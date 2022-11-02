Halloween Ends promised to bring a close to the four-decade-long feud between Michael Myers and Laurie Strode. While the movie has received a very divisive reaction from fans, the ending of the film does provide a nice level of resolution that will allow the franchise to end. Halloween is too big of a property to stay dead, however, and no doubt a new reboot will be green-lit in a few years, if not sooner.

Horror movies have been guilty of this tactic forever. Every major horror franchise has, at one time or another, promised that its latest entry will be the final one, often literally calling it a "final" chapter. This is always proven to be false, as you can't keep a good horror villain down. Below are ten examples of horror series that have used this familiar strategy, shouting for fans to come to witness the end of their favorite franchise.

'Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter' (1984)

It only took Friday the 13th four movies for it to break out the final chapter moniker, so they must have already been tiring of ways to bring back everyone's favorite hockey player. Part 4 follows the same formula as past films: dumb and horny teens party at a remote cabin until Jason shows up and murders them all one by one.

Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter is one of the better examples of this formula, as it is one of the best entries in the series. This film introduced Tommy Jarvis (Corey Feldman) to the franchise, and he would go on to be a major character in the series moving forward, which included another six sequels and a reboot.

'The Final Destination' (2009)

Another franchise that decided to call it "quits" after four entries, The Final Destination was dubbed the last entry in the popular series that proved everything wants to kill you. When a small group of survivors narrowly avoid a fatal disaster at a NASCAR event, they soon fall victim to the Grim Reaper and his penchant for freak accidents.

Despite being universally considered the weakest entry in the franchise, The Final Destination proved to be the biggest hit at the box office and made a lot of money. Not wanting to squander the opportunity, Final Destination 5 was rushed into production, and it arrived at a much warmer reception.

'Scream 3' (2000)

The legendary slasher that inspired countless imitators, Scream set itself apart by lampooning the genre while also celebrating it. Scream 3 moves the attention to trilogies, and how in movie trilogies anything goes. That means that even iconic final girl Sidney (Neve Campbell) is in danger now, as a new killer targets Hollywood.

Scream 3 brings everything full circle, as the killer is revealed to be Sidney's half-brother Roman, who has conveniently never been mentioned until now. Overcoming yet another psycho, Sidney seems poised to enjoy retirement, and it stayed that way until the original cast and Wes Craven decided to return 11 years later for Scream 4.

'Saw: The Final Chapter' (2010)

The seventh entry in one of horror's highest-grossing franchises, Saw: The Final Chapter (also known as Saw 3D) sought to finally bring an end to Jigsaw's reign of terror. Despite being dead since the third film, the genius trap-maker finds new ways to brutally torture and kill his victims in what proves to be one of the weaker entries in the series.

An annual franchise since the original movie's release, the series actually stayed dead for a while. That changed in 2017 when Jigsaw was announced, intent on finding more ways for John Kramer (Tobin Bell) to appear despite his death. A tenth entry was recently announced for a Halloween 2023 release.

'Hellraiser: Bloodline' (1996)

It took Jason Voorhees ten movies to make it to space, but Pinhead managed to do it in four. Abandoning the simple plot lines of the earlier films, Hellraiser: Bloodline tells the history of the Lament Configuration across three different time periods, following its creator's ancestors.

The final part of the movie takes place in space, where Dr. Paul Merchant is attempting to destroy the box and Pinhead forever. He succeeds in his plan, seemingly cleansing the galaxy of the cenobites. This didn't stop the series from pumping out six more sequels and a reboot.

'Halloween H20: 20 Years Later' (1998)

The first attempt to end the Laurie and Michael saga, Halloween H20 ignores every prior entry in the series aside from the first two movies. Twenty years after escaping her brother's rampage, Laurie (Jamie Lee Curtis) is living a new life with a new name, alongside her teenage son John (Josh Hartnett).

Now the headmistress of a private boarding school, it does not take long for Michael to track her down and continue his killing. Knowing that Michael never stays dead, Laurie makes a point to end it once and for all by decapitating the boogeyman. Her nightmare is finally over until another sequel decides to retcon the ordeal.

'Alien 3' (1992)

Following two of the greatest sci-fi movies of all time was always going to be impossible, but Alien 3 made some decisions that definitely did not help its case with fans. Beginning with Ripley's (Sigourney Weaver) crash landing on a prison planet, it is soon revealed fan favorite characters Cpl. Hicks and Newt died in the same crash.

As Ripley tries to get along with her captive neighbors, a new xenomorph tears through the colony. Realizing she has been implanted with a queen embryo, Ripley jumps into a pool of molten lava, bringing an end to one of cinema's greatest heroes. That is until the sequel decides she has clones of course.

'Omen III: The Final Conflict' (1981)

No longer a child, Damien Thorn (Sam Neill) is all grown up and ready to realize his destiny as the Antichrist. A successful CEO, Damien is offered the role of the U.S. Ambassador to the U.K., the role his father held in the original film. This greater position of power allows Damien's corrupt influence to grow unchecked.

Billed as a conclusion to The Omen series, Omen III: The Final Conflict ends with Damien failing to stop the Second Coming, instead dying before God. That should have ended the demonic shenanigans right there and then, however Omen IV: The Awakening decided there is another demonic child that exists as Damien's successor.

'Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare' (1991)

The worst entry in the A Nightmare on Elm Street series, Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare attempts to kill the dream-stalking boogeyman once and for all. When a group of troubled youths and their doctor become trapped in Freddy's hunting grounds, they must battle the dream demon.

New Line Cinema had become bored with the character, and despite his franchise making them a lot of money, they decided that Freddy's Dead would be his last outing. That was until franchise creator Wes Craven came back into the picture and made New Nightmare, a meta-slasher that predates his work on Scream.

'Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday' (1993)

That's right, Friday the 13th didn't just falsely declare they were releasing the final chapter once, but twice. Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday takes the bold step of killing Jason in the opening scene before it's revealed he can possess the bodies of others and use them to do his killing.

As is currently happening with Halloween Ends, the makers behind Jason Goes to Hell found out the hard way that fans do not like when anyone but Jason (or his mother) is doing the killing. This Friday did not stay final as Jason went to space eight years later in the underrated campy classic Jason X.

