might be a hard one to watch. Neil Marshall'sThe Descent maintains a tense atmosphere whilst efficiently providing enough gore for audiences. The mostly all female cast offer diverse characters and great acting. The consistent fear throughout the movie is enough to send chills down people's spines and look over their shoulders for those terrifying creatures.

'Smile' (2022)

2022's leading horror moving, Smile, centers around Dr. Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon). After witnessing a terrifyingly traumatic incident involving a patient, Rose starts to experience frightening occurrences that she can't explain. With everyone around her convinced she's lost her mind, Rose must confront her troubled past in order to survive and escape her horrifying new reality.

With the consistent ominous tones from start to finish, Parker Finn's surprise success manages to create a unique plot. Something horror fans have longed for. With standout acting from lead actress Bacon, Smile present audiences with a fresh take on horror whilst delivering some great jump scares along the way.

'Train to Busan' (2016)

Seok-woo (Gong Yoo), a father with not much time for his daughter, is boarding the KTX, a fast train that shall bring them from Seoul to Busan. But during their journey, the apocalypse begins, and most of the Earth's population become flesh craving zombies. While the KTX is shooting towards Busan, the passenger's fight for their families and lives against the zombies - and each other.

Arguably the best zombie movie ever, Train to Busan has climax after climax, never failing to keep audiences engaged. Within the few breaks the story has, we get amazing character development. With amazing special effects, stunning cinematography, a swooping hero arc, great character development and non-stop action, Train to Busan is a great mixture of horror and action.

'The Babadook' (2014)

The plot revolves around a mum, her troubled son and the book he pulls off the shelf one night. But you already know too much. This is one film where knowing less going into it will really pay dividends. Really, don't even watch the trailer.

What is impressive about this film, is the way it plays to the childhood fears you may have had as a kid. Essie Davis does a fantastic job and allowing the audience to feel how worn down and tired her character is from all the terrifying encounters her and her son have been through. The theme of grief throughout the film brings a sense of groundedness to the fairytale horror of it all.

'Midsommar' (2019)

A grieving Dani (Florence Pugh), her boyfriend (Jack Reynor) and his friends travels to Northern Europe to visit a rural hometown's fabled Swedish mid-summer festival. What begins as an idyllic retreat quickly devolves into an increasingly violent and bizarre competition at the hands of a pagan cult.

What is most impressive with Ari Aster'sMidsommar is how the film is set primarily in a sunny Swedish landscape. Most horror settings are dark, gloomy, and haunted. However, with Midsommar, the horror takes place in a beautiful setting, that seems like it would be peaceful. The twist is that it's anything but. Pugh delivers a command performance with her role as Dani and delivers impressive levels of torment. Pugh establishes herself as one of this generation's most talented actresses. Midsommar is one of A24's crowning jewels, and is a must-watch.

'The Exorcist' (1973)

When a teenage girl (Linda Blair) is possessed by a mysterious entity, her mother (Ellen Burstyn), who notices the changes, seeks the help of two priests to save her daughter. One of the priest (Jason Miller) is a young man who begins to doubt his faith while dealing with his mother's terminal sickness. The other (Max Von Sydow), is a frail, elderly priest who recognizes the necessity for a show-down with an old demonic enemy.

People were known to become ill watching it. Some fainted. Some ran out of the theater in tears. More than your average horror story, The Exorcistis a story of the never ending conflict between pure evil and pure innocence. Although it seems that to many of the younger movie audiences of today, that The Exorcist has become more of a joke than anything else, it is clear-cut choice for the history alone.

'Alien' (1979)

In the future, the crew of spaceship Nostromo are prematurely awakened from hyper-sleep when they pick up a distress call from a distant moon. They descend and discover a garden of egg-shaped pods. When one of the eggs is disturbed, the crew realizes that they are not alone on the spaceship, and they must deal with the consequences.

With an astounding musical score, impeccable acting from Sigourney Weaver and amazing direction from Ridley Scott, one of the most iconic sci-fi meets horror series begins. The film has amazing special effect for its time and the gore launched it into the stars for the horror genre.

'Hereditary' (2018)

When her mentally ill mother passes away, Annie (Toni Collette), her husband (Gabriel Byrne), son (Alex Wolff), and daughter (Milly Shapiro) all mourn her loss. Each of them turn to different means to handle their grief. Disturbing and unnatural experiences linked to generational trauma plague each person.

In Ari Aster's debut film, Collette delivers a breathtaking performance. A slow burner of a creepy movie manages to grip and continually shock audiences, not to mention an ending to keep your mind turning. Both equally moving and horrifying, Hereditary is a standout for the world of modern horror.

'The Shining' (1980)

Jack Torrance (Jack Nicholson), a writer and recovering alcoholic, moves his wife, Wendy (Shelley Duvall), and son Danny (Danny Lloyd), to isolated historic Overlook Hotel where he takes a position as the off-season caretaker. Danny is gifted with psychic abilities named "shining" and sees horrific forebodings from both past and future. After the Torrances get snowbound, Jack's sanity slips due to the paranormal forces that inhabit the hotel.

With an iconic opening, gorgeous camera work, and so many incredible visual moments, the writing is literally on the wall, forty years on and The Shining is still a masterpiece in horror. An iconic role for Nicholson, audiences see how his character's mental collapse is played out in a spine-chilling way. The Shining takes first place on this list for the sheer terror it inspires in viewers and how simply iconic it is. HERE'S JOHNNY!

