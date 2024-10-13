The spooky season is the perfect time for couples to watch their favorite scary movies. However, it’s also a time to celebrate our favorite romances in the genre. Horror at first glance might not seem like a genre that makes the heart sing, but there are more than a few killer romances in the blood-soaked space that always gets the heart pumping. Now Funko is joining the slashing love affair with a new horror-themed Valentine’s Day collection.

The three main figures in the line are Ghostface from Scream and Chucky and Tiffany Valentine from the Child’s Play franchise. These horror icons have gotten their fair share of Funko Pops in the past, but these particular figures are covered in blood-reds and pinks. Ghostface can be seen holding a heart shaped box of chocolates with their staple hunting knife stabbed into it while the “loving couple” from Child’s Play/Chucky are expressing their feelings in their own unique way. Chucky is holding a deadly rose with a skull branded on the top of it and Tiffany is more traditional with a giant heart-shaped box of chocolates. However, if you're a fan of Funko’s new Bitty Pops line, Chucky and Tiffany will also be getting a mini figure bouquet bundle. That set will be $14.99 USD while the normal Pop figures will be the standard $11.99 each.

The State of ‘Scream’ & ‘Chucky’?

Close

Both the Scream and Chucky franchises have hit some rocky waters lately. For Ghostface, Melissa Barrera’s firing in late 2023 and Jenna Ortega officially leaving the series earlier this year left Scream 7 in a frenzy. However, after a year of relative chaos, the sequel is back on track with star Neve Campbell returning for the project alongside original writer Kevin Williamson who will be directing the project. Scream 7 even has a release date as it was recently announced that Ghostface would return to the big screen on February 27, 2026. That’s just in time for Scream’s 30th anniversary. As for Chucky, his self-titled Syfy series, which ran for three seasons, just got canceled last month to the dismay of the entire horror community. The series single-handly revived the Chucky brand. However, even with the disappointing fate of the TV series, creator Don Mancini revealed earlier this year that a new film in the franchise was in the works. Chucky always finds a way to come back.

Where Can You Stream ‘Scream’ & ‘Chucky’?

The first four Scream films are currently streaming on Max, while all three seasons of Chucky are having fun killing on Peacock. Funko’s horror Valentine’s Day collection is up for pre-order now on Entertainment Earth’s website. The set will be released next month in November. It’ll be interesting to see if any more horror films get added to their Valentines series before the love-centric holiday in February. Films like Lisa Frankenstein and Jennifer’s Body are just dying for the Funko treatment.

