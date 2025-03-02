Horror cinema has given audiences some of the most fascinating characters in pop culture. Few other genres pack so many iconic, beloved, and terrifying characters who've graced the silver screen and wowed audiences with their charms and memorable moments more than this one. What would horror be like today had some of its essential characters not been created? Some truly defined this genre and turned it into the wildly successful piece of cinema it is now.

This list will discuss the most important characters in horror. These are the ones that have stuck with viewers long after seeing their respective films and have shaped the genre into what it is today. Some of these iconic figures are instantly recognizable, even for those who haven't seen these movies. From the bravest heroes to the most dastardly villains, only the best of the best appear here, and the horror genre wouldn't be the same without them.

10 Freddy Krueger (Robert Englund)

'The A Nightmare on Elm Street Franchise' (1984-2003)

Image via New Line Cinema

Freddy Kruger from the popular A Nightmare on Elm Street franchise is one of the most badass, memorable, and endlessly quotable slasher villains in movie history. Played to perfection by the equally legendary Robert Englund, this terrifying icon has sliced and diced his way into the minds of countless moviegoers since his epic first outing in the late Wes Craven's 1984 original.

Equipped with a finger-knife glove, memorable striped sweater, and fedora, Freddy's look has become instantly recognizable in pop culture. Appearing in nine installments, including a 2010 remake that saw Jackie Earl Haley play the role, Krueger is an essential part of what draws viewers to slasher movies. Even in Freddy's bad movies, he's still the best and most chilling part, and his legacy within the genre remains strong even today, as just looking at him makes everyone immediately think of horror.