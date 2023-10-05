Reboots and franchise continuations are all the rage in the horror genre as of late. Whether it's full-on reboots or remakes such as with 2017's It, continuing sequels such as with Scream 6, or a combination of the two with the modern Halloween trilogy, there is no shortage of ways that franchises can be brought back in the modern era. While individual and original horror movies will always have a place in the genre, long-standing and iconic franchises are a core of the genre's identity, and their livelihoods living on in the modern era is emblematic of how timeless these concepts are.

However, for every successful and even unsuccessful reboot and conversion of a classic horror franchise to a modern audience, there are a number of dormant franchises that would absolutely flourish with a modern audience. Whether they are a long-time iconic franchise that hasn't seen a new entry in a long time, or a smaller franchise that was cut short just as it was hitting its prime, audiences deserve to see a number of horror icons return to the big screen.

10 'From Dusk Till Dawn' Franchise

Most commonly known for its first entry in 1996, the From Dusk Till Dawn franchise follows various groups of innocuous and unlucky criminals as they face off against legions of vampires. The series especially draws focus on singular nights taking place in strange and unlikely settings, such as the wild strip club of the first film, as they fight off armies of vampires in an attempt to survive the night.

RELATED: 10 Great Horror Franchises With 6 or More Entries, Ranked

While the series had a relatively recent return with From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series in the 2010s, there hasn't been a film installment in the series since the third film was released in 1999. Especially considering how series originator Robert Rodriguez has brought back a number of his other franchises in reboots, most notably the Spy Kids series, now is the perfect time to bring back the wild vampire-infested world of From Dusk Till Dawn.

9 'Happy Death Day' Franchise

Image via Universal Pictures

One of the most successful original slasher franchises in recent memory, the Happy Death Day films are defined by their more comedic approach and tone, combined with their ingenious premise. The film follows its protagonists as they are stuck inside a Groundhog Day-style loop, constantly being killed by the same mysterious killer, as they attempt to learn their identity and escape the time loop.

While only featuring two entries, with the most recent being Happy Death Day 2U released in 2019, the franchise is sadly in a state of being unlikely to continue. It's genuinely a shame, as meta-horror comedies have only continued to flourish in the years after the series' inception, and the series cemented itself as being highly original and engaging compared to its peers at the time. While the series director, Christopher Landon, may currently be busy lending his help directing the upcoming Scream 7, one can only hope that he will one day return to Happy Death Day.

8 'Scary Movie' Franchise

A franchise defined by its crude humor and satire of the horror genre's most popular films and trends of the era, Scary Movie sought to parody and spoof the biggest names in horror at the time. Nearly every major horror movie franchise of the late 90s and early 2000s was parodied to end and back, from Scream and I Know What You Did Last Summer to Saw and The Ring.

While the Scary Movie films have always been hit or miss and haven't entirely aged the best, the rise of horror comedy in recent years shows that the franchise could theoretically return in glorious fashion. Recent releases like The Blackening prove that spoofs and satire still have a place in horror, and the modern landscape of horror is rife with comedic potential, considering the rise of streaming services and "elevated horror" studios like A24.

7 'Unfriended' Franchise

Image Via Universal

The Unfriended franchise was defined by its evolution of the found footage craze into telling spooky stories told entirely through the perspective of one's computer screen. The films did a great job of providing audiences the direct perspective of the characters and were able to tell two incredibly different yet both engaging and entertaining stories in its two installments.

RELATED: Patrick Wilson and 9 Other Actors Who Have Appeared in Multiple Horror Franchises

While the Unfriended franchise was defined by its connection to modern technological advancements, the simple matter is that the series only scratches the surface of possibilities for what could be explored with the concept. The internet landscape is constantly changing, allowing for near-infinite concepts and possibilities that could be further explored when considering advancements released after the previous installment in 2018. Films like Host, Spree, and Deadstream are only a few examples of just how many brilliant stories can be told through screen life with a horror lens, showing that Unfriended has the potential to become truly amazing if it ever returns.

6 'Attack of the Killer Tomatoes' Franchise

A series of absurd and hilarious classic horror parodies, the Attack of the Killer Tomatoes films saw groups of survivors attempt to survive the strange and terrifying onslaught of killer tomatoes taking their revenge on humanity. The films act as direct spoofs of lower-budget horror B movies that propped up after the release of Alfred Hitchcock's The Birds, and lean into its absurdity in brilliant fashion.

