TV miniseries are basically one-season shows that are intended to be watched as one long, multi-part movie. The lengths of these miniseries may vary, but they all maintain the basic fundamentals of the format. Of course, as with any form of media, miniseries explore a wide variety of genres, from drama to comedy, and yes, even to horror.

Horror miniseries are actually becoming increasingly common in recent years, as the genre lends itself quite well to the format, especially if they are based on a novel or short story. Covering a vast array of topics, the best horror miniseries not only feature good scares and stories but also good drama, production value, and performances, cementing them in the minds of many.

10 'The Midnight Club' (2022)

Created by Mike Flanagan & Leah Fong

The Midnight Club has a premise reminiscent of the Midnight Society from the classic 90s kids' horror show, Are You Afraid of the Dark? Basically, a group of horror enthusiasts meet at midnight to share spooky stories with each other. However, unlike Are You Afraid of the Dark?, the horror enthusiasts are not a group of kids but a group of terminally ill patients, all of whom are young adults living in a home hospice center in the Pacific Northwest. All of them have created a pact that whoever dies first will have to make efforts to communicate with the others from beyond the grave.

The stories aren't the most important part here, because there is actually an overarching narrative going on with the club themselves rather than it being presented as an anthology series. It was initially intended to run for two seasons but was ultimately cancelled, so thus remained a miniseries. Horror-wise, it can be kind of intense, as the first episode broke the Guiness World Record for the most scripted jumpscares in a single episode of TV, with a whopping 21 jumpscares. But if that's not your thing, don't worry, because there are also a lot of heartfelt and touching moments alongside the spooky bits, so it's got good drama along with good horror.

9 'Corpse Party: Tortured Souls' (2013)

Created by Akira Iwanaga

Corpse Party: Tortured Souls is a four-part anime miniseries that quickly made waves as it was deemed the most gory and gruesome anime series ever. It is deceptively innocent at first glance, but features some truly visceral imagery that is enough to make even slasher fans squirm uncomfortably. Funnily enough, this horror series is actually based on a video game and serves as a sequel to Corpse Party: Missing Footage, a one-part OVA (original video animation).

It features a lot of typical anime tropes: a school setting, ghosts from Japanese folklore, and a cast made up primarily of adolescents, yet it still manages to be extremely mature, and not at all as many viewers would expect. It's not perfect, but considering that it's based on a video game and is riddled with clichés, it's actually pretty good. It's short and enjoyable, making it perfect for both anime fans and horror fans.

8 'Swarm' (2023)

Created by Janine Nabers & Donald Glover

Swarm is Donald Glover's foray into the world of horror, and once again, he shows that there is nothing that he can't do. But he's not alone in this, as he works alongside Janine Nabers, the supervising producer of the Watchmen series, to make this project a reality. Every bit of Glover's personality and charm shines through in this satirical horror comedy series, which takes a lot of jabs at toxic fan culture and the music industry.

It stars Dominique Fishback as Dre, a young woman who has an unhealthy obsession with a fictional pop star known as Ni'Jah (Nirine S. Brown). This obsession eventually drives Dre to go on a murderous rampage across the United States, all to get the attention of her favourite singer. Swarm also happens to be the acting debut of a very real pop star: Billie Eilish. It's an extreme example of the lengths obsessed fans will go to for their idols, and while it is creepy at base level, there are also a lot of hilarious moments scattered throughout to keep it humourous and not too scary, meaning even the horror-averse can enjoy it with little to no issues.

7 'The Fall of the House of Usher' (2023)

Created by Mike Flanagan

The Fall of the House of Usher is based on an 1839 short story by one of the most renowned horror writers of all time: Edgar Allen Poe. But the series isn't just centered on this one particular story; rather, it adapts many of Poe's stories and works into a non-linear narrative that takes place over the course of 70 years. Many of Poe's famed characters and themes are present in the episodes, which make it the ultimate miniseries for any fans of gothic literature.

While its themes are grim and macabre, as they should be, the filmmakers were clearly having the time of their lives creating it, and it shows. Every second of the show oozes passion, and while it did suffer a bit from trying to cram so many stories into one, the general consensus is that it's basically a love letter to gothic literature and to Edgar Allen Poe himself, which any fan will come to appreciate.

6 'Salem's Lot' (1979)

Created by Tobe Hooper

Salem's Lot is one of many adaptations of Stephen King's work, this time focusing on vampires. There have been a couple of different adaptations of this particular novel, with a feature film in 2004, a sequel to the miniseries in 1987, and a movie apparently coming out soon, though it would appear Warner Bros. may have shelved it indefinitely. Even with all these adaptations, the original miniseries still reigns supreme.

This two-part series, much like the novel, follows a young horror fan and an author who team up to save a sleepy New England town from a vampire invasion. Considering how CGI wasn't yet super popular, the movie is impressively freaky, with practical effects that are absolutely haunting. The performances are brilliant, on top of that, and even if Warner Bros. does decide to release the film adaptation, this series will likely still be regarded as the better adaptation of King's work.

5 'Midnight Mass' (2021)

Created by Mike Flanagan

Despite having the same director and similar titles, Midnight Mass has absolutely nothing to do with The Midnight Club. Midnight Mass is a criminally-underrated miniseries about a young man who returns to his hometown following his release from prison, only to find that the entire town has come under the shadow of a sinister priest, who has brainwashed the townsfolk into a paranormal sect, which is causing many strange and unexplained events throughout the region.

It's not only a show that will creep viewers out and make them squirm, but one that will make them think, as well, as there are a lot of poignant metaphors about loss, sacrifice, and faith that are intended to provoke discussion. The screenplay won a Bram Stoker Award, and it was praised by critics, mainly on account of Hamish Linklater's performance as Father Paul but also for how morbidly beautiful it is with its cinematography.

4 'The Outsider' (2020)

Created by Richard Price

The Outsider is once again a Stephen King adaptation, this time of a 2018 novel of the same name. While there were initially plans for a second season, HBO ultimately decided it would be best as a one-off miniseries. It starts off like a simple murder investigation: there is a body, a detective investigates, gets a lead, etc, etc. But what throws a wrench into the formula is that things become supernatural beyond this point, which flips the entire investigation upside-down.

The show was acclaimed for the performances of its well-seasoned actors and actresses, along with its slow-burn pacing and its elegant bleakness. Actor Jason Bateman was also nominated for an Emmy for the show, though he didn't win it. However, a nomination alone should be a testament to how good its performances are. Of course, it manages to be pretty scary, too—this is Stephen King, after all, so it's perfect for horror fans.

3 'The Haunting of Bly Manor' (2020)

Created by Mike Flanagan

The Haunting of Bly Manor is a really interesting show that comes yet again from director Mike Flanagan. It was initially penned as a sequel to Flanagan's earlier miniseries, The Haunting of Hill House; however, it is based on the work of an entirely different author. The novella The Turn of the Screw by Henry James serves as the source material, but it also incorporates a lot of the same characters as The Haunting of Hill House, effectively connecting the creative works of two different authors from two different eras.

This sounds like it should be a disaster waiting to happen, but The Haunting of Bly Manor delivers quality in pretty much every department. It definitely isn't his best work, but it is absolutely up there in terms of quality. It's not as scary as some of his other shows, but Flanagan's passion can be found in every single frame of the show, which makes it feel more genuine and immersive. And as per the usual, the performances are fantastic, and the show remains consistently entertaining from start to finish.

2 'It' (1990)

Created by Tommy Lee Wallace