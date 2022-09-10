In films, tranquility is rarely found in those places where it is most expected. In some sadistic attempt to remove any serenity from popular wind-down retreats, cinema has historically filled these picturesque locations with inhabitants that are either extremely unhappy with your arrival or distinctly over-excited. The lake houses, rural cabins and pastoral getaways have become horror cinema's playground, where local inhabitants meet those traveling abroad or out of their comfort zone with sinister glee. If ever you were considering heading off to rural England or the Deep South, perhaps to quell a personal trauma or simply see the world, then here are some films that may force you to reconsider those holiday plans.

Wolf Creek

If you're going to head out for a drive across the Australian outback, make sure you have a basic knowledge of the workings of your car. After breaking down in the middle of nowhere, Wolf Creek tells the story of three backpackers that appear to be saved by a local who kindly offers to help out. Naturally, though, genuinely good intentions are perhaps an overestimation in horror films about young backpackers breaking down in the outback. Instead, their helpful local turns out to have torturous intentions, and is in no rush to get their car back on the roads.

Eden Lake

Who could blame a young couple for wanting to escape to a quiet English lakeside for a little while. Well, a word of warning, if a young Jack O'Connell shows up in one of his boisterous moods, the suggestion would be that any sense of quiet you were enjoying is about to recede. When boyfriend Steve (Michael Fassbender) stands up to the boy and his gang, their intentions and disruptions get increasingly sinister, and, it turns out, in the countryside you can't always rely on parents to deescalate the behavior of their children. Eden Lake is a lesser seen but thoroughly uncomfortable watch that will issue a reminder that rowdy youths are just about the last thing that will encourage relaxation on a trip.

Midsommar

The modern prototype for the inducing of cross-cultural anxieties, and one of the greatest adverts for not using traveling as a time for experimenting with drugs. Midsommar showed that even the most harmless-seeming, hippie-looking locals can be a little too welcoming, as Florence Pugh's Dani and her friends find out. Moving from a beguiling look at a spiritual community, the film soon reveals that their intentions aren't as welcoming as they seem. Relieving the Vikings from their sole role as the intimidating Scandinavian iconography, the isolated Bohemian commune may be a better aesthetic than a city break, but engage in their rituals at your own risk.

Deliverance

See the natural world in all of its glory before deforestation and global industrialism takes it away. But, if on your way to see the idyllic river that you dream of canoeing down you encounter an eerily precocious young banjo player and local inhabitants who all share striking resemblances and allegiances, tread carefully. A seminal exploitation, or 'Hicksploitation' film, Deliverance ultimately gives the wonder of nature a bad name, as Jon Voight's group of wanderers get into complications with two locals and find that in places where everyone knows everyone, you'd do well to stay out of trouble.

Men

Speaking of striking resemblances, the caution can be extended to suggest that a sure-fire way to recognize those unfriendly locals is by noticing whether they all have variations of the same face. Once again proving that that planned relief from the world in the haven of the English countryside may not pan out as expected (if Hot Fuzz wasn't enough of an indicator of that), Men issues a frankly unneeded reminder of the horrors of isolation. As Harper (Jessie Buckley) finds the initially friendly village locals progressive hostile, her idyllic country retreat soon becomes a barracks as she attempts to keep them from breaking in and carrying out their vague yet disquieting intentions.

An American Werewolf in London

It isn't just the south of England that, according to cinema folklore, ought to inspire dread in unfamiliar travelers. An American Werewolf in London tells the story of two American college students who set out on a walking holiday in the English countryside. Unfortunately for them, they realize they are sharing the local picturesque terrain with a werewolf that the locals blindly deny all knowledge of - in spite of the pentangle stars and ritual sites that fill their pubs. The scene in The Slaughtered Lamb pub in An American Werewolf remains one of the best locals vs. travelers introductions to grace the scene. Perfectly exemplifying the fish-out-of-water dread of feeling like an outsider, and the underlying anxiety that what you say may be taken the wrong way in a new place, this remains an exemplar of tourists worries.

Wake in Fright

Sometimes simply joining in with the lifestyle of the locals brings greater risk than any kind of physical harm they wish to impart. For Gary Bond's John Grant, stuck in a small town in the outback after losing all of his money, the enticements of gambling, alcoholism and kangaroo hunting that brew in a small-town setting prove too much when suggested with encouragement by the locals. Showing that seeing what characters can do to themselves in the presence of unruly locals can be just as horrifying as what others might do to them, this creates a more psychological atmosphere of dread than the other titles here.

Children of the Corn

Sometimes it is better to not ask questions while in a new place, as Peter Horton and Linda Hamilton learn in Children of the Corn. Coming across a town that has been taken over by the children who have ritually murdered all the adults living there, they are hunted down by the local children who wish to maintain their solidly upheld age-range. A classic example of the dread of insular communities, this film also speaks to, once again, the fact that there's a reason people often want to avoid children whilst holidaying.

Straw Dogs

If it's Trainspotting, An American Werewolf in London, or Straw Dogs, one thing is clear as far as cinema is concerned, the Brits do not like welcoming Americans. As David Sumner (Dustin Hoffman) moves in with his new wife (Susan George) in Cornish town, tensions brew with increasingly violent locals and ex-boyfriends that do not like the idea of an outsider with one of their own. An ode to the anxiety of being unaware of interpersonal relationships in your new, foreign home, Straw Dogs is a classic mix of folk horror and exploitation film.

X

An Airbnb horror film; Ti West's latest outing works to dispel the idea that just because you've paid to rent out a holiday home for a while, that doesn't mean you can just do whatever you want with the place. As adult filmmaker RJ (Owen Campbell) takes Maxine (Mia Goth) and his crew to a rural Texas farmhouse, the old couple that resides there cotton on to their project, becoming murderously jealous of their youthful exuberance and glamour. A reminder that the worst local residents can come in all forms, even the farmhouse's feeble old lady whom you hadn't even considered to be a pitchfork-wielding murderer. Respecting your hosts is key.

Hostel

On the other hand, though, if ever there was an example as your hosts being a little overly friendly, it can be found in Eli Roth's Hostel. If something on a trip to Europe seems too good to be true, it probably is, as recent college graduates and travelers Paxton (Jay Hernandez) and Josh (Derek Richardson) discover as they visit a hostel in Slovakia that they've been promised is filled with beautiful women. The seemingly accommodating locals soon let their facade slip, though, and drug the two before taking them to a torture dungeon. Giving a bad name to already-not-great backpacker accommodation, this grungy piece of torture cinema gives a lesson in mistrust and the nightmare behind things that may seem like dreams.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Perhaps times have evolved sufficiently to where running out of gas and having no means of getting in touch with anyone for help barring shouting into an unknown house is no longer an issue, but you never know on your travels. A solid guide on how not to act when driving around and encountering new, unknown local individuals - especially those that like to wear masks of skin and hold cinema's most unsettling deranged dinner parties - this film, and classic horror cinema generally, provides many helpful tips on unwise behavior.

The Wicker Man

The Godfather of horror films about inhospitable local communities. A huge influence on many films on this list, The Wicker Man remains an archetypal example of providing a setting in which none of the locals are particularly pleased to have an outsider come and look around. Revolving around a policeman who has been sent to a Scottish island village in response to reports of a missing girl, his feeling of dread intensifies as the locals continuously deny she ever existed. Respecting local rituals is perhaps a smart overriding rule when visiting new places, or the locals might not take too kindly to you, as very plainly laid out in this seminal piece of folk horror.