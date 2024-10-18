The horror genre is one that’s well-suited to long-running series, with a particularly large number of horror franchises being made up of multiple films. Some horror movies can be made with relative speed and on potentially lower budgets than movies from most other genres, while a great horror villain is often someone (or something) people will want to see return again and again.

Some series that prioritize horror follow formulas pretty strictly at times, and that can be okay for fans who are after something familiar; something that scratches the same itch the original movie had. But then there are other noteworthy horror franchises that kicked off with a movie that, in hindsight, can be seen as strikingly different from its sequels. The following movies all kickstarted horror franchises and have notable ways in which they differ quite drastically from the overall feel of later films. In these instances, it’s probably the sequels more than the original that really established what each respective series became known for.

1 'Saw' (2004-2023)

Began with: 'Saw' (2004)

There have been 10 Saw movies released within the span of two decades, and it was a particularly dominant horror franchise throughout the mid to late 2000s. The films generally indulge in psychological horror as well as crime/thriller elements while also indulging in scenes of graphic violence, most of them coming about because the series revolves around people being kidnapped and forced into playing deadly games that are usually linked to their personal demons or flaws.

Such ingredients are intact in the original Saw, released back in 2004, but there’s a de-emphasized level of gore compared to the sequels; it’s almost tasteful, really, how much the camera cuts away from showing injuries or grisly sights (like how when a foot is finally cut off, very little cutting is actually seen). There are hints of the melodrama found in the increasingly soap opera-focused sequels, and it’s still psychologically harrowing stuff, but the prominent scenes of bloodshed and extended sequences of torture are really only found in the series from Saw 2 onwards.

2 'Godzilla' (1954-2024)

Began with: 'Godzilla' (1954)

The Godzilla series shifted so much after the original movie released in 1954 that most Godzilla films can’t necessarily be called horror movies. Certain ones have placed something of an emphasis on terror over explosive action, but these are rare. Even something like Godzilla Minus One, while hearkening back to the original movie and its somber tone, does feature more excitement in the form of several set pieces that emphasize fast-paced action for minutes at a time (alongside more serious character-focused moments).

1954’s Godzilla is both surprising and striking for how serious it is compared to the sometimes goofy series it ended up commencing. The titular monster here is a direct representation of nuclear weapons and the threat they pose to humanity, for as long as they exist. It’s a rather devastating disaster movie that does feature a man in a giant rubber suit stomping over miniatures from time to time, but it’s easily the most drama-heavy film in the long-running series, and the one that seems least concerned with delivering the action/spectacle associated with just about every other Godzilla movie.

Godzilla Release Date November 3, 1954 Director Ishirô Honda Cast Akihiko Hirata , Akira Takarada , Momoko Kôchi , Takashi Shimura Runtime 96 Minutes

3 'Terrifier' (2016-2024)

Began with: 'Terrifier' (2016)

As far as horror series go, the Terrifier one is relatively young, having commenced in 2016… or 2013, if you want to count All Hallow’s Eve. Anyway, there are three main Terrifier movies as of 2024, and for what it’s worth, each one has been a little better than the last, to the point where watching them all within a short period of time really drives home just how stripped-back and oddly empty the first movie feels.

Art the Clown is at the center of said first movie, much as he dominates both Terrifier 2 and Terrifier 3, and the level of unapologetically gruesome violence has stayed high throughout the series so far. But Terrifier (2016) sticks out for being shorter, far simpler, and barely concerned with having much by way of a story, let alone somewhat interesting heroic characters to fight back against Art. Terrifier (2016) is a decent enough warm-up for what the series could be, but it is severely lacking dramatically and narratively compared to its far superior sequels.

Terrifier Release Date October 15, 2016 Director Damien Leone Cast Jenna Kanell , Samantha Scaffidi , David Howard Thornton , Catherine Corcoran , Pooya Mohseni , Matt McAllister Runtime 82

4 'Alien' (1979-2024)

Began with: 'Alien' (1979)

Admittedly, there were a good few decades there when every new Alien movie felt like it was going in a slightly new direction. This changed a little by 2017, when Alien: Covenant served as a sequel to Prometheus in some direct ways while referencing older Alien movies in other ways, and then particularly by 2024, when Alien: Romulus played out like something of a greatest hits compilation, except for a movie series rather than an artist’s discography.

Still, if there’s one thing that can be found in 1979’s Alien that isn't really present in the other films, it’s a sense of keeping things minimal, mysterious, and unapologetically patient. Alien (1979) is a slow-burn blend of science fiction and horror that sticks out among the most outwardly thrilling – or sometimes even action-packed – sequels that came later, undoubtedly having the strongest sense of atmosphere and the most effective feeling of dread in any Alien movie to date.

5 'Evil Dead' (1981-2023)

Began with: 'The Evil Dead' (1981)

Alongside the Alien series, the Evil Dead series is also one that seems to like mixing things up as it goes along, which is particularly easy to notice when it comes to the original trilogy of films, all directed by Sam Raimi. 1981’s The Evil Dead was a rather straightforward horror movie without much intentional comedy, Evil Dead 2 (1987) ventured out a little by blending horror with comedy, and then Army of Darkness (1992) abandoned most horror elements and was a fantastical slapstick comedy.

The latter two films are among the best sequels ever made, while The Evil Dead is itself still pretty awesome, so the approach worked. Later Evil Dead movies have felt a little more reminiscent of the first movie, but the Evil Dead installments that feature Ash Williams stand out against the first movie, given how much comedic value Bruce Campbell brings to all but the original film, where his character feels quite different, and the movie overall generally isn't as camp or funny.

The Evil Dead (1981) Director Sam Raimi Cast Bruce Campbell , Ellen Sandweiss , Richard DeManincor , Betsy Baker Runtime 85 minutes Main Genre Horror

6 'A Nightmare on Elm Street' (1984-2010)

Began with: 'A Nightmare on Elm Street' (1984)

Freddy Krueger is an all-time great slasher movie villain, and is impressively intimidating and memorable in 1984’s A Nightmare on Elm Street, though he also feels a little different as a character than what he’d become. This initial Nightmare on Elm Street movie is fantastical and features a little comedy, but Freddy is more menacing and less of a one-liner-dispensing machine here than he is in many of the film’s sequels.

A Nightmare on Elm Street is generally a little more serious than most of the films that followed it, but the differences aren’t quite as drastic overall, considering every time Wes Craven was involved with a movie in the series – either as writer or director – it felt pretty in line with his original movie. Freddy’s characterization and a slightly more serious tone do still set this first movie apart, to some extent, from the Nightmares that followed it.