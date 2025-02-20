The 1970s marks what is unquestionably the single greatest decade for cinematic horror in the history of the medium. Coinciding with the New Hollywood movement and the rapidly hardening sensitivities of moviegoers, the decade’s best scary movies are not only enduring triumphs of the genre, but remain some of the most profoundly shocking and stomach-churning films that have ever been released.

Such is the consistent brilliance of horror in the 70s, each individual year of the decade has its own impressive assembly of genre gems, ranging from enduring cult classics to pioneering masterpieces that forever altered the trajectory of cinematic possibilities. While focusing only on the best horror film from each year has seen the likes of House and Dawn of the Dead miss out, the movies that remain are among the most gruesomely grotesque, graceful, and grandiose horror pictures of all time.

10 'The Bird with the Crystal Plumage' (1970)

Directed by Dario Argento

Image via Titanus

While it may be somewhat forgotten in mainstream circles, the giallo films from Italy throughout the decade remain some of the most captivating and aesthetically commanding movies horror has ever seen. Dario Argento is very much the pioneer and godfather of the intriguing and heavily stylized subgenre, and his bombastic brilliance was evident from his debut picture, The Bird with the Crystal Plumage.

It follows Sam Dalmas (Tony Musante), an American writer whose vacation in Rome takes a dark turn when he witnesses a serial killer attacking a young woman. Piecing together whatever clues he can as his obsession with the murderer grows, Sam soon learns that he may be in a race against time as the killer begins targeting him as well. Relentlessly thrilling while incorporating whiffs of the colorful, picturesque vibrancy Argento would later become renowned for, the film is a true underground classic of horror cinema that saw the genre kick-start the 70s in an appropriately daring and dazzling fashion.