Horror comedy has only continued to grow and prosper in the years since the last Killer Tomatoes film in 1991, satire and spoofs have also become more and more successful in the modern digital landscape. It's been over 30 years since the hilarious killer tomatoes have graced the big screen, and in that time a number of other equally hilarious and strange horror killers have taken their place as the premiere strange horror icons. It's about time that the killer tomatoes return to the big screen and prove their place as the original iconic parody killers in horror.

5 'My Bloody Valentine' Franchise

Image via Paramount Pictures

My Bloody Valentine is an iconic Valentine's Day-themed slasher that follows a killer who takes his revenge on groups of teenagers on Valentine's Day every year. An unlucky and unbelieving group of teenager soon find themselves in the crossfire of the maniac's revenge as they are soon fighting for their lives against his unbridled wrath.

While My Bloody Valentine received a successful reboot in 2009, the landscape of dating and romance has completely changed in the years after, leading to countless potential for the Valentine's Day killer. Slashers especially are a type of film that always finds itself getting rebooted multiple times, from both mega franchises like Halloween to singular films like Black Christmas. The digital era in general, what with its highly commoditized dating apps and lack of true passion, makes for the perfect time to see the return of the coal miner Valentine's Day killer.

4 'Jaws' Franchise

The original mega blockbuster hit, Jaws revolutionized not only horror films but blockbuster filmmaking in general with its simple yet powerful story of a killer shark and its impact on a small coastal town. The film has nearly ushered in an entire subgenre of shark horror films, although none have been able to accomplish what the original film was able to do, even its own sequels couldn't match up to the original.

RELATED: The 10 Best Horror Movie Franchises, According to Rotten Tomatoes

While the original Jaws sequels failed to reach the legacy of the original, shark movies as a whole have only continued to prosper and thrive in the wake of Jaws disappearance. Series like The Meg and 47 Meters Down proves that there is still a consistent audience for shark-related horror. Especially considering all the other classic horror franchises that have rebooted while only considering the original film, Jaws is in a perfect position to return to the big screen with the same powerful presence it once commanded at the box office.

3 'Sleepaway Camp' Franchise

Sleepaway Camp was a cult classic 80s slasher that took inspiration from other summer camp slashers like Friday the 13th to tell its own unique tale of campers meeting their untimely demise. While the original film is most commonly remembered nowadays for its infamous and possibly even problematic ending, the first two sequels are miraculously the opposite and have aged gracefully in the exact opposite way.

There are two entirely different, yet highly effective ways that the Sleepaway Camp franchise could be rebooted for a modern audience in glorious fashion. One is to attempt to be more like the initial film, being able to transform and correct its originally problematic ending and transform it into a powerful thematic message, akin to slashers like X and Pearl. The other is to lean more into the stylings of the sequels, and become much more comedically inclined slashers with an incredibly fun and engaging killer at its center, akin to slashers like M3GAN and Malignant.

2 'Friday the 13th' Franchise

Image via Paramount Pictures

Friday the 13th was once one of, if not the biggest and most recognizable horror franchise of all time, following the tales of groups of unlucky campers who had to face the deadly killing spree of iconic villain Jason Voorhees. The franchise is synonymous with slashers as a whole, with Jason becoming an icon who has surpassed the franchise itself and become a staple icon for horror as a whole.

While the franchise used to be the kingpin of horror, the series has been completely dormant since it's last rebooted entry in 2009. This is in part due to numerous legal issues leaving the franchise in complete limbo, leaving the state of the franchise in a confusing and hard-to-follow state. While numerous series and attempts to bring back the series have been considered, started, stopped, and everything in between, the lack of a true continuation has left fans desperate for more Jason.

1 'A Nightmare on Elm Street' Franchise

Image via New Line Cinema

A Nightmare on Elm Street is the other iconic horror franchise alongside Friday the 13th that was once arguably more iconic than horror itself, cementing its main villain, Freddy Krueger, in the echelons of iconic film characters. While the series is most commonly known for its entries released throughout the 80s, the occasional release in the 90s and 2000s kept the franchise in the public zeitgeist, until the modern era.

It's truly a shame that Freddy hasn't graced audiences with a return to the big screen since the below-average reboot in 2010, as today's more socially aware and comedy-centric landscape would be perfect for a new Nightmare film. Other massive slasher franchises like Halloween and Scream have effectively made the jump to the modern era, so it feels like it's only a matter of time before another outing with the nightmare killer himself.

NEXT: The 10 Worst Horror Franchises, According to Reddit