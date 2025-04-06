In 1985, the now infamous Cannibal Holocaust was unleashed upon an unsuspecting world, and horror cinema has never been the same. The gory movie was so disturbing that the director, Ruggero Deodato, was dragged into Italian court, accused of having actually murdered the actors in the film. This controversy is legendary in the horror world. Deodato was lauded not just for achieving a level of realism found footage often yearns for, but for having provoked such a reaction. Horror is meant to inspire discomfort, after all! But a decade before Cannibal Holocaust made waves, there was another director investigated for killing his actors on-screen. In 1976, Michael Findlay and Horacio Fredriksson launched a marketing campaign that was a little too good for their new film, Snuff. Staged picketing and an invented attorney with a grudge lent credibility to one specific scene in the film that launched an investigation by the New York District Attorney. Snuff has since earned itself a place in the horror film Hall of Fame for its transgressive content.

How One Scene at the End of ‘Snuff’ Changed the Whole Movie

For 95% of Snuff’s hour-and-20-minute runtime, the film is a cheap knock-off of the Manson murders. Stylistically, Snuff is cartoonish in its depiction of violence. There are over-the-top sound effects, with echoes and wind-tunneling to emphasize shrill screaming, campy camera zooms, and several shots tracking a knife raised to strike. Snuff is, until its final scene, exactly what one thinks of when imagining a trashy slasher. This makes the tonal departure in the film's final moments even more noticeable. Just as the Sharon Tate stand-in is about to be stabbed, the scene cuts and the camera pulls back to reveal a whole movie crew. The director flirts with a pretty, unnamed blonde woman and convinces her to kiss on a spare bed in front of the crowded room. When she notices the camera recording them, the unnamed woman begins to struggle. With a little help from the crew, the director pins the unnamed woman and begins torturing her, until she’s lost a finger, her hand, and her intestines.

The final scene of Snuff is deliberately set in contrast with the rest of the movie. It’s a clever idea to wait until the very end to break the scenic moment and “reveal” a little behind-the-scenes horror. While the blood is still absurd-looking, a lurid pinkish-red and entirely the wrong consistency, the unnamed woman’s screams sound real. Her terror feels immediate and raw. Whereas the previous actresses’ screams felt appropriately hammed up, the unnamed woman’s are tinged with real panic. Snuff's first two acts are designed to give this final scene the weight it needs. Everything that comes before it is set up, with the acting dialed up to 11 to allow the performances of the director and the unnamed woman to feel jarring as to how grounded they are. Watching the last scene today, it’s clearly acting, but in 1976, audiences weren’t so convinced.

Director Allan Shackleton Was Brought to Court Over 'Snuff'