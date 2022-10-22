Great first impressions are imperative in horror films. With tropes like jump scares sprinkled throughout a horror picture's runtime, filmmakers must be strategic to keep the viewing experience fresh with franchises. The most iconic horror sequels have omitted popular slashers from preceding films to avoid retreading familiar storylines.

If it ain't broke, occasionally, Hollywood will still try to fix it. Iconic slasher villains like Michael Myers and Leatherface rose to prominence following their debuts but were shoved into the background in later installments. In numerous cases, studios swapped out slashers in sequels with replacement villains or a partner to share the limelight.

'Terminator 2: Judgment Day' (1991)

A couple of jumped sharks ago, the blockbuster Terminator franchise was sparked by a small independent horror film, The Terminator. The T-800, a robotic assassin, travels back in time to kill the mother of the world's last hope for humanity. Arnold Schwarzenegger was cast as the villain, but in the sequel, he was dubbed the hero.

Along with a genre switch, the sequel rotated the antagonist. In the spring of 1991, fans were shocked by the spoiler-filled trailer that featured the Terminator having a change of heart and rescuing John Connor. The original concept for Terminator 2: Judgement Day involved two T-800 cyborgs duking it out, but the co-writer, William Wisher, felt the identical rivals idea was too bland. With advanced technology at their fingertips, the crew recycled the liquid metal concept James Cameron shelved during production on the first installment according to the magazine Starlog#171, and showcased the T-1000 as the menace in the sequel.

'The Silence of the Lambs' (1991)

Hannibal the Cannibal is locked away in a maximum security compound and passes the time by helping FBI agent Clarice Starling (Jodie Foster) crack the Buffalo Bill case. After leading the FBI to Buffalo Bill's doorstep, Dr. Lecter slips past security and makes a clean escape by the movie's ending.

The center of the investigation in The Silence of the Lambs is Jame Gumb (Ted Levine). After the film won the Big Five Academy Awards, one of which was given to Anthony Hopkins for his portrayal, Hannibal was pinned to the center of the investigation board for the sequel.

'Wes Craven's New Nightmare' (1994)

The "bastard son of 100 maniacs" haunted children through their dreams. Freddy Krueger sought revenge on the children of the folks responsible for his murder. Through six films, The Springwood Slasher slit all of his targets until his reign came to a close in Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare.

The nightmares become a reality in Wes Craven's New Nightmare after the fictional Krueger invades reality to haunt the cast and filmmakers attached to the A Nightmare on Elm Street production. Although Robert Englund is the man behind the mask, the Freddy in the antecedent films is a different character than the foe featured in the seventh installment.

'I Know What You Did Last Summer' (1997 - 2006)

A joyride for a group of high schoolers goes awry when they hit a pedestrian. The teens agree to bury the skeleton in their closet, but a year later, their secret returns, with a hook and a poncho, to eliminate the troop. Eventually, two out of the four friends take out the masked maniac.

I Know What You Did Last Summer is capped with a sequel hook, so viewers already expected Ben Willis (Muse Watson), the hunter with the hook, to return and haunt the main characters the following summer. The patterns of the mysterious murderer in the sequel differ from the previous summer. It's later revealed that Ben Willis recruited his son to do some heavy lifting and infiltrate the main characters' friend group to gain their trust and lure them to slaughter.

'The Texas Chainsaw Massacre' (1974 -)

The Sawyer clan, a family of cannibals, kidnap and devour trespassers who stumble upon their siloed ranch. The Texas Chainsaw Massacre's villain Leatherface is often credited as the origin of long-running slasher characters. Bubba Sawyer is the main antagonist in the first film and the 2022 sequel.

The strong and silent Bubba was a tough act to follow after his 1974 debut. The head of the family, Drayton Sawyer, better known as The Cook, was thrust into the villain role in Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2. Tex Sawyer, the master manipulating family Cowboy, was selected as the antagonist for Leatherface: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre III. Despite his iconicity, Leatherface operates as a secondary antagonist in seven of nine of the films in the series.

'Saw' (2004 -)

The Saw franchise tracks the Jigsaw Killer as he torments his victims. Instead of directly murdering his prey, Jigsaw traps them in psychological mazes where they're forced to choose life or death.

Through nine films, Jigsaw has spawned four apprentices. His heir apparent, Detective Mark Hoffman (Costas Mandylor), succeeds Jigsaw as the main villain in Saw V, Saw VI, and Saw 3D. The success of Saw V signaled the franchise could thrive without the staple villain attached, and the studio released a spin-off film, Spiral: From the Book of Saw, centered around a copycat villain.

'Scream' (1996 -)

A year after her mother's murder, Sidney Prescott is hunted by the serial killer Ghostface. The Icon of Halloween torments the residents of Woodsboro with movie trivia pop quizzes before slashing them. Sidney (Neve Campbell) pieces the clues together to discover the killings are a joint effort between her boyfriend and his best friend.

Treading in the whodunit genre, Scream movies pride themselves on keeping audience members guessing. During the sequel's production, a script leaked revealing the killers' identities. This forced the writer to shift killer identities to retain the mystery factor. No repeat offenders are allowed in Wes Craven's Woodsboro, so each installment highlights a different antagonist.

'Halloween III: Season of the Witch' (1982)

Halloween and Halloween II display Michael Myer's bloodlust as he murders 17 civilians on Halloween night. His 18th target, Laurie Strode, is followed to the hospital. The heroine narrowly survives her encounter with Myers, and Michael almost never gets a fair shot at a rematch.

When a third Halloween installment was greenlit, there were tons of incentives to omit Michael Myers. Controversy surrounding the sequel arose when a real murderer credited his crimes to hallucinations he suffered after watching Halloween II. In addition, the writers of the original film only agreed to participate in the third picture if the studio agreed to take an anthology approach and focus on new characters. As a result, Halloween III: Season of the Witch trades Michael Myers for Conal Cochran (Dan O'Herlihy), the Silver Shamrock Factory's evil business tycoon.

'Bride of Chucky' (1998)

In Child's Play, the Lakeshore Strangler gets his soul confiscated by a toy doll and attempts to swap bodies with the doll's owner. Chucky survives gunshots, explosions, and a high-powered fan before he finally opts to leave his victim, Andy, alone.

During the early entries of the Child's Play series, Chucky preferred to work alone. Inspired by The Bride of Frankenstein, the writers of Bride of Chucky coupled Chucky with a partner in crime. Charles' former girlfriend revives the menace, and they embark on a villainous venture. The Bride serves as a worthy equal to Chucky, with a narrow gap between their kills.

'Friday the 13th' (1980 -)

The revival of Camp Crystal Lake is met with violent interference when camp counselors fall victim to a marauding killer. A bloodthirsty Pamela Voorhees (Betsy Palmer) is out for revenge against negligent camp instructors she blames for her son's drowning. A sequel is teased at the end of Friday the 13th, and Pamela's mantle as the franchise's villain is passed to her son.

The Voorhees have never been strangers to sharing the spotlight, as the series hosts three different villains. Following Pamela's reign of terror, her son Jason took over villain duties in a majority of the subsequent films. Friday the 13th: A New Beginning features a copycat killer, Roy Burns (Dick Wieand), behind the hockey mask. The goal of the fifth movie was to launch a trilogy that would showcase different villains. Following the lackluster box office results, the studios are hesitant to exclude Jason from future projects.